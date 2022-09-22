After 17 years with the Kansas City Royals, the organization has fired president of baseball operations Dayton Moore. In a post on their website, it noted that the Royals are in the middle of a rebuild and were hoping for improvement this season. Instead, the Royals are currently 30 games below .500 and are only doing better than five teams in Major League Baseball. J.J. Picollo will be taking charge, becoming executive vice president and general manager overseeing baseball operations.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO