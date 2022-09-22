Read full article on original website
Man dies in crash involving wrecker in Lakeland
A man died in a crash involving a wrecker in Lakeland, police said.
Gateway Expressway Project halted, governor’s office investigating after Pinellas deputy’s death
Work on the Gateway Expressway Project has been halted after a construction worker killed a Pinellas County deputy while driving a front end loader, according to a release.
2 hospitalized after fiery crash on I-4 in Polk County
A stretch of Interstate 4 is closed in both directions after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Sumter County, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 466 and County Road 223 around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest 98L as the...
Newly opened New Tampa road provides easier route for some drivers
New Tampa is another area of Hillsborough County that is continuing to grow, and fast. With all of the construction, getting in and out of some neighborhoods can be a challenge.
Construction worker who killed Pinellas deputy was undocumented, had fake name, sheriff says
"We believe he is still on foot somewhere in the area," Gualtieri said.
Jury finds Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office 90% responsible for teen’s 2014 death after state fair
A verdict has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 14-year-old was kicked out of the Florida State Fair in 2014, and struck by a car while trying to cross I-4.
Driver dies in collision on U.S. 41 in Hillsborough County
An 81-year-old man died Wednesday morning after his vehicle collided with a pickup truck at a Hillsborough County intersection, authorities said.
Pregnant teen loses unborn baby after airlifted from scene of crash
A pregnant teenager lost her unborn baby after she was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday night in Lake County. The 19-year-old from Leesburg was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday westbound on County Road 44 west of Sparrow Lane in Grand Island when a 34-year-old Eustis man driving an eastbound 2017 Ford Transit van entered into her lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Over 500 illegal crab traps seized in Hernando County, FWC says
Florida wildlife officials seized over 500 crab traps placed illegally in Hernando County.
Woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed 4 people in Lake County
A woman was sentenced to prison for her involvement in a crash that killed four people. In a negotiated plea, Heather Finley received four years in prison. The families of the women killed said that one year for each person killed was an injustice. The judge said the only way he could guarantee prison was to accept the deal.
How one Central Florida city is cracking down on catalytic converter thefts
OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department is taking a new approach to reduce ongoing catalytic converter thefts. The city, like many places across the country, has seen a huge increase in converters stolen from vehicles this year. Catalytic converters are located along the exhaust system to turn toxic...
Child Found Walking On The Streets At 2:25 AM Reunited With Her Parents
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The child has been reunited with her parents, according to Pinellas County Sheriff. Deputies were seeking assistance in locating the parents of an unidentified juvenile who was brought to local law enforcement early this morning. On September 22, 2022, at approximately
Hernando County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Hernando County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. None currently available. No closings have been reported yet. HERNANDO COUNTY SHELTERS:. No shelters have been opened. HERNANDO COUNTY SCHOOLS:. No school cancelations have been reported. HERNANDO COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:. You can...
Lake County officials release body camera video of deadly deputy-involved shooting
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video that shows what happened before deputies shot and killed a man. The video shows deputies approach a screen porch where John Vought was sitting with a rifle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Sheriff warns drivers to lock vehicles, remove valuables
After 10 vehicle burglaries and three stolen vehicles in an area on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to lock their vehicles. This is especially important because all of the vehicles were unlocked, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release,...
75-year-old Villager back behind bars after single day of freedom
A 75-year-old Villager who spent 11 days in jail this month landed back behind bars Wednesday after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was released at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday from the Sumter County Detention Center where she had been lodged on a probation violation. A representative from the public defender appeared in Sumter County Court on Tuesday asking for his client’s freedom. She was sentenced to time served and released from jail.
Teacher arrested after slapping student in the back of the head, deputies say
A teacher in Pasco County is accused of slapping a student in the back of the head on Friday, according to an affidavit.
South Sumter football mom arrested after alleged post-game attack
A football mom was arrested after an alleged post-game attack in the parking lot at South Sumter High School. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve
LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
