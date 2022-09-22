ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival Kicks Off This Weekend

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival begins this weekend. This 9-day internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area. The theme of this year’s festival is “Autumn Adventures.”. Events and entertainment include the “Autorama Cruise-In,” the renowned Butler...
CLARION, PA
wisr680.com

Food Distributions Set For Saturday

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, milk, meat, and canned goods will be distributed to those who meet eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
CHICORA, PA
erienewsnow.com

Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County

Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

Seneca Woman Scammed Out of Over $12K

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca woman has been scammed out of over $12,000.00 in gift cards. Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of theft by deception at a residence along Heckathorn Church Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Sometime between August 25 and September 22, a...
SENECA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knox, PA
City
Sligo, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Clarion, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Clarion County, PA
Government
Clarion County, PA
Society
City
Clarion, PA
City
New Bethlehem, PA
Clarion, PA
Society
County
Clarion County, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Collides with Fallen Tree in Pike Township

PIKE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle collided with a tree that had fallen onto the roadway in Pike Township on Thursday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:18 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, on Greenville Pike, in Pike Township, Clearfield County. Police say a...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Punxsutawney Phil enjoys a banana during an appearance at the Weather Discovery Center. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield, Cambria Counties receive funding

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) announced that $289,734 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding has been awarded to four local projects. “I am pleased to announce that state dollars are being brought back to Cambria and Clearfield counties to enhance the recreational opportunities for residents,” Langerholc said. “These are great […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Charity#Foodstock#Bhs Primary Care#Clarion Area Agency#Aging Inc#Penn State Extension#Clarion Forest Vna#Clarion Free Library#Clarion Healthcare#Rehabilitation Center#Clarion Mall#Farmers National Bank#Foxburg Free Library#Holiday Financial#Kriebel Group#Phoenix Rehabilitation#S T Bank#Zacherl Motors
butlerradio.com

Purse Fundraiser To Benefit Youth Who’ve Lost Loved Ones

A fundraiser to support youth affected by the death of a loved one will be held later this week. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a Power of the Purse event 6 p.m. Friday at The Mansion in Butler. Tickets are $40 per person and will include...
BUTLER, PA
abc23.com

100 Mile Yard Sale Expanding

The Quarter Century old 100 mile yard sale event is getting even bigger. It will now include more of Clearfield County and a portion of Centre County. And they’re really thinking ahead for this it’s scheduled for July 21st and 22nd of next year. This will be the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Ghost Lake Returns for Halloween Season

One of northwestern Pennsylvania's scariest places is getting back to business of frightening people Friday night. Ghost Lake is coming back to Crawford County's Conneaut Lake Park, but it is now being called Multiverse of Fear. The scary, Halloween-themed attraction includes 10 eerily-themed areas including the blood moon meat market...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

18th Annual Foxburg Fall Art, Wine & Food Festival Set for October 9

FOXBURG, Pa. – It’s Fall Festival Season!. The very popular and growing Foxburg Art, Wine, and Food Festival celebrates its 18th year on Sunday, October 9, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the heart of this charming village along the scenic Allegheny River in Clarion County. Kick...
FOXBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
visitlawrencecounty.com

Top Fall Activities in Lawrence County

Oh my gourd! It’s fall in Lawrence County! We put together a list of the top things to do this fall season where you’ll discover incredible foliage, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, scary good times and more! Don’t forget to share your photos using #VisitLawrenceCounty. Fall Foliage. Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Farrell trucker cited for Youngstown interstate milk spill

Youngstown Police Traffic Officers have cited a driver whose truckload of milk spilled during a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle. The Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer crashed along the Interstate Thursday afternoon, closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy