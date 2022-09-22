Couple goes on vacation, returns to house on fire

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A married couple’s house burned down in Adams County while they were on vacation, leaving them with nothing but the clothes in their suitcase. Two animals made it out safe, but one cat died in the blaze.

Cynthia and William Lucero were in California when the fire sparked on Sunday. The family shared pictures with FOX31 showing the damage inside and outside. Their home is deemed a total loss and images show the walls burnt, items melted and insulation hanging from the caving roof.

“We may not have anything, but we have life,” Cynthia said.

Holding gratitude after losing everything

The couple is just thankful to be alive after their home went up in flames. A video shows thick gray smoke billowing in their Federal Heights neighborhood, sounding the alarm from neighbors.

“She says, ‘Your house is on fire,'” William recalled. “I was like, oh my God. You think and hope maybe it’s a little fire or something that’s being put out.”

But once the couple was sent pictures and videos from neighbors and their daughter, they knew there was no coming back. William and Cynthia were in Long Beach celebrating Cynthia’s birthday, but the vacation was abruptly cut short.

“My wife was asking my daughter to go to this shelf and see if they can get our belongings off the shelf, and can you go in this closet and get this out the closet,” William said. “My daughter just broke down. She says mom, there is no closet, there is no shelf, there is no nothing.”

The couple rushed back to Colorado, to what used to be home and is now reduced to rubble. The two lost all of their belongings, including their two vehicles. During a Wednesday interview with FOX31, both were visibly shaken up but chose to remain positive.

“Thank God for just having another day of life,” Cynthia said.

Giving couple now in need of community support

The Luceros are the program directors of the organization HALO, Helping and Loving Others.

“We go out and feed the homeless community,” Cynthia explained.

She said they do this multiple times a week and even pick up food items in their personal vehicles from food banks and hand them out to those in need, but now they can’t because their cars were engulfed.

“We are standing on our faith, and we know we have a lot of people that love us, and we are still going to remain doing what God wants us to do and that’s out there serving the community and showing love to others — because that’s what we’re supposed to do,” Cynthia told FOX31.

The generous couple has dedicated their lives to helping the homeless and now find themselves on the other side.

“We’ve been through storms before and God will bring us through it,” William said. “We are so appreciative of any help and our family and the love.”

William shared that the fire is under investigation and they don’t know what caused it, but they do not have insurance on their home. The couple has been staying with their daughter for the past three days while they try to figure out what’s next.

If you’d like to help them get back on their feet and purchase clothing and essential items, a family member has set up a GoFundMe .

