Poll: Whitmer, Nessel, Benson lead over Republican challengers
Tim Skubick breaks down the latest in Michigan politics
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s time to get your weekly dose of politics here in Michigan, and no one knows it better than 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick. According to Tim, abortion is the leading issue in the midterms — not just Prop. 3, but other elections as well. Abortion is driving independent women […]
Trump Jr. visits Michigan for Dixon campaign event
The same week he was sued by the New York state attorney general, who alleged he helped his father with fraudulent businesses practices, the son of former President Donald Trump was in battleground Michigan to campaign for the Republican candidate for governor.
Lawyer: Crumbley was a worry months before Michigan school shooting
One teacher said Crumbley drew what appeared to be a gun’s ammunition magazine on a note card in late August 2021.
Poll shows 64% of voters support abortion proposal
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Proposal 3 will decide the future of legal access to abortion in the state, and new polls show 64% of voters support the proposal. Right to Life leaders say they are concerned about how the proposal is written. “This is extraordinarily broad, very vague, very confusing language,” said Right to Life […]
Michigan deer pulls a Blake Griffin, jumps over car
The Michigan State Police Fifth District Twitter account shared some dash cam video of an athletic deer casually jumping over a car on the road.
Lawmakers seek to address corrections officer shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -Here in Michigan, lawmakers are discussing legislation to allow retired officers to come back and work while receiving their retirement benefits. The Michigan Corrections Organization says it all comes down to the pay and benefits. As other career paths offer more money and a job that doesn’t put you at risk and […]
LIVE UPDATES: Alabama abandons execution after issues accessing veins
ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has abandoned its attempts to execute Alan Miller after issues accessing the inmate’s veins. CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, where the state’s death row is located. Miller’s execution by lethal injection had been blocked by a federal court injunction earlier this week, but lawyers for the state successfully appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which provided no written reasons for its decision to allow the execution to move forward.
What’s going on in Michigan politics?
Absentee ballots for the November election will be available to Michigan voters later this week, and we're just a little more than six weeks away from election day itself.
Michigan man pleads guilty to murder, mutilation of body
Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court Thursday, nearly three years after 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was killed, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Thursday
A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties through Thursday evening.
Train derails in Jackson County
Around 9:31 p.m., deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the train derailment at the intersection of North Lake Street and Michigan Avenue in Grass Lake.
Rally for equality meets at capitol steps
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Community members gathered on the steps of the capital building Wednesday to advocate for inclusivity and equality. Inclusive Justice Michigan, Equality Michigan, and other advocacy groups were at the capital hoping to bring attention to what they consider important issues coming up in the November election. “It is not secret that […]
One officer’s hunch solves 2 cold case mysteries
Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades.
