ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

South Africa 38-21 Argentina: Boks fall short of Rugby Championship title

Tries: Wiese, Kolisi, Penalty 2, Arendse Cons: Steyn 3 Pen: Steyn. Tries: Bertranou, Gonzalez, Moroni Cons: Boffelli 3. South Africa beat a spirited Argentina in Durban, but fell well short of the landslide victory needed to snatch the Rugby Championship from New Zealand. The Springboks' forward power delivered scores for...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Frost
The Independent

Italy vs England live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

England will resume their preparations ahead of the Qatar World Cup when they face Italy at the San Siro tonight.But ahead of what is their penultimate match before facing Iran in the World Cup group stages, England’s more immediate concern is avoiding relegation from the Uefa Nations League.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogAfter damaging defeats to Hungary in June, as well as draws against Italy and Germany, England come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points.They are three points behind Italy with two matches remaining, which means Gareth...
WORLD
ESPN

Slipper: Wallabies respect the All Blacks, haka

Determined to challenge the All Blacks before and after the first whistle, the Wallabies insist their response to the haka is designed to respect, not antagonise, their opponents. The Wallabies have arrived at their house of horrors, Eden Park, for Saturday night's Test with New Zealand with the Rugby Championship...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Blacks#Wallabies
The Independent

Italy vs England LIVE: Nations League result, final score and reaction as Azzurri win to relegate England

England suffered the ignominy of relegation from the Nations League’s top tier after a tepid defeat to Italy that raises further concern ahead of the winter World Cup.Among the favourites to triumph in Qatar having reached the semi-finals four years ago and the Euro 2020 final, things have gone awry for Gareth Southgate’s side of late.England failed to win any of their four June fixtures and produced a meek response to their 4-0 Molineux mauling against Hungary, with Giacomo Raspadori sealing Roberto Mancini’s Italy a 1-0 victory on Friday night.A fifth straight match without a win means Southgate’s men...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Springboks hold out hopes of stealing title in finale

For the Springboks, a shot at the title. For the Pumas, a shot at their own piece of history. South Africa has a chance of stealing the Rugby Championship in the final game of an ultra-tight tournament against Argentina on Saturday, although it’ll likely require way more than just a regulation win for the Boks in Durban.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
New Zealand
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

England relegated in Nations League, raising concerns ahead of World Cup

4 England 5 -6 2 England's last goal from open play in a competitive fixture was against San Marino last November. The only other national team to not score a non-penalty goal in the 2022-23 Nations League's four tiers is San Marino, which is positioned bottom - 211th place - of FIFA's world rankings. England is currently ranked fifth.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pakistan v England LIVE: T20 cricket result and scorecard as England cruise to 63-run win

England suffered a bruising defeat in the second T20I of this seven-match series as an unbelievable batting display from Pakistan openers, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, saw them knock off 200 runs without losing a wicket. Luckily for England it is a quick turnaround with the third T20 coming just a day after they slumped to defeat.Yesterday, Moeen Ali won the toss and elected to bat first. England started slowly though there were solid contributions from Phil Salt (30), Ben Duckett (43) and Harry Brook (31) before Moeen himself (55*) ended the innings in style propelling England to 199-5...
SPORTS
The Guardian

India beat Australia by six wickets in rain-hit contest to level T20 series

Rohit Sharma starred as India levelled the three-match T20 international series against Australia with a six-wicket win in a match reduced to eight overs a side. India won the toss and put Australia into bat in Nagpur after a wet outfield delayed the start by two-and-a-half hours. Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, with 43 not out off 20 balls, and the captain Aaron Finch (31 off 15) scored freely as Australia made 5-90.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

USMNT panic meter: With 2022 FIFA World Cup looming, how concerning is USA's 2-0 loss to Japan?

The United States men's national team lost 2-0 to Japan in an uninspiring fashion to kick off their September international window. Goals from Daichi Kamada and Kaoru Mitoma were what made the difference for the Samurai Blue in a match where they outworked the United States in every phase of play. Keeping the USMNT from putting a shot on target is quite an accomplishment for Japan but it's a good time to look at reasons to worry or not as the team has one more friendly before their next match will be at the World Cup in Qatar.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy