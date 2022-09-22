Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
Yardbarker
Gerrit Cole, Aaron Boone ejected by umpire Brian Knight
Gerrit Cole and Aaron Boone were ejected by umpire Brian Knight during Friday night’s New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game. The Yankees were leading 4-1 in the top of the sixth. Cole put two runners on and had a 1-2 count on Alex Verdugo. He threw a fastball low and away that Verdugo took, and Knight called it a ball.
ESPN
Tamp Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, Yandy Diaz had altercation after Monday's game
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Rays teammates Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena had an altercation after a 4-0 loss to the Houston Astros on Monday, partially prompting Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash to bench both players Tuesday in a 5-0 defeat to Houston. Arozarena told reporters Wednesday night that there was...
MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles will begin a four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Astros-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston is gearing up for the postseason as the regular season […] The post MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
MLB・
Rays offense erupts in runaway win over Blue Jays
ST. PETERSBURG — Call it another wild night in the American League wild-card race. The recently offensively challenged Rays, coming in with just two runs in their past three games, erupted for a 10-5 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday before 8,799 at Tropicana Field. The Rays (83-67)...
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt on Rays' bench Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays first baseman/catcher/designated hitter Christian Bethancourt is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Lance McCullers and the Houston Astros. What It Means:. David Peralta will take over as the Rays' DH and bat fifth while Randy Arozarena returns to left field and cleanup...
Amed Rosario Leads The Guardians And Baseball In A Big Hustle Stat
Amed Rosario hit his eighth triple of the season in Friday night's win which is the most in baseball.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Rays Finally Score, But Lose Lead Late, Get Swept by Astros
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been so long since the Tampa Bay Rays have scored any runs that it seemed like they didn't know what to do with a lead on Wednesday when they finally had one. It's been a tough series against the Houston Astros, the best team...
FOX Sports
Blue Jays bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Rays
Toronto Blue Jays (84-67, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (84-67, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (14-7, 2.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (10-6, 2.92 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -114, Blue Jays -105;...
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles. Aledmys Diaz will move to second base and bat second while Alex Bregman starts on third and works out of the cleanup spot. Bregman has a $3,600...
numberfire.com
Harold Ramirez resting Thursday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Harold Ramirez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Ramirez will rest after five straight starts. Ji-Man Choi will take over on first base and bat eighth. Choi is averaging 7.8 FanDuel points per...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Rays bring 1-0 series lead over Blue Jays into game 2
Toronto Blue Jays (84-66, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (83-67, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (0-0); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, leading the series...
Verlander Records 20th Quality Start, Astros Fall to Orioles
The Houston Astros fall to the Baltimore Orioles, 2-0, as Cy Young frontrunner Justin Verlander bolsters his resume with a 20th quality start.
Comments / 0