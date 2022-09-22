ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Hernando County, FL
Accidents
City
Hernando, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Semis#Traffic Accident#Eyt Media Group Inc
leesburg-news.com

Pregnant teen loses unborn baby after airlifted from scene of crash

A pregnant teenager lost her unborn baby after she was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday night in Lake County. The 19-year-old from Leesburg was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday westbound on County Road 44 west of Sparrow Lane in Grand Island when a 34-year-old Eustis man driving an eastbound 2017 Ford Transit van entered into her lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed 4 people in Lake County

A woman was sentenced to prison for her involvement in a crash that killed four people. In a negotiated plea, Heather Finley received four years in prison. The families of the women killed said that one year for each person killed was an injustice. The judge said the only way he could guarantee prison was to accept the deal.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
fox13news.com

Hernando County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Hernando County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. None currently available. No closings have been reported yet. HERNANDO COUNTY SHELTERS:. No shelters have been opened. HERNANDO COUNTY SCHOOLS:. No school cancelations have been reported. HERNANDO COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:. You can...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Sheriff warns drivers to lock vehicles, remove valuables

After 10 vehicle burglaries and three stolen vehicles in an area on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to lock their vehicles. This is especially important because all of the vehicles were unlocked, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release,...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

75-year-old Villager back behind bars after single day of freedom

A 75-year-old Villager who spent 11 days in jail this month landed back behind bars Wednesday after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was released at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday from the Sumter County Detention Center where she had been lodged on a probation violation. A representative from the public defender appeared in Sumter County Court on Tuesday asking for his client’s freedom. She was sentenced to time served and released from jail.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

South Sumter football mom arrested after alleged post-game attack

A football mom was arrested after an alleged post-game attack in the parking lot at South Sumter High School. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
BUSHNELL, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve

LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy