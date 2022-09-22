Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
State Expects Feds To OK EV Plan. Critic: “Wyoming Is Poster Child For Where EVs Don’t Work”
Wyoming is charging up for federal approval of its electric vehicle (EV) plan, which it expects to come next week. Once approved, Wyoming can tap into federal money to build charging stations along interstates and highways. Wyoming didn't make the list...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Banks: Gun-Tracking, Political Movements Use Banks As ‘Pawns’
A group representing Wyoming's banks opposes a new merchant code that will categorize credit-card purchases made in gun shops. Scott Meier, president and CEO of the Wyoming Bankers Association, told Cowboy State Daily in an email Thursday that the new...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
LCSD1 offers health on wheels-sotvosot-Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - clipped version
The Wyoming Military celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month- PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Military members at F.E.Warren had a fiesta today to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The event was not only to recognize the diversity service members bring to our military but to Wyoming as well. On Friday, F.E. Warren military members celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a fiesta at the Trails End Event Center.
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
cowboystatedaily.com
Right To Repair: Why Wyoming Farmers Are Buying Old Tractors Instead of New Ones
Tractors have become so technologically advanced, it's impossible for farmers and ranchers to fix them, say "right-to-repair" advocates. Some farmers are lobbying their state legislatures for right-to-repair laws. Others are turning to the Eastern European gray market to...
county17.com
Wyoming, USDA sign $325,000 agreement for school meal programs
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service have signed an agreement for more than $325,000 to increase the purchase of nutritious, local foods for school meal programs. The USDA announced the agreement Tuesday. Through the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program,...
Have You Seen The New Wyoming Goldback?
If your question is, "what the heck is a Wyoming Goldback?", we were asking the same question. The Goldback is a new form of currency that uses small amounts of gold to make up the denomination. They've only been around for a short period of time, created in 2019. They are the size of regular paper money, but have certain amounts of gold in them to represent the actual amount they're worth.
Water authority to present options for Colorado River Basin water crisis
The state’s top water authority will outline Wyoming’s role in the ongoing Colorado River Basin water crisis, including voluntary conservation and efficiency programs, at a public meeting Tuesday in Pinedale. Though Wyoming declined to commit specific volumes to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s call for 2023 water savings,...
cowboystatedaily.com
High Gas Prices Haven’t Sparked Wyoming Coal Generation
Natural gas prices continue to climb, greatly increasing the cost competitiveness of coal electrical generation. "We know anecdotally that across the country, if we look at just total coal production, that's up. And coal production in Wyoming is almost entirely used...
Wyoming Farmers Could See Millions in Climate Investment From the USDA
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects across the country, including various ones that could impact Wyoming. The projects, part of the USDA's climate-smart commodities partnerships, involve partnering with various groups, including the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, Farm Journal, Inc.,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Grizzly 399 Reappears, But Won’t Get Teeth Cleaned
Tooth wear is a leading cause of death among old Grizzly bears because the bears can't eat and eventually starve, a Wyoming biologist said. However, bruin tooth-cleaning isn't an option, even for a bear as widely treasured as Teton Park's...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Asian clams found in Wyoming all water crafts must be checked-LVOSOT-Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version
$504 million green hydrogen facility being built in Utah
DELTA, Utah – In a media release from this past June, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $504.4 million loan guarantee to Advanced Clean Energy Storage LLC […]
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Wyoming Military celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month- PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
LCSD1 offers health on wheels-sotvosot-Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - clipped version. For parents who previously had to take hours off work to bring kids to the doctor’s office, Laramie County School District 1 may have a new solution for you. LCSD1 and Health-Works staff will soon provide on-site physical and behavioral health services to LCSD1 students, faculty and staff.
cowboystatedaily.com
Clarene Law, Longtime Wyoming Legislator And Businesswoman, Died
One could almost always expect to see Clarene Law’s friendly face inside the office behind the front desk of the Antler Inn motel in Jackson. If she wasn’t in her office, she could often be found cruising around Jackson in her emerald green 1976 Cadillac. Law, 89, died...
kotatv.com
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers
HULETT, Wyo. (KOTA) - For most people, buying beef means going to the supermarket and picking out the pre-packaged meat. Before that beef gets to the consumer, it was grown by a farmer or rancher and sold to meat packers who then sell the product to stores. “We’re just trying...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hageman: Leading Wyoming Attorneys Send Her ‘Threatening’ Letter
A group of attorneys has penned a letter to U.S. House Republican candidate Harriet Hageman expressing deep concern about her views that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Nearly all the 41 attorneys who signed the letter are from Wyoming. A...
cowboystatedaily.com
Here Are The 11 Candidates For The Interim Wyoming Secretary Of State Position
Eleven people have applied to be interim Secretary of State of Wyoming. Some of the candidates have extensive experience working in elections, while others have been deeply involved in state GOP politics for a number of years. Four are candidates who lost in the August primary election.
Wyoming ballot features Constitutional Amendments
Two Wyoming constitutional amendments are up for a vote during the general election. Constitutional amendment A has to do with how counties and municipalities can invest their funds. Currently the Wyoming Constitution allows the state to invest state funds in equities such as the stock of corporations, but does not...
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Transportation Commission Awards over $15 Million in Contracts
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $15 million in contracts for five Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its September 15 business meeting. A $5.18 million bid was awarded to Casper-based Casper Electric Inc. for a project involving electrical, structure, and other work on a 1-mile...
