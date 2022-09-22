Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival Kicks Off This Weekend
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival begins this weekend. This 9-day internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area. The theme of this year’s festival is “Autumn Adventures.”. Events and entertainment include the “Autorama Cruise-In,” the renowned Butler...
wisr680.com
Food Distributions Set For Saturday
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, milk, meat, and canned goods will be distributed to those who meet eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
erienewsnow.com
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
explore venango
Seneca Woman Scammed Out of Over $12K
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca woman has been scammed out of over $12,000.00 in gift cards. Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of theft by deception at a residence along Heckathorn Church Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Sometime between August 25 and September 22, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Collides with Fallen Tree in Pike Township
PIKE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle collided with a tree that had fallen onto the roadway in Pike Township on Thursday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:18 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, on Greenville Pike, in Pike Township, Clearfield County. Police say a...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Punxsutawney Phil enjoys a banana during an appearance at the Weather Discovery Center. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Clearfield, Cambria Counties receive funding
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) announced that $289,734 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding has been awarded to four local projects. “I am pleased to announce that state dollars are being brought back to Cambria and Clearfield counties to enhance the recreational opportunities for residents,” Langerholc said. “These are great […]
Pennsylvania State Police searching for motorcycle stolen out of Indiana County parking lot
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a motorcycle that was stolen out of an Indiana County apartment complex parking lot on Thursday. According to officials, the motorcycle was reported stolen between 7:20 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. from Westgate Terrace Apartments in White Township. The motorcycle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Charity#Foodstock#Bhs Primary Care#Clarion Area Agency#Aging Inc#Penn State Extension#Clarion Forest Vna#Clarion Free Library#Clarion Healthcare#Rehabilitation Center#Clarion Mall#Farmers National Bank#Foxburg Free Library#Holiday Financial#Kriebel Group#Phoenix Rehabilitation#S T Bank#Zacherl Motors
butlerradio.com
Purse Fundraiser To Benefit Youth Who’ve Lost Loved Ones
A fundraiser to support youth affected by the death of a loved one will be held later this week. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a Power of the Purse event 6 p.m. Friday at The Mansion in Butler. Tickets are $40 per person and will include...
abc23.com
100 Mile Yard Sale Expanding
The Quarter Century old 100 mile yard sale event is getting even bigger. It will now include more of Clearfield County and a portion of Centre County. And they’re really thinking ahead for this it’s scheduled for July 21st and 22nd of next year. This will be the...
erienewsnow.com
Ghost Lake Returns for Halloween Season
One of northwestern Pennsylvania's scariest places is getting back to business of frightening people Friday night. Ghost Lake is coming back to Crawford County's Conneaut Lake Park, but it is now being called Multiverse of Fear. The scary, Halloween-themed attraction includes 10 eerily-themed areas including the blood moon meat market...
explore venango
18th Annual Foxburg Fall Art, Wine & Food Festival Set for October 9
FOXBURG, Pa. – It’s Fall Festival Season!. The very popular and growing Foxburg Art, Wine, and Food Festival celebrates its 18th year on Sunday, October 9, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the heart of this charming village along the scenic Allegheny River in Clarion County. Kick...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
visitlawrencecounty.com
Top Fall Activities in Lawrence County
Oh my gourd! It’s fall in Lawrence County! We put together a list of the top things to do this fall season where you’ll discover incredible foliage, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, scary good times and more! Don’t forget to share your photos using #VisitLawrenceCounty. Fall Foliage. Lawrence...
Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Possible Overdose in Cornplanter Township
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. On September 22 around 6:38 p.m., Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of a possible overdose at an address along Oak Road in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. It was reported a 40-year-old Franklin man was...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Theft of $130K in Cash, Jewelry from Burnside Township Residence
BURNSIDE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a theft of approximately $130,000 worth of cash and jewelry from a Burnside Township residence on Tuesday. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a burglary was reported around 1:23 p.m. at...
PSP dispatched to local high school after phone call
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) New Castle was dispatched to a local high school Friday afternoon after a Safe2Say call.
ems1.com
Struggling to survive, Pa. ambulance service asks communities for help
GROVE CITY, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic showed Doug Dick just how dedicated his ambulance crews are, but they are still stretched too thin. "Now we're trying to fight to survive," he said of Superior Ambulance Service and Training Institute in Pine Township. Dick, who founded the company in...
WFMJ.com
Farrell trucker cited for Youngstown interstate milk spill
Youngstown Police Traffic Officers have cited a driver whose truckload of milk spilled during a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle. The Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer crashed along the Interstate Thursday afternoon, closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South...
Fifth victim identified a week after Mercer County farmhouse fire
A fifth victim has now been identified from a week old Mercer County farmhouse fire that took the lives of a Mercer County woman and her family members. That fire was first reported last Thursday night in Delaware Township in Mercer County. The Mercer County Coroner identified the mother as Elizabeth Seltzer and said that […]
Comments / 0