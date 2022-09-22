ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Barbecued Pork Hoagies

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Barbecued Pork Hoagies – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -Preheat the oven to 400°. -Cut a lengthwise slit down the center of tenderloin to within 1/2 in. of the bottom. Open meat so it lies flat. Place on a rack coated with cooking spray in a broiler pan. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Brush with 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Punxsutawney Phil enjoys a banana during an appearance at the Weather Discovery Center. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Clarion County Community Bank Hosting Food Drive

By proclamation of the Clarion County Commissioners, September is officially “FoodStock” Month in Clarion County!. Collection containers will be available at the following businesses throughout the month of September: Applewood Chiropractic, BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion, BHS Primary Care (Marianne), Burford & Henry Real Estate Services, Butler Health System Pediatrics, Butler Health System Women’s Care Associates, Clarion Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, Clarion County 4H / Penn State Extension, Clarion County Community Bank (Clarion, New Bethlehem & Rimersburg locations), Clarion County Housing Authority, Clarion County YMCA, Clarion Forest VNA, Clarion Free Library, Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clarion Mall, Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Colony Homes, Dancer’s Studio, Delta Contractors, BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion, Farmers National Bank (Clarion Branch), Foxburg Free Library, Foxburg Pizza & Country Store, Gates & Burns, Holiday Financial, Kriebel Group, Main Street Center, Palmer’s Country Store, Phoenix Rehabilitation, Ramada By Wyndham, Rimersburg Senior Center, S&T Bank, Siegel’s Insurance/Smather’s Insurance, Strattanville Borough, Structural Modulars, Tom’s Riverside (Knox, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg locations), Training Towards Self Reliance, and Zacherl Motors.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival Kicks Off This Weekend

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival begins this weekend. This 9-day internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area. The theme of this year’s festival is “Autumn Adventures.”. Events and entertainment include the “Autorama Cruise-In,” the renowned Butler...
CLARION, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Collides with Fallen Tree in Pike Township

PIKE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle collided with a tree that had fallen onto the roadway in Pike Township on Thursday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:18 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, on Greenville Pike, in Pike Township, Clearfield County. Police say a...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

One Injured in Three-Vehicle Collision on Route 310

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was injured in a three-vehicle collision on State Route 310 in Young Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened at 3:24 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, on State Route 310 (Harmony Road), in Young Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seeking Information on Motorcycle Stolen from Parking Lot in White Township

WHITE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Troopers are attempting to locate a motorcycle that was reported stolen on Thursday morning from an Indiana County apartment complex parking lot. According to Indiana-based State Police, on September 22, 2022, between 7:20 a.m. and 7:40 a.m., a blue 2010 Kawasaki Ninja 250R was reported stolen from a parking space at Westgate Terrace Apartments, 1775 Lisa Drive, White Township, Indiana County.
INDIANA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Driver Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Head-On Collision on Route 219

RIDGWAY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was killed, and another seriously injured following a head-on collision on State Route 219 on Sunday evening. According to Ridgway-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:41 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, on Ridgway Johnsonburg Road (State Route 219), in Ridgway Township, Elk County.
JOHNSONBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Investigation of Unemployment Scam Underway

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP DuBois received a report of an unemployment scam at 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. Police say a known 32-year-old male victim reported that an unknown actor(s) opened up...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Apprehend Area Woman Wanted on Child Endangerment Charges

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Police have apprehended an area woman accused of child endangerment and other offenses. Court documents indicate that the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Tunnell Pauline Hinderliter, of Clarion, on Thursday, September 22, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.
CLARION, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Man Accused of Shoving Woman to the Ground, Hitting Her in the Face

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing assault and related charges for allegedly shoving and hitting a woman in Winslow Township last Saturday. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 26-year-old Austin Ray Croasman, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Monday, September 19:
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

