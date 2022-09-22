Read full article on original website
El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on Yuba County crash
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 27-year-old El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a Friday night head-on crash near the Yuba County community of Forbestown, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the 27-year-old driver of a Ford pickup truck was driving south on New...
FireRescue1
Suspected DUI crash injures, traps 11 people, including 6 kids, in wreckage
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A Sutter County woman faces drunken driving charges after 11 people — including a half-dozen children — were left injured and trapped in the wreckage of a two-vehicle collision west of Yuba City. The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on...
Driver suspected of DUI in crash that injured 10 people in Sutter County
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said multiple children and adults were injured in a car crash Wednesday evening in Sutter County. According to the CHP, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. when a Honda driving on Humphrey Road didn’t yield the right of way to a driver on Highway 20. The […]
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Vacaville (Vacaville, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured three people. According to the CHP, one suffered severe injuries, and the other two sustained minor injuries from the [..]
KCRA.com
9 injured, including children, in crash on Highway 20 in Sutter County, authorities say
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — At least nine people were injured, including several children, in a crash in Sutter County just west of Yuba City, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash happened along Highway 20 at the intersection of Humphrey Road on Wednesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. At least...
11 People Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yuba City (Yuba City, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Yuba City on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 20 at Humphrey Road at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
actionnews5.com
Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party. Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday. Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into...
actionnewsnow.com
18-year-old riding bike hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man riding a bike in Chico was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The CHP said Degene Dean was driving north on the Skyway and was approaching the crosswalk at the northbound Highway 99 onramp.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fairfield Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Traffic Accident
Peabody Road Accident Traps Injured Woman in Vehicle. A Fairfield woman suffered major injuries in a traffic accident involving a dump truck on September 19. The accident happened along Peabody Road around 11:30 a.m., and the woman became trapped inside her vehicle due to the collision. She was extricated from her vehicle by firefighters with the Fairfield Fire Department, who used tools to free her.
Person dies after being hit by two cars in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A person died Tuesday night after being hit by two cars in Sacramento County. California Highway Patrol — North Sacramento said two separate vehicles hit a person, left the area and were later located. It happened at Watt Avenue and Edison Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
South Placer Fire District closing two fire stations due to limited budget
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Two fire stations -- both part of the South Placer Fire District -- are closing Saturday in Granite Bay. The district wrote in a statement operational costs are higher than its revenue source. "This is largely a result of inflation, wildfire risk, increased state-mandated safety standards,...
Over $52K in cash recovered after checks were stolen from Napa residents’ mail, police say
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Over $52,000 in cash was recovered after an investigation looking into a case of stolen checks and identity theft, the Napa Police Department announced this week in a Facebook post. Napa police reported an “influx” of stolen checks dating back to June — several cases of checks being stolen when victims […]
Galt community fundraises for teen seriously injured in alleged DUI hit-and-run
GALT, Calif. — Community members in the City of Galt are fundraising to help a 16-year-old and her family purchase a specialized van to transport the young woman who is “minimally conscious” and unable to walk on her own. Angel Renteria, 16, was walking her dog along...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fair Oaks Major Injury Occurs in Head-On Crash
A major injury in Fair Oaks was reported on September 15 following a head-on crash. The collision occurred on southbound San Juan Avenue just south of Madison Avenue around 1:40 p.m. between a Jeep SUV and a black sedan. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one of the vehicles was blocking the southbound slow lane along San Juan and that one party remained in their vehicle.
Fairfield man drowns at Lake Berryessa in Napa County
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after drowning at Lake Berryessa on Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. Witnesses at the scene of the drowning in Markley Cove called authorities around 1:40 p.m. to report the incident. KRON On is streaming news live now Several agencies responded to […]
CHP issues over 150 speeding tickets during I-80 ‘maximum enforcement period’
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans partnered together on a “Maximum Enforcement Period” along an 18-mile stretch of I-80 between Fairfield and Vacaville from Monday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept 16 to reduce the number of speeding vehicles in construction zones. California Highway Patrol issued 156 speeding tickets for both motorists and truck […]
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people are dead and two others are hospitalized after a crash on I-5 just after midnight Tuesday. California Highway Patrol South Sacramento responded to reports of a rollover crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road. Based on CHP's initial investigation, they believe the car hit the rumble strip while traveling northbound on I-5.
Pedestrian hit in South Sacramento, driver suspected of DUI
SOUTH SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento Tuesday night. Investigators say the pedestrian was hit around 7 p.m. on Franklin Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Police Department. They were then transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police say the driver remained at the scene but they are being investigated for DUI.Back in October, a pedestrian died after being hit by a Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center Deputy. Two witnesses on the scene stated that the pedestrian was standing in the middle of the road with their back to oncoming traffic when they were hit, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
actionnewsnow.com
Clipper Mills woman dies in Saturday night crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - A 27-year-old woman died following a rollover crash in Butte County on Saturday night, according to the CHP. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lone Tree Road, north of Cox Lane. The Butte County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jessica...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Battery on an officer, attempted auto theft, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 12. Brandon Joseph Sharp, 36, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant in the 2700 block of...
