Gareth Bale is focused on Wales staying among the elite of European football as they seek to avoid being relegated from the Nations League like World Cup rivals England.Wales must beat Poland at home on Sunday to remain in League A of the biennial competition.Bale has not played 90 minutes since a World Cup qualifier against Estonia last September, but the Wales captain has declared himself fit for the must-win contest at the Cardiff City Stadium.“It’s about testing ourselves against the biggest and best teams,” Bale said of the Nations League format.“The goal is to play against the best teams...

WORLD ・ 3 HOURS AGO