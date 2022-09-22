By proclamation of the Clarion County Commissioners, September is officially “FoodStock” Month in Clarion County!. Collection containers will be available at the following businesses throughout the month of September: Applewood Chiropractic, BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion, BHS Primary Care (Marianne), Burford & Henry Real Estate Services, Butler Health System Pediatrics, Butler Health System Women’s Care Associates, Clarion Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, Clarion County 4H / Penn State Extension, Clarion County Community Bank (Clarion, New Bethlehem & Rimersburg locations), Clarion County Housing Authority, Clarion County YMCA, Clarion Forest VNA, Clarion Free Library, Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clarion Mall, Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Colony Homes, Dancer’s Studio, Delta Contractors, BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion, Farmers National Bank (Clarion Branch), Foxburg Free Library, Foxburg Pizza & Country Store, Gates & Burns, Holiday Financial, Kriebel Group, Main Street Center, Palmer’s Country Store, Phoenix Rehabilitation, Ramada By Wyndham, Rimersburg Senior Center, S&T Bank, Siegel’s Insurance/Smather’s Insurance, Strattanville Borough, Structural Modulars, Tom’s Riverside (Knox, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg locations), Training Towards Self Reliance, and Zacherl Motors.

CLARION COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO