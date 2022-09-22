Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
Gamespot
Razer's New Gaming Soundbar Is Compact And Only Costs $100
Razer made a name for itself with high-end headsets before branching out into gaming controllers, keyboards, and mice, and now the peripherals manufacturer is getting ready to launch a new version of its Leviathan soundbar. The Leviathan V2 X Soundbar is a budget-friendly option at $100, and it's available to order now.
Digital Trends
Logitech made its own lightweight handheld built for cloud gaming
Although I can be tough on cloud services that have faults, I actually do enjoy cloud gaming on Google Stadia and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate quite a bit, and I’m excited about the technology’s potential for both players and developers. Currently, most of my cloud gaming takes place on my phone, but Logitech and Tencent Games want me to start playing cloud games on a new device. In October, the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld starts rolling out, and it hopes to become the way to play cloud games.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $350, Pre-Order the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld for $299.99 Shipped – This Week Only
The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is great when traveling, especially at hotels, and you can pre-order on this week for just $299.99 shipped, originally $349.99. Weighing just 463g, it boasts a 7″ Full 1080p HD screen, precision gaming controls, complete with gyroscope, and a 12+ hour battery life. Product page.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Xbox Getting Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck Competitor From Logitech
Xbox is now getting its own competitor to the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck in the form of a handheld from Logitech. In recent years, Xbox has slowly been expanding its presence with game streaming, which allows users to play certain games from the Xbox catalog on their phones or other related devices. Now, Xbox is about to get some assistance with its entrenchment in this market even further thanks to the arrival of a dedicated device that has been designed with cloud gaming in mind.
TechSpot
Denon announces refreshed 8K AV receiver lineup with loads of HDMI 2.1 ports
Bottom line: Denon's new AV receivers provide Hi-Fi 3D audio and have an impressive amount of connectivity, including HDMI 2.1 ports to connect a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series or PC to a high-end home theater setup. According to the company, the A1H, X4800H, and X3800H will even get support for Dirac Live room correction with a future software update.
ComicBook
White Xbox Series X Featured in Logitech Commercial
A white Xbox Series X was featured in a new Logitech commercial, leading to all kinds of speculation on the internet. The Xbox Series X launched in 2020 and when it was revealed at the end of 2019, many were very critical of its design. It's a big black box with no real distinguishing shape, color, or visual features. When compared to the somewhat weird, but unique look of the PS5, it's a bit underwhelming. However, its design is actually a masterful feat of engineering, using its rectangular shape and tower structure to create efficient airflow throughout the console and the holes at the top of the machine.
Mind-blowing iPhone feature in iOS 16 triggers alerts when your phone hears certain sounds
IOS 16 introduced a new feature on the iPhone called Sound Recognition that instructs the iPhone to always listen for specific sounds. Once the iPhone hears the sound, it can play an alarm to warn you about what’s going on. Sound Recognition is an Accessibility feature that will undoubtedly...
5 reasons why buying a gaming phone is a great idea
If you've considered buying a gaming phone but have hesitated, we're here to help you make an informed decision. Some of the best PC and console games are now also available on mobile phones, with more companies looking to make the leap to mobile in the near future. The best gaming phones can be just as powerful as handheld consoles and will give you far better performance than a tablet.
Curious About Smart Glasses? The Spy-Tested Razer Bluetooth Glasses Are Now Under $50
Do you wear glasses? If you do, then you’ve probably felt the irritating pain of a headset pressing your glasses into the side of your head. It’s not comfortable and can definitely impact long play sessions with friends. Why not get rid of the headset altogether and let your glasses act as your mic and headset? The Razer Anzu smart glasses act as both mic and speakers, while also filtering out blue light. Sure, the battery life is only five hours long when using those features, but it’s an easy way to cut back on discomfort while gaming — especially if...
CNET
HP Pavilion Plus Laptop (14-inch) Review: Budget OLED Beauty
The 14-inch HP Pavilion Plus is a rare example of a laptop where you're actually getting more than you're paying for. The Plus, as the name implies, is a bit extra compared to the regular Pavilion laptops. In this case, you get features such as a body made of recycled aluminum, a 5-megapixel webcam, strong Intel Core i7 processing performance in our benchmark tests (even outpacing the latest MacBook Air in a couple of tests), and it's topped off with a beautiful OLED display.
notebookcheck.net
Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector launches with 500-in image
Epson has launched the Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector. The gadget is similar to the recent 2250 model, with several upgrades to suit gamers. You can use the projector to throw images up to 500-in (~1,270 cm) across. Plus, the 3-chip 3LCD technology enables the device to display 100% of the RGB color signal in each frame for bright and accurate colors.
Android Central
Bluetooth options set for ever when connected to car phone.
I think when you first pair the device there would be a prompt on phone screen or car unit to download contacts if you Skip by accident it will keep asking, try deleting the device from car unit and pairing back up as if it was first time and watch for any promps.
Digital Trends
Victrola’s new turntable is a plug-and-play vinyl solution for Sonos fans
Victrola, a company that’s best-known for its affordable and fun retro and suitcase-style record players, has created a new turntable designed expressly for vinyl fans who also own Sonos wireless speakers. The $800 Victrola Stream Carbon looks nothing like the company’s other models, with a minimalist, clean style and a distinctive, illuminated volume knob. Under the hood, it has something that no other turntable currently offers: a way to connect directly to Sonos speakers over Wi-Fi or Ethernet, with no middle-man hardware like the Sonos Port.
JBL Flip 6 review: An exceptional Bluetooth speaker
The latest iteration of JBL’s signature mini Bluetooth speaker is a graceful evolution. Taking a quick look at the Flip 6, the differences from the Flip 5 seem a bit minor. While things like the USB-C charging port, power and Bluetooth buttons, and various media control layout look the same, there have been some clever updates.
9to5Mac
9to5Rewards: Win Apple’s M2 MacBook Air from ALOGIC [Giveaway]
We’ve teamed up with ALOGIC to giveaway Apple’s latest MacBook Air to celebrate the launch of the company’s new Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor. Head below for a better look at the new display and to enter the giveaway now. ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor. The...
Digital Trends
Bang & Olufsen’s latest soundbar costs a fortune, but it might be the last one you ever own
Danish audio icon, Bang & Olufsen (B&O), isn’t a company known for its half-measures either in the design of its products, or the prices it asks for them. That couldn’t be more true than on the company’s latest speaker, the Beosound Theatre, an incredibly ambitious 7.1.4-channel, 12-driver Dolby Atmos soundbar that starts at $6,890 and climbs rapidly from there. B&O says it took its design inspiration for the Theater from sailboats, saying that the Beosound Theatre’s keel-like design makes it “appear as if it is resting on an aluminum blade, floating in the air as one fluid form.”
makeuseof.com
How to Use Your PS4 or PS5 Controllers With Older PC Games
Over the last few years, there has been a shift in PC games towards native controller support for both Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation controllers. However, numerous older PC games, as well as a number of these newer titles, do not have support for either PlayStation 4 or 5 controllers. Fortunately, there is a tool that gamers can use to add this support themselves.
Digital Trends
How to move notifications to the top on iOS 16’s lock screen
The latest iOS update brings an overhaul to the lock screen, but it might not be to everyone's tastes. With iOS 16, Apple is changing the way you interact with notifications on your iPhone's lock screen — so much so that the notifications now show up in a different location. By default, you'll see notifications at the bottom of the lock screen where they are stacked on top of one another. That's a big change for a lot of people.
The best Android phones for gaming in 2022
Gaming phones might not be at the forefront of Android's heavy hitters like Samsung and Google, but that doesn't mean there aren't some excellent smartphone options when it comes to chewing through awesome games on Android. And what is a gaming phone anyway? Does a phone have to contain gamer...
Comments / 0