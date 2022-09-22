ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Newport football loses 36-0, rough start continues

The Newport football team is still searching for answers and found few during its Sept. 16 trip to Mifflintown as Juniata (2-2) dispatched the Buffaloes 36-0. A menagerie of Juniata backs ground out 245 rushing yards while senior quarterback Aaron Kanagy completed six-of-12 passes for 127 yards. The Indians outgained Newport 372-82.
NEWPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, PA
City
East Pennsboro Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Middletown, PA
Sports
City
Penn, PA
Penn, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports
PennLive.com

Newport field hockey withstands schedule challenges

The Buffaloes have gone 2-1 so far this season, playing some of the most difficult teams in the league. Starting off with a game against Greenwood, Newport lost 3-1. The Buffaloes then prepared for another Perry County matchup against Susquenita who they beat 1-0 at the Perry County Tournament.
NEWPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

‘It feels good to get the win’: Carlisle rolls past Chambersburg to avenge two-game losing streak

CHAMBERSBURG— If anything, Friday night’s game was a move in the right direction for Brett Ickes’ Thundering Herd. Because before Carlisle entered its matchup against Chambersburg on the road, it suffered two consecutive losses— Harrisburg beat them 44-15 last Friday and William Penn won against them the week before— in a row which had the team in a slump.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school

Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
184K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy