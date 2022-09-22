ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole, Aaron Boone ejected by umpire Brian Knight

Gerrit Cole and Aaron Boone were ejected by umpire Brian Knight during Friday night’s New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game. The Yankees were leading 4-1 in the top of the sixth. Cole put two runners on and had a 1-2 count on Alex Verdugo. He threw a fastball low and away that Verdugo took, and Knight called it a ball.
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022

The Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles will begin a four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Astros-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston is gearing up for the postseason as the regular season […] The post MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt on Rays' bench Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman/catcher/designated hitter Christian Bethancourt is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Lance McCullers and the Houston Astros. What It Means:. David Peralta will take over as the Rays' DH and bat fifth while Randy Arozarena returns to left field and cleanup...
Dusty Baker
Corey Kluber
Yardbarker

Rays Finally Score, But Lose Lead Late, Get Swept by Astros

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been so long since the Tampa Bay Rays have scored any runs that it seemed like they didn't know what to do with a lead on Wednesday when they finally had one. It's been a tough series against the Houston Astros, the best team...
FOX Sports

Blue Jays bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Rays

Toronto Blue Jays (84-67, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (84-67, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (14-7, 2.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (10-6, 2.92 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -114, Blue Jays -105;...
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles. Aledmys Diaz will move to second base and bat second while Alex Bregman starts on third and works out of the cleanup spot. Bregman has a $3,600...
numberfire.com

Harold Ramirez resting Thursday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Harold Ramirez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Ramirez will rest after five straight starts. Ji-Man Choi will take over on first base and bat eighth. Choi is averaging 7.8 FanDuel points per...
FOX Sports

Rays bring 1-0 series lead over Blue Jays into game 2

Toronto Blue Jays (84-66, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (83-67, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (0-0); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, leading the series...
