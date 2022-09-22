ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

jenny
2d ago

What comes around goes around If there's anything I can do I will do it I know how it feels to be down on your luck. I will pray for the family. I'm there if there's anything I can do I don't have a lot but I do have food I can help feed you if you need something to eat

Louis Baldino
2d ago

Why can't people learn to have some sort of compassion for others down on their luck NOT ALL ARE DRUG ADDICTS ETC. Whomever did this KARMA is not something they heard of because it comes back 10 fold!!

Joanne Morales
2d ago

The only couple living at this bus stop are a elderly couple a husband and wife he abused her daily I pray someone steps in to help her out she needs to be safe and away from him he’s beyond abusive and extremely rude with everyone in the area she needs help I pray she gets so much people are evil why even bother them

