Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
The Verge
Overwatch 2 loses lead hero designer just before sequel launches
“We thank Geoff for his many years of service at Blizzard and wish him all the best. His ability to bring to life Overwatch’s diverse hero roster through gameplay has been incredible, and the mark he’s left on the Warcraft and Overwatch teams will be felt for years to come.”
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
dotesports.com
Respawn addresses ongoing harassment toward Apex dev team
Apex Legends players are no different from fans of other free-to-play games: they have a lot of criticism and aren’t afraid to make it known. But Respawn Entertainment feels that the fan base has taken the criticism too far and it now counts as harassment. The backlash became too...
Steam revamps its Stats page with real-time & weekly top-sellers charts
What just happened? Valve has once again given one of Steam's long-term sections a much-needed change, replacing it with something better. This time, it's the platform's Top 100 page that's been given the boot. In its place is a much more in-depth set of charts showing the top-selling and most-played games along with the weekly top sellers and the number of online/peak players.
The biggest leaks in PC gaming history
GTA 6, Half-Life 2, The Witcher 3, and tons of other games sprung huge leaks before they launched. Gaming leaks: They happen. Sometimes they're the result of hackers and dataminers, other times they're caused by rogue employees or contractors, and occasionally they're the result of a simple accident like someone pushing the wrong button or emailing the wrong person. However they happen, leaks in videogamedom are real and surprisingly frequent.
How to Successfully Slide Kick in 'Fortnite'
Chapter 3 has been full of new mechanics for Fortnite players to get used to. At the start of the season, when the developers temporarily took away building from players, a sliding mechanic was added, allowing players to slide as a way to move faster around the map. Players can also slide into doors they wanted to open as a faster way of busting into a new area.
Engadget
Join Xbox Live with 20 percent off a Gold membership
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Microsoft fans are no stranger to Xbox Live Gold, the company’s online multiplayer subscription allowing players to battle or play co-op with each other. While you don’t need a Gold plan to hop on like Apex Legends and Fortnite, it’s still a prerequisite for the upcoming multiplayer titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022).
Please Amazon, make up with Tencent so we can have a Rings of Power MMO
It's hard to watch The Rings of Power without feeling disappointed that Amazon's LotR MMO was cancelled.
ComicBook
Xbox Boss Responds to PlayStation's Call of Duty Exclusivity Concerns
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has responded to PlayStation's extremely vocal concerns about what could happen if Call of Duty became exclusive to the Microsoft-owned platform. In case you have somehow missed it, Microsoft announced it will be acquiring Activision for nearly $70 billion, meaning it would take on franchises like Call of Duty as first-party titles. It's the biggest deal in the history of gaming, which has resulted in tons of scrutiny from other platform holders, players, and regulators. As the deal makes its way through the regulators, a number of concerns have been raised, namely surrounding the future of Call of Duty.
Moonscars Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story
Fight through the bowels of the Earth to find your maker, and figure out who you are and the reason behind your creation. Keep reading to learn more about Moonscars, its release date, gameplay, and story. Moonscars Release Date: September 27, 2022 Moonscars releases on September 27, 2022, on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, […] The post Moonscars Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NME
‘Apex Legends’ studio calls out “harassment” towards developers
Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Titanfall, has called out the “harassment” its developers are receiving from some players. Taking to Twitter, Respawn shared a statement that explains how “recently, we have seen increased harassment towards members of our development team.”...
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Drops Official Trailer After Being Saved by Netflix
Fans of “Manifest” were treated to the first trailer for the show’s fourth and final season at Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday. Part 1 of the show’s final season, which consists of 10 episodes, will debut on the streamer on Nov. 4. The supernatural drama series follows the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years. The show stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor. “Manifest” was notably revived by Netflix after NBC canceled the show...
Gizmodo
The Best Steam Deck Alternatives That Also Deliver Big Screen Handheld Gaming
The Nintendo Switch was a renaissance for handheld gaming, but Valve’s Steam Deck took the idea of making AAA titles playable on-the-go to the next level, with support for graphically intense games usually reserved for PCs. The only problem? It’s expensive, and still hard to get your hands on if you’re not already on a waiting list.
Electronic Arts unveils a new singleplayer Iron Man game
The new game, being developed in partnership with Marvel, is now in pre-production.
Amy Hennig's First Video Game Was An Unreleased Atari 7800 Project
Perhaps one of the most influential names in the gaming industry is Amy Hennig. Most players today are quite familiar with her work, especially as it pertains to Naughty Dog's "Uncharted" series. According to an overview of Hennig's spectacular career by VG Legacy, Hennig was the head writer and creative...
IGN
Microsoft CEO Confident Activision Blizzard Merger Will be Approved, Says 'Let Us Have Competition'
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is still confident that the company’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will be approved, and said, "if this is about competition, let us have competition.”. In an interview with Bloomberg, Nadella says, “Of course, any acquisition of this size will go through scrutiny, but we feel...
knowtechie.com
New PS VR2 trailer shows off gameplay and hardware
Sony’s next virtual reality headset, the PS VR2, revealed itself this week in a new teaser video. The snippets of gameplay shown off have got us all excited for the early 2023 release date. The glimpse of the new hardware in the video is cool too. The PS VR2...
ClutchPoints
