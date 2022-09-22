ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are heading to Minnesota in Week 3 for an NFC North rivalry clash against the Vikings. The red-hot Detroit offense will look to keep things rolling on Sunday, but they’ll be met by a Vikings squad hungry to avenge its recent defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Read on for some bold Lions Week 3 predictions for their clash against the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Ex-Sehawks Richard Sherman, KJ Wright vindicated overPete Caroll’s special treatment of Russell Wilson

Richard Sherman, KJ Wright, and Russell Wilson all have shared history, as they all were part of those fearsome Seattle Seahawks teams of the last decade. They are on separate ways now, though, and don’t seem to be very close to each other — well, at least to Wilson. It’s no longer a secret that Sherman, Wright, and other pieces of the Seahawks’ then-dominant defense feel resentment toward the perceived special treatment that Peter Carroll gave to Russell Wilson, which caused the ongoing disconnect between the parties.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not […] The post Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lawrence Taylor drops truth bomb on comparisons to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Chiefs

The winless Indianapolis Colts will face the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. It’s a competition between two teams with opposing backgrounds and going in different directions. We’ll go through our Indianapolis Colts Week 3 predictions for their game versus the Kansas City Chiefs down below. After losing two […] The post Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Packers OL David Bakhtiari’s injury status for Week 3 gets brutally honest update from Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers star left tackle David Bakhtiari has not played this season. And it doesn’t seem as if he will make his season debut on Sunday. The Packers returned to practice on Wednesday. The five-time All-Pro was not seen on the field during the practice season. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed his status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is unclear.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the coming days. The Steelers suffered a 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night, in part because Mike Tomlin’s men could not stop running back Nick Chubb from moving the chains. With Deshaun Watson suspended the Browns were expected to be a run-heavy […] The post Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

The Commanders host the undefeated Eagles on Saturday afternoon! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Commanders prediction and pick. Fly Eagles Fly! The Philadelphia Eagles are one of three (2-0) teams in the NFC. They are coming off of two well-played games where they scored a ton of points. Philadelphia is favored on the road here and they have a great chance to stay undefeated with an easy schedule ahead. The Commanders are coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions after taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Carson Wentz will get to face his former team where he helped lead them to a Super Bowl back in 2018. This certainly isn’t one of the more exciting games for Week 3 but it’s one that can turn into a dog fight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Ravens, Lamar Jackson gets tough Ronnie Stanley injury update ahead of game vs. Patriots

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens received some tough injury news on offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley ahead of their Week 3 clash vs. the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Stanley, who was previously listed as doubtful, has been ruled out for the game. Ravens downgraded LT Ronnie Stanley to out for Sunday’s […] The post Ravens, Lamar Jackson gets tough Ronnie Stanley injury update ahead of game vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones reveals real ‘issue’ with Amari Cooper with Cowboys after hot Browns start

The Dallas Cowboys made the shocking decision to let wide receiver Amari Cooper walk in free agency this offseason. The belief appeared to be that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys brass knew CeeDee Lamb was the better receiver. After Cooper surpassed 100 yards receiving with a touchdown for the second straight game Thursday night, Jones […] The post Jerry Jones reveals real ‘issue’ with Amari Cooper with Cowboys after hot Browns start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
