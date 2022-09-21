Cambodia's UN-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal ends work with rejection of surviving leader's appeal of genocide conviction.

Gustavo Petro, who recently took office as president of Colombia, made his first speech before the United Nations (UN) and denounced the failure of the war on drugs. "I come from one of the most beautiful countries on earth," he said. "There, in the mountains and valleys of all the greens, not only do the abundant waters flow down but also the torrents of blood. I come from a country of bloody beauty. It is not only beautiful but there is also violence there."

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO