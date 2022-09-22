Logan Webb, Giants shut down Rockies’ bats

Logan Webb didn’t allow a hit for the first 5 1/3 innings, Wilmer Flores had three hits and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 in Denver on Wednesday night.

Brandon Crawford, Austin Wynns, Joc Pederson and Lamont Wade Jr. had two hits each for San Francisco (72-77), which has won three straight.

Elehuris Montero homered for Colorado (64-85).

The first pitch of the night was pushed back 65 minutes because of rain in the Denver area. Temperatures were in the low 50s after Tuesday’s game-time temperature was 87 degrees.

The cooler weather didn’t bother the Giants. Wade led off the game with a double off the wall in the right field corner and scored on a groundout by David Villar to make it 1-0.

San Francisco added to the lead in the fourth. Crawford led off with a double to center, Jason Vosler tripled to right-center field one out later and Luis Gonzalez singled to left to put the Giants ahead 3-0.

The visitors added another in the fifth. Wade and Flores had consecutive singles to start the frame and two outs later Crawford drove in Wade with another single.

Colorado starter German Marquez got through the inning before being relieved by Austin Gomber. Marquez (8-12) allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits, struck out six and walked one in five innings.

Webb (14-9) cruised through the Colorado lineup for the first five innings. The only baserunner he allowed was C.J. Cron, who was hit by a pitch with two outs in the fourth. Cron exited in the sixth but X-rays on his hand were negative.

Webb struck out the first batter in the sixth before Bouchard lined a single to center. Webb, who struck out five, was replaced by Alex Young right after the hit.

Pederson and Villar had RBI singles in the ninth to make it 6-0. Montero homered leading off the bottom of the inning for the Rockies’ only run. It was his sixth of the season.

–Field Level Media

