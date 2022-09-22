ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Royals Name J.J. Picollo President of Baseball Operations

Wednesday afternoon, Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman announced via press conference that longtime front office leader Dayton Moore has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately. In his place, the Royals will promote general manager J.J. Picollo to president of baseball operations. Picollo was the first hire Moore made...
MLB world reacts to Kansas City Royals front office move

After 17 years with the Kansas City Royals, the organization has fired president of baseball operations Dayton Moore. In a post on their website, it noted that the Royals are in the middle of a rebuild and were hoping for improvement this season. Instead, the Royals are currently 30 games below .500 and are only doing better than five teams in Major League Baseball. J.J. Picollo will be taking charge, becoming executive vice president and general manager overseeing baseball operations.
Royals fire Dayton Moore, architect of 2015 World Series winner

It's officially the end of an era. After yet another losing season, the Kansas City Royals have fired president of baseball operations, Dayton Moore, the chief architect of their 2015 World Series-winning team, per Andy McCullough and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Moore said the following in a statement.
Royals fire president of baseball operations Dayton Moore

The Royals fired president of baseball operations Dayton Moore, according to a report from Andy McCullough and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman then confirmed the move in a press conference and announced that general manager J.J. Picollo is now in charge of baseball operations, per Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star.
Royals fire longtime front-office executive Dayton Moore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The Kansas City Royals fired longtime executive Dayton Moore on Wednesday, ending the roller-coaster tenure of an influential general manager and president who took the club from perennial 100-game loser to two World Series and the 2015 championship before its quick return to mediocrity.
