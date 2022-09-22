ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto company accidentally pays $10.5 million to a woman instead of $100 refund

Imagine receiving $10.5 million while expecting a $100 refund to be transferred to your bank account and no one, except you, recognizes it until seven months have passed. That's recently what happened in Melbourne, Australia when a cryptocurrency company bestowed a fortune to a woman, initially reported by 7NEWS. Back in May 2021, Crypto.com, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, transferred the amount to Thevamanogari Manivel. Upon receiving the money, Manivel and her sister Thilagavathy Gangadory started spending it like greased lightning.
The Motley Fool

Where'd My 11%+ Social Security Raise Go?

Annual cost-of-living adjustments will help Social Security recipients make ends meet. But the outlandish estimates for a COLA of 11% or higher simply aren't going to pan out for retirees. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
bloomberglaw.com

Inheritance and Estate Taxes Can Impact Ordinary Taxpayers, Too

The news that King Charles III will not have to pay tax on assets that he inherits is making headlines this week. Some of the chatter suggests that a full tax exemption is a perk of being royal, while others have claimed that no exemptions apply to more ordinary taxpayers. Both premises are wrong.
decrypt.co

IRS Targets Crypto Tax Evaders With M.Y. Safra Bank Summons Over SFOX Data

A New York court has granted the IRS permission to serve a 'John Doe' summons on a bank that provided services for SFOX customers. The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been granted the authority to issue a 'John Doe' summons to M.Y. Safra Bank, a court in New York ruled on Thursday. The summons will oblige the bank to produce information about customers who may have failed to report and pay taxes on crypto transactions through prime dealer SFOX.
FOXBusiness

CFPB looks to regulate buy now, pay later companies

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said it plans to start regulating buy now, pay later (BNPL) companies over concerns that the fast-growing financing products are harming consumers. The CFPB, which does not currently oversee BNPL providers, plans to issue guidance or rules that would bring the sector in line...
cryptopotato.com

Colorado Becomes the First US State Accepting Taxes in BTC and ETH: Report

Colorado’s law makers joined forces with PayPal to allow residents pay their taxes in BTC, ETH, LTC, and BCH. The authorities of Colorado announced that state residents can now pay their taxes in cryptocurrencies instead of fiat. Among the supported digital assets are the two biggest by market capitalization – Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).
