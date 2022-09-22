Read full article on original website
France spoils LJ’s return, beats Australia in World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson was emotional after playing her first game for Australia in 12 years. The Hall of Famer didn’t get the result she wanted as the Opals lost to France 70-57 on Thursday to cap off the opening day of the women’s World Cup.
BBC
South Africa 38-21 Argentina: Boks fall short of Rugby Championship title
Tries: Wiese, Kolisi, Penalty 2, Arendse Cons: Steyn 3 Pen: Steyn. Tries: Bertranou, Gonzalez, Moroni Cons: Boffelli 3. South Africa beat a spirited Argentina in Durban, but fell well short of the landslide victory needed to snatch the Rugby Championship from New Zealand. The Springboks' forward power delivered scores for...
England predicted lineup vs Germany - Nations League
England's predicted starting XI for their Nations League meeting with Germany
Cricket-India's Goswami bowls 10,000th ODI ball on way to controversial win
LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - India's Jhulan Goswami, the leading wicket-taker in women's ODIs, bowed out of international cricket on Saturday at Lord's after bowling her 10,000th ball in one-day matches, as her side completed a 3-0 series win over England with a controversial final wicket.
Italy vs England live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight
England will resume their preparations ahead of the Qatar World Cup when they face Italy at the San Siro tonight.But ahead of what is their penultimate match before facing Iran in the World Cup group stages, England’s more immediate concern is avoiding relegation from the Uefa Nations League.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogAfter damaging defeats to Hungary in June, as well as draws against Italy and Germany, England come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points.They are three points behind Italy with two matches remaining, which means Gareth...
England’s Dean in tears after Mankad run-out seals India’s ODI clean sweep
Fans at Lord’s booed as India’s Deepti Sharma ran out England’s Charlie Dean at the non-strikers end to seal a 16-run victory in the final ODI, with the tourists winning the series 3-0
ESPN
Slipper: Wallabies respect the All Blacks, haka
Determined to challenge the All Blacks before and after the first whistle, the Wallabies insist their response to the haka is designed to respect, not antagonise, their opponents. The Wallabies have arrived at their house of horrors, Eden Park, for Saturday night's Test with New Zealand with the Rugby Championship...
SkySports
Rugby Championship: New Zealand look to retain title; 'All or nothing' finale for South Africa
The All Blacks and Springboks are level on 14 points, with Australia on 10 points and Argentina one point behind the Wallabies. With Australia's points difference on -26, it is unlikely they will be in with a chance to claim the title, even with a bonus-point win over the All Blacks, but the Wallabies and the Pumas will have a say on the eventual winner.
Sporting News
FIFA 23 ratings: Top women players in the game including Sam Kerr, Alexia Putellas and Wendie Renard
Women's football continues to rise in prominence with the best players in FIFA 23 revealed by EA Sports. Stars such as Australian striker Sam Kerr, Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas and Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg feature as gun players in the game. The Sporting News takes a look at the women's...
FIFA・
Italy vs England LIVE: Nations League result, final score and reaction as Azzurri win to relegate England
England suffered the ignominy of relegation from the Nations League’s top tier after a tepid defeat to Italy that raises further concern ahead of the winter World Cup.Among the favourites to triumph in Qatar having reached the semi-finals four years ago and the Euro 2020 final, things have gone awry for Gareth Southgate’s side of late.England failed to win any of their four June fixtures and produced a meek response to their 4-0 Molineux mauling against Hungary, with Giacomo Raspadori sealing Roberto Mancini’s Italy a 1-0 victory on Friday night.A fifth straight match without a win means Southgate’s men...
Springboks hold out hopes of stealing title in finale
For the Springboks, a shot at the title. For the Pumas, a shot at their own piece of history. South Africa has a chance of stealing the Rugby Championship in the final game of an ultra-tight tournament against Argentina on Saturday, although it’ll likely require way more than just a regulation win for the Boks in Durban.
Cap the Haka? Research and rugby face off over All Blacks’ war dance | Daniel Gallan
Research finds players who perform war dances reach elevated heart rates before their rivals. Is it an unsporting advantage?
Federer, Nadal, Djokovic set new bar for next generations
LONDON (AP) — Here is one way to look at what Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and the now-retired Roger Federer accomplished: The group known as the Big Three of men’s tennis accumulated so many Grand Slam titles — 63 in all — that it seems unlikely anyone will reach the standards they set.
theScore
England relegated in Nations League, raising concerns ahead of World Cup
4 England 5 -6 2 England's last goal from open play in a competitive fixture was against San Marino last November. The only other national team to not score a non-penalty goal in the 2022-23 Nations League's four tiers is San Marino, which is positioned bottom - 211th place - of FIFA's world rankings. England is currently ranked fifth.
Pakistan v England LIVE: T20 cricket result and scorecard as England cruise to 63-run win
England suffered a bruising defeat in the second T20I of this seven-match series as an unbelievable batting display from Pakistan openers, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, saw them knock off 200 runs without losing a wicket. Luckily for England it is a quick turnaround with the third T20 coming just a day after they slumped to defeat.Yesterday, Moeen Ali won the toss and elected to bat first. England started slowly though there were solid contributions from Phil Salt (30), Ben Duckett (43) and Harry Brook (31) before Moeen himself (55*) ended the innings in style propelling England to 199-5...
India beat Australia by six wickets in rain-hit contest to level T20 series
Rohit Sharma starred as India levelled the three-match T20 international series against Australia with a six-wicket win in a match reduced to eight overs a side. India won the toss and put Australia into bat in Nagpur after a wet outfield delayed the start by two-and-a-half hours. Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, with 43 not out off 20 balls, and the captain Aaron Finch (31 off 15) scored freely as Australia made 5-90.
Brazil v Ghana | Where To Watch / Live Stream | International Friendly
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool players Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino in action for Brazil as they host Ghana in a friendly on Friday
CBS Sports
USMNT panic meter: With 2022 FIFA World Cup looming, how concerning is USA's 2-0 loss to Japan?
The United States men's national team lost 2-0 to Japan in an uninspiring fashion to kick off their September international window. Goals from Daichi Kamada and Kaoru Mitoma were what made the difference for the Samurai Blue in a match where they outworked the United States in every phase of play. Keeping the USMNT from putting a shot on target is quite an accomplishment for Japan but it's a good time to look at reasons to worry or not as the team has one more friendly before their next match will be at the World Cup in Qatar.
FIFA・
