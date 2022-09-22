Read full article on original website
Kansas City Royals Name J.J. Picollo President of Baseball Operations
Wednesday afternoon, Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman announced via press conference that longtime front office leader Dayton Moore has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately. In his place, the Royals will promote general manager J.J. Picollo to president of baseball operations. Picollo was the first hire Moore made...
MLB world reacts to Kansas City Royals front office move
After 17 years with the Kansas City Royals, the organization has fired president of baseball operations Dayton Moore. In a post on their website, it noted that the Royals are in the middle of a rebuild and were hoping for improvement this season. Instead, the Royals are currently 30 games below .500 and are only doing better than five teams in Major League Baseball. J.J. Picollo will be taking charge, becoming executive vice president and general manager overseeing baseball operations.
Wallner's 2 RBI isn't enough to prevent another Twins loss in Kansas City
The Forest Lake native also collected two hits in a 5-2 loss.
Roundtable: Thoughts on Royals Firing Dayton Moore
It seemed to be time for the Royals to make a move, even if it's a bittersweet one right now.
How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Live on September 22
On September 22 at 2:10 PM ET, the Kansas City Royals will play the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports North. Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals. When: September 22 at 2:10 PM ET. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only),...
Royals Insider on what comes next after Dayton Moore's departure
610’s Royals Insider Josh Vernier joined Fescoe In The Morning to talk about what comes next for the team now that they’ve dismissed Dayton Moore.
Royals fire Dayton Moore, architect of 2015 World Series winner
It’s officially the end of an era. After yet another losing season, the Kansas City Royals have fired president of baseball operations, Dayton Moore, the chief architect of their 2015 World Series-winning team, per Andy McCullough and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Moore said the following in a statement.
Matheny Praises Royals After First Three-Game Series Sweep of 2022
The Royals' skipper is proud of his squad for continuing to fight amidst a rough 2022 campaign.
Royals fire president of baseball operations Dayton Moore
The Royals fired president of baseball operations Dayton Moore, according to a report from Andy McCullough and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman then confirmed the move in a press conference and announced that general manager J.J. Picollo is now in charge of baseball operations, per Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star.
Royals fire longtime front-office executive Dayton Moore
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The Kansas City Royals fired longtime executive Dayton Moore on Wednesday, ending the roller-coaster tenure of an influential general manager and president who took the club from perennial 100-game loser to two World Series and the 2015 championship before its quick return to mediocrity.
