Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
Opinion | Colleges should invest in virtual reality
Virtual actuality expertise creates a fascinating surroundings for college kids. Columns mirror the opinions of the authors and usually are not essentially these of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or different organizations by which the writer could also be concerned. Virtual Reality has gone from the fictional world of...
daystech.org
Nunez Partners with EON Reality to Offer VR Courses
CHALMETTE, La. — EON Reality, a specialist in digital and augmented actuality and information metaverse trade and schooling options, has introduced a partnership with Nunez Community College. EON-XR options are designed to assist Nunez instructors “increase the speed of workforce training, reduce infrastructure costs and decrease the probability of...
daystech.org
The Future of AI Tutors in Higher Education
Google-Powered Julian Teaches and Learns at Walden University. Steven Tom, chief buyer officer at Adtalem Global Education, was at a convention a number of years in the past and noticed an illustration of an AI tutor that left him pondering larger. The software he noticed took pupil questions and answered them in keeping with what he referred to as a script, following a preset path programmed by a human on the again finish that, the concept was, ultimately took the coed to the suitable reply. It sounded a lot like adaptive learning, an idea that has been round for many years and has didn’t take off, partially as a result of it takes a number of effort to program and is pretty rigid in the way it responds.
Games Industry, Entertainment and Metaverse Communications Guru Jacki Vause Joins ME Ventures Board
Music investment fund for the creator economy, ME Ventures, has announced it has appointed Jacki Vause to its advisory board. Jacki’s role will be to advise on contributing to the fund’s mission to nurture and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators. She brings decades of experience across the entertainment and creative industries, and a natural eye for innovation talent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Wearable tech offers up-close look at infant development
It's not a riddle, but a list of attributes envisioned by Nancy McElwain, a professor of human development and family studies at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, as she searched for a data collection tool compatible with her youngest research participants. McElwain's research focuses on attachment processes, or the relationships...
Imperial College London: inside the university that is in the business of studying
Deep inside Imperial’s South Kensington campus, teams of current and former students are tapping away on laptops, running businesses and sharing ideas. There’s a company using sailboats to gather data to chart weather patterns, another providing AI-powered, low-cost tutoring, one with an innovative way to weigh chickens, and another dreaming up ways to hand over more power to retail investors.
TechCrunch
Kenyan startup Ponea gaining momentum in driving access to medical services
A few years ago, Macharia was also contracted by the Kenyan government to build the now abandoned national hospital information system, which he says would have transformed healthcare delivery in the country. The end of that project, in 2019, however, did not kill his innovativeness; instead it inspired him to launch Ponea Health as a marketplace for healthcare services.
HHW Gaming: Xbox Wants To Help Black Youth Start Careers In The Video Game Industry With ‘Project Amplify’
Xbox wants to help inject melanin into the video game industry. The post HHW Gaming: Xbox Wants To Help Black Youth Start Careers In The Video Game Industry With ‘Project Amplify’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tesla is using a video game software to create simulation for its ‘self-driving’ testing
TESLA has created a virtual simulation of San Francisco using video game software to test its car's self-driving technology. The news comes amid mounting scrutiny over Tesla testing its semi-autonomous Autopilot and Full Self-Driving programs on public roads. The electric manufacturer is creating its simulation with Unreal Engine, a game...
architizer.com
CAA Architects Integrate Nature and Technology as they Design the Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park
West Mountain Innovation Valley – West Mountain Innovation Valley, also called Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park, is one of of the Three-Hundred Key Projects of 2021 in Beijing. CAA is responsible for the planning and architectural design of the whole project. At present, the construction of the north plot in Phase I, which is the largest building group, has officially started and is expected to be completed in 2024.
Comments / 0