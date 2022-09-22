ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Gov. Beshear introduces new advisory council for disaster responses

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is back in the Tri-State today, visiting Owensboro and Ohio County. Gov. Beshear introduces new advisory council for …. Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – September 23, 2022. Water main break floods downtown Evansville. Home Team Friday. Home Team Friday. Home Team Friday. Home Team Friday.
Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
Residents hoping for change in their neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some residents have grown impatient over the lack of maintenance of homes in their Evansville neighborhood. Abandoned houses is something one resident says has become the normalcy in the Center City neighborhood near the 800 block of Line Street. Some residents says houses have been...
Nice & Seasonably Warmer Weekend Underway

SATURDAY: Some Clearing with a Few Showers Mainly in the Morning. Breezy with Highs 77-83 (East to West…81-83 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 10-20 SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Spotty Showers After Midnight. Warm with Lows 59-63. SUNDAY: Clearing with Spotty Showers in the Morning. Windy with Highs...
Former Air Force One makes a visit to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the biggest attractions at the Evansville Regional Airport for two days actually comes in the smallest size which is a twin engine plane, that is known as the smallest Air Force One plane on record. The “Ike Bird” plane was constructed for President...
Much Cooler Air Starting to Move In

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers. Warm with Lows 60-69 (Northeast to South…65-67 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:38. THURSDAY: Some Clearing. Breezy with Highs 72-80 (North to South…76-78 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 10-20 THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cool with Lows 46-49. FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing....
