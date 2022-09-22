Read full article on original website
A Norwalk photo #162
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police were called to Burnell Boulevard at 7:53 a.m. Thursday for a reported motor vehicle accident and a NancyOnNorwalk reader was there to get a photo. A Connecticut Transit bus driver had parked and exited the vehicle, setting the parking brake, Sgt. Sofia Gulino said....
Norwalk photos: Unlucky truck driver
NORWALK, Conn. — Jeff Tauscher set out to get a photo of a fallen tree Friday and eventually discovered the tree had fallen on a truck, at the intersection of West Rocks Road and St. Mary’s Lane. Norwalk Police were alerted at 10:47 a.m., Sgt. Sofia Gulino said....
Memorial for Bill Collins set for Oct. 8
NORWALK, Conn. —A “celebration of life” memorial service for late Norwalk Mayor Bill Collins is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday Oct. 8 at the Maritime Aquarium. You can attend in person or via Zoom. “The service will feature remembrances of Bill’s life from his family and his...
trumbulltimes.com
Stamford protesters flood Glenbrook meeting to tell mayor ‘Save our Center’
STAMFORD — The battle over the old Glenbrook Community Center left the confines of late-night government meetings and hit the streets. A 75-person rally Wednesday night rally appeared early on to have the air of a festival, as with laughter and embraces, protesters flooded the sidewalk with signs urging Mayor Caroline Simmons to restore the now-closed building to its former use and not sell the property to developers for more housing and meeting space, as the city proposes.
Register Citizen
Ex-New Haven chief was in running to helm Bridgeport police
BRIDGEPORT — Those advocating for an outsider to take over the city's police force got disappointing news this week when the three finalists, all insiders, were announced Wednesday: Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Captain Lonnie Blackwell and just-retired Captain Roderick Porter. In recent days many in and outside of Mayor...
Sister of 15-year-old killed by Bridgeport officer says fight for justice will continue after settlement
Her brother, Jayson Negron, was fatally shot in 2017 by Bridgeport Police Officer James Boulay. Her family has reached a settlement in the lawsuit with the city, the police department and Boulay.
Register Citizen
Greenwich protestors rally, demanding politics stay out of Greenwich schools
GREENWICH — Two opposing groups rallied at Central Middle School before Greenwich Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting Thursday evening. When asked why they were there, they’d say the same thing: “We want politics left out of school.”. The smaller of the two sides, whose participants...
News 12
Mayor Ganim: Next Bridgeport chief of police will be current member of the force
Bridgeport city officials say the next chief of police will be a current member of the force. Mayor Joe Ganim announced the selection committee has presented him with a list of three finalists for the position. They are current acting Chief Rebecca Garcia, along with Capts. Lonnie Blackwell, and Roderick...
mycitizensnews.com
Sandy Hook responder found dead in Naugatuck cemetery
NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant, who responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook School shooting, was found dead Monday afternoon at a local graveyard. Borough police identified the man as John Cole, 60, of Naugatuck. Police were dispatched to Holy Saviour Polish National Catholic Cemetery at...
Register Citizen
Greenwich investigates allegation of beach parking pass 'scam' after complaint hits social media
GREENWICH — The town is investigating after a resident complained that a town employee in the ticket booth at Greenwich Point Park improperly charged a visitor cash for an unnecessary parking pass — an allegation that caught attention on social media. David Mickelson told Greenwich Time that he...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Crash With Entrapment
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Norwalk Council Committee moves cannabis ordinance to final vote
NORWALK, Conn. — The Democratic-dominated Common Council plans to allow three cannabis dispensaries in Norwalk, over the objections of eight opponents who spoke at Tuesday’s public hearing. The Council Ordinance Committee has sent its draft cannabis ordinance to the full Council for a vote, with the sole Council...
Register Citizen
Abandoned Hamden middle school could become 'community campus'
HAMDEN — Picture driving down Newhall Street in the heart of southern Hamden. As you approach Villano Park, you look to the right, at the site of the former middle school. Instead of the overgrown lot and brick building studded with broken windows that now towers over a silent field, a bustling “community campus” greets you, complete with a library branch, senior center, early learning classrooms, gym, commercial kitchen and food pantry.
Stamford Teen Nabbed For Shooting Man Walking On City Street, Police Say
A 14-year-old Fairfield County boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the leg as he was walking down a city street. The incident took place in Stamford around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 on Woodland Avenue. According to Lt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police, a...
NewsTimes
Death of retired Newtown police sergeant found in Naugatuck cemetery still under investigation
NAUGATUCK — The state office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the death of John Cole, a retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at a local cemetery this week. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Cole's cause of death is pending further studies, while the manner...
Juvenile charged with making threat to Danbury High School
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile is in custody Thursday night after police said they made a threat on social media to Danbury High School. Danbury police became aware of the threat on Thursday evening, according to a social media post. Officers quickly identified the suspect and arrested them. The threat has been deemed not […]
Register Citizen
Connecticut's city schools have struggled in football while the wealthy towns dominate
At a school like Harding, football coach Eddie Santiago says, there’s another layer to that for players whose families might be living in poverty in a place where, he says, surviving walking down the street is a challenge, where they have to be tough, be in “defense mode.”
Liquor, smoke shops burglarized across Milford: PD
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are on the scene of multiple commercial burglaries that occurred on Friday at liquor and smoke shops across Milford. Investigators released the following list of businesses that have reported burglaries: KS Mart, 548 Naugatuck Ave. PuffCity Smoke Shop, 874 Boston Post Rd. Viola Wine & Liquor Store, 975 Bridgeport […]
Woman Stopped Near Intersection In New Canaan Drove Under Influence, Police Say
A Fairfield County woman was arrested for alleged DUI after police received calls of a possible intoxicated driver. The incident took place in New Canaan around 9:20 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22 in the area of Frogtown Road and Weed Street. According to Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan...
Police: Bridgeport man arrested at traffic stop for possessing ghost gun, ecstasy
Police say when they pulled over Edgar Sanchez III, they found a loaded, unregistered gun and ecstasy.
