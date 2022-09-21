ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Cambodia's UN-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal ends work with rejection of surviving leader's appeal of genocide conviction

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Cambodia's UN-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal ends work with rejection of surviving leader's appeal of genocide conviction.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Cambodian Khmer Rouge court upholds genocide conviction for last surviving leader

Cambodia's Khmer Rouge war crimes court brought down its final verdict, upholding charges of genocide and life in prison against the regime's only living leader. Khieu Samphan, head of state for the communist regime, led a genocide that targeted ethnic-minority Vietnamese, murdering almost a quarter of the Cambodian population in the 1970s. He had appealed his conviction, with his legal team stating the court was using legal criteria that were not in place about 40 years ago.
WORLD
BBC

Khmer Rouge: What did a 16-year genocide trial achieve?

The special tribunal in Cambodia set up to examine atrocities under the fanatical rule of the Khmer Rouge has held its final hearing, upholding the 2018 conviction for genocide and crimes against humanity of the regime's last surviving leader. Khieu Samphan was one of a small group of Khmer Rouge...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khmer Rouge Tribunal#Genocide#Cambodia#San Diego
BBC

Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia

It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
AFP

Fear, defiance as fighting rages in Myanmar's north

Anti-coup fighters in Myanmar patrol the smouldering ruins of a burned village after what they say was a reprisal attack by junta troops struggling to crush resistance to last year's military coup. Rare footage obtained by AFP shows a region wracked by violence, and criss-crossed by junta troops, pro-military militias and anti-coup fighters, where internet access is regularly cut by authorities.
POLITICS
AFP

US seeks action, possible UN resolution, on Myanmar junta

The United States is seeking more pressure on Myanmar's junta through the United Nations and is urging the international community not to recognize upcoming elections, a senior official said Thursday. "There is wide acknowledgement that the regime needs to feel more pressure," State Department Counselor Derek Chollet, who is leading US diplomacy on Myanmar during the annual United Nations General Assembly, told AFP. He pointed to outrage over an air strike this month that killed 11 schoolchildren as well as the July execution of four prominent prisoners by the junta, which threw out the elected government in February 2021, ending a decade-long experiment in democracy.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

'I Come From A Country Of Bloodied Beauty': Colombia's President Demands UN End The War On Drugs

Gustavo Petro, who recently took office as president of Colombia, made his first speech before the United Nations (UN) and denounced the failure of the war on drugs. "I come from one of the most beautiful countries on earth," he said. "There, in the mountains and valleys of all the greens, not only do the abundant waters flow down but also the torrents of blood. I come from a country of bloody beauty. It is not only beautiful but there is also violence there."
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

UN: Life Under Myanmar’s Junta Has Become ‘Horrific’

A UN report on Myanmar since the February 2021 military coup details worsening human rights violations and ineffective actions by international organizations. Tom Andrews, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar (Burma), claimed during a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday that conditions in the country had gone from “bad to worse to horrific” since the military’s seizure of power in February 2021.
POLITICS
thefreshtoast.com

Colombia’s President Pushes United Nations To End The War On Drugs

“I propose to you, as President of one of the most beautiful and bloodied countries on Earth, to end the War on Drugs and thus allow our people to live in peace.”. Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s newly elected President, attended the United Nations meeting on Tuesday and made his stance clear on the topic of marijuana and drugs. He urged responsible parties to take a stance against the war on drugs and said that democracy in the American continent would die if this issue wasn’t addressed.
U.S. POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
53K+
Followers
92K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy