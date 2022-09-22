ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Poll: Whitmer, Nessel, Benson lead over Republican challengers

Poll: Whitmer, Nessel, Benson lead over Republican …. Laingsburg parade to have ‘siren-free zone’ for autistic …. Poll shows 64% of voters support abortion proposal. Michigan State baseball and softball host the Beautiful …. Meet two of Michigan State’s newest coaches!. Sparrow gets large vaccine shipment. Rally...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Tim Skubick breaks down the latest in Michigan politics

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s time to get your weekly dose of politics here in Michigan, and no one knows it better than 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick. According to Tim, abortion is the leading issue in the midterms — not just Prop. 3, but other elections as well. Abortion is driving independent women […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Trump Jr. visits Michigan for Dixon campaign event

The same week he was sued by the New York state attorney general, who alleged he helped his father with fraudulent businesses practices, the son of former President Donald Trump was in battleground Michigan to campaign for the Republican candidate for governor.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
WLNS

Poll shows 64% of voters support abortion proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Proposal 3 will decide the future of legal access to abortion in the state, and new polls show 64% of voters support the proposal. Right to Life leaders say they are concerned about how the proposal is written. “This is extraordinarily broad, very vague, very confusing language,” said Right to Life […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Lawmakers seek to address corrections officer shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -Here in Michigan, lawmakers are discussing legislation to allow retired officers to come back and work while receiving their retirement benefits. The Michigan Corrections Organization says it all comes down to the pay and benefits. As other career paths offer more money and a job that doesn’t put you at risk and […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

LIVE UPDATES: Alabama abandons execution after issues accessing veins

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has abandoned its attempts to execute Alan Miller after issues accessing the inmate’s veins. CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, where the state’s death row is located. Miller’s execution by lethal injection had been blocked by a federal court injunction earlier this week, but lawyers for the state successfully appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which provided no written reasons for its decision to allow the execution to move forward.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipment#Sparrow#Art#Capitol Steps#Republican#Crime Stoppers 9 21 22
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Industry
WLNS

Rally for equality meets at capitol steps

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Community members gathered on the steps of the capital building Wednesday to advocate for inclusivity and equality. Inclusive Justice Michigan, Equality Michigan, and other advocacy groups were at the capital hoping to bring attention to what they consider important issues coming up in the November election. “It is not secret that […]
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy