Education

daystech.org

Opinion | Colleges should invest in virtual reality

Virtual actuality expertise creates a fascinating surroundings for college kids. Columns mirror the opinions of the authors and usually are not essentially these of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or different organizations by which the writer could also be concerned. Virtual Reality has gone from the fictional world of...
COLLEGES
daystech.org

Nunez Partners with EON Reality to Offer VR Courses

CHALMETTE, La. — EON Reality, a specialist in digital and augmented actuality and information metaverse trade and schooling options, has introduced a partnership with Nunez Community College. EON-XR options are designed to assist Nunez instructors “increase the speed of workforce training, reduce infrastructure costs and decrease the probability of...
CHALMETTE, LA
daystech.org

The Future of AI Tutors in Higher Education

Google-Powered Julian Teaches and Learns at Walden University. Steven Tom, chief buyer officer at Adtalem Global Education, was at a convention a number of years in the past and noticed an illustration of an AI tutor that left him pondering larger. The software he noticed took pupil questions and answered them in keeping with what he referred to as a script, following a preset path programmed by a human on the again finish that, the concept was, ultimately took the coed to the suitable reply. It sounded a lot like adaptive learning, an idea that has been round for many years and has didn’t take off, partially as a result of it takes a number of effort to program and is pretty rigid in the way it responds.
COLLEGES
The Associated Press

Games Industry, Entertainment and Metaverse Communications Guru Jacki Vause Joins ME Ventures Board

Music investment fund for the creator economy, ME Ventures, has announced it has appointed Jacki Vause to its advisory board. Jacki’s role will be to advise on contributing to the fund’s mission to nurture and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators. She brings decades of experience across the entertainment and creative industries, and a natural eye for innovation talent.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asu#Cross Cultural#Software Program#Asu S Learning Futures#Spanish#French#German#Portuguese#Italian#The Thunderbird School
MedicalXpress

Wearable tech offers up-close look at infant development

It's not a riddle, but a list of attributes envisioned by Nancy McElwain, a professor of human development and family studies at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, as she searched for a data collection tool compatible with her youngest research participants. McElwain's research focuses on attachment processes, or the relationships...
ELECTRONICS
The Guardian

Imperial College London: inside the university that is in the business of studying

Deep inside Imperial’s South Kensington campus, teams of current and former students are tapping away on laptops, running businesses and sharing ideas. There’s a company using sailboats to gather data to chart weather patterns, another providing AI-powered, low-cost tutoring, one with an innovative way to weigh chickens, and another dreaming up ways to hand over more power to retail investors.
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

Kenyan startup Ponea gaining momentum in driving access to medical services

A few years ago, Macharia was also contracted by the Kenyan government to build the now abandoned national hospital information system, which he says would have transformed healthcare delivery in the country. The end of that project, in 2019, however, did not kill his innovativeness; instead it inspired him to launch Ponea Health as a marketplace for healthcare services.
HEALTH SERVICES
architizer.com

CAA Architects Integrate Nature and Technology as they Design the Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park

West Mountain Innovation Valley – West Mountain Innovation Valley, also called Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park, is one of of the Three-Hundred Key Projects of 2021 in Beijing. CAA is responsible for the planning and architectural design of the whole project. At present, the construction of the north plot in Phase I, which is the largest building group, has officially started and is expected to be completed in 2024.
DESIGN

