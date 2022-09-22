Read full article on original website
Related
Ronaldo’s son Ronald, 22, steals show with DJ set in front of 60,000 fans as Brazilian side Cruzeiro win promotion
BRAZIL legend Ronaldo joined 60,000 fans to watch his son perform a DJ set before his club won promotion to the nation's top tier. Ronald, 22, was tasked with warming up the crowd before Cruzeiro faced Vasco in a huge Brasileiro Serie B clash on Wednesday. He performed the set...
SkySports
Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud score in France win as Netherlands close on Nations League finals - round-up
France kept their hopes of staying in the top tier of the Nations League alive as goals by Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud secured a 2-0 home victory over Austria on Thursday. Mbappe opened the scoring with a stunning goal before Giroud, who again showed coach Didier Deschamps he is...
'Even the players have had enough': Furious England fans turn on Gareth Southgate as the Three Lions slump to defeat to Italy with just one match before they head to Qatar for the World Cup
England fans have not held back in their criticism of Gareth Southgate after Friday's 1-0 loss to Italy in Milan. The Three Lions are now winless in their last five games, their longest drought in eight years. It comes at a bad time for Southgate, with England set to play...
Yardbarker
Barcelona icon praises Cristiano Ronaldo, compares him to Lionel Messi
For years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were on opposite sides. While the Argentine star was the face of Barcelona, the Portuguese forward played for Real Madrid. Recently, a Barca legend admitted feeling identified with Ronaldo. Many believe their best days are far behind them, and maybe so. However, Lionel...
RELATED PEOPLE
Is Italy vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture
England must not lose against Italy tonight in Milan if they are to avoid suffering relegation from the Uefa Nations League.Gareth Southgate’s side come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points, following two shock defeats to Hungary in June.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogWith the Azzurri on five points, England will be relegated to League B before their final match against Germany on Monday if the Italians manage a draw.England will also be making any late preparations ahead of their World Cup opener against Iran on 21 November,...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: USMNT's Christian Pulisic still on Juventus' radar amid Chelsea uncertainty
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Pulisic still on Juventus'...
Italy vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight
Ivan Toney could make his England debut tonight as Gareth Southgaet’s side resume their preparations ahead of November’s World Cup.The Brentford striker received his first call-up as a reward for his excellent start to the Premier League season and now has the chance to stake a late claim in Southgate’s World Cup squad.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogToney will not be the only one keen to prove a point, in what is England’s penultimate fixture before heading out to Qatar in November.England also play Germany on Monday but they will be relegated from...
Yardbarker
Portugal Q&A: High expectations for Manchester United stars at World Cup
Portugal take on Czech Republic tonight in the Nations League. It is their second last game before the World Cup as they host Spain on Tuesday night. Manchester United have three players that are involved in the Portugal squad, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot. I caught up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cristiano Ronaldo: FA charge Manchester United forward over mobile phone incident at Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with “improper and/or violent” conduct by the Football Association following an incident that relates to the Manchester United forward’s behaviour at Everton last season.Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.Now the FA has decided to probe the incident and a spokesperson said on Twitter: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League...
Yardbarker
Watch: Best Moments of Lionel Messi in Argentina’s World Cup Tune-up Against Honduras
Lionel Messi is showing he’s ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as it’s likely his last tournament and shot to win the one trophy that has eluded him in his football career. Messi and Argentina had a tune-up match against Honduras to begin preparations, and the...
Yardbarker
Chelsea International Round-Up: Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic
The first international break of the season has got underway and over half of the Chelsea squad have been called up to represent their country, primarily in preparation for the Qatar World Cup in a couple of months time. An early setback for the United States saw Christian Pulisic pulled...
USA make ominous start to women's World Cup as France ruin Jackson's comeback
Breanna Stewart drilled 22 points as the United States launched their bid Thursday for a fourth straight women's basketball world title with an 87-72 win over Belgium, as France upset hosts Australia to ruin veteran Lauren Jackson's return. Belgium, who finished fourth in 2018, rallied to take the second quarter 17-16, but they were no match for the United States' solid defence and shooting prowess.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero bizarrely thinks Shaun Wright-Phillips is playing for England while working as a pundit for the Nations League clash against the Azzurri... despite the ex-Man City star last playing for the Three Lions in 2010!
Former Italy striker Alessandro Del Piero appeared to mistakenly think Shaun Wright-Phillips was playing for England during the defeat to Italy. England were in action against the Italians at the San Siro in their fifth Nations League match, however, it ended with relegation after Giacomo Raspadori's 68th-minute strike. The Three...
Gareth Bale wants Wales to focus on Nations League survival to stay among the elite
Gareth Bale is focused on Wales staying among the elite of European football as they seek to avoid being relegated from the Nations League like World Cup rivals England.Wales must beat Poland at home on Sunday to remain in League A of the biennial competition.Bale has not played 90 minutes since a World Cup qualifier against Estonia last September, but the Wales captain has declared himself fit for the must-win contest at the Cardiff City Stadium.“It’s about testing ourselves against the biggest and best teams,” Bale said of the Nations League format.“The goal is to play against the best teams...
BBC
2022 World Cup: Africa can break semi-final barrier 'if we back our own coaches'
An African team will break the World Cup semi-finals barrier if the continent places more faith in its own coaches, according to Africa's most decorated club coach Pitso Mosimane. For the first time since the World Cup started in 1930, there will be an all-African coaching cast for teams from...
FIFA・
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona ready to end dispute over Antoine Griezmann's future with Atletico Madrid
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barcelona willing to end...
Yardbarker
Spanish giants want to spoil Juventus plans for Brazilian teenager
Vitor Roque emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent days as the Bianconeri consider more talents from Brazil. The last time, they signed Kaio Jorge, and another youngster from his homeland could join him in Turin. Reports claim the Bianconeri has already tabled an offer to Atletico Paranaense...
Yardbarker
Nations League internationals hit Barcelona hard with double-injury blow
Barcelona will be lamenting their luck if they were tuned into the Nations League matches on Thursday evening, which saw two of their players leave the pitch injured. The headline was the departure from France’s 2-0 victory over Austria, when Jules Kounde sat down on the pitch after just 23 minutes. Unable to continue, he was taken off by Didier Deschamps with what looked like a muscle issue.
Yardbarker
Report: Juventus 'Considered' Christian Pulisic Loan
Christian Pulisic angled for a move away from Chelsea this summer in search of a more prominent role. This move did not end up materializing and reports from Thursday touched on Italian side Juventus' interest in him. There was interest from domestic sides such as Manchester United and Newcastle and...
Tchouaméni looking to impress again as France plays Denmark
PARIS (AP) — Amid mounting injuries and off-field problems, France coach Didier Deschamps has one less thing to worry about heading into the World Cup: Aurélien Tchouaméni looks a very good option to start in midfield. Tchouaméni is 22 with only 13 caps but is already playing...
Comments / 0