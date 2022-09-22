ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Logan Webb, Giants shut down Rockies’ bats

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4Kyp_0i5NcOUG00

Logan Webb didn’t allow a hit for the first 5 1/3 innings, Wilmer Flores had three hits and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 in Denver on Wednesday night.

Brandon Crawford, Austin Wynns, Joc Pederson and Lamont Wade Jr. had two hits each for San Francisco (72-77), which has won three straight.

Elehuris Montero homered for Colorado (64-85).

The first pitch of the night was pushed back 65 minutes because of rain in the Denver area. Temperatures were in the low 50s after Tuesday’s game-time temperature was 87 degrees.

The cooler weather didn’t bother the Giants. Wade led off the game with a double off the wall in the right field corner and scored on a groundout by David Villar to make it 1-0.

San Francisco added to the lead in the fourth. Crawford led off with a double to center, Jason Vosler tripled to right-center field one out later and Luis Gonzalez singled to left to put the Giants ahead 3-0.

The visitors added another in the fifth. Wade and Flores had consecutive singles to start the frame and two outs later Crawford drove in Wade with another single.

Colorado starter German Marquez got through the inning before being relieved by Austin Gomber. Marquez (8-12) allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits, struck out six and walked one in five innings.

Webb (14-9) cruised through the Colorado lineup for the first five innings. The only baserunner he allowed was C.J. Cron, who was hit by a pitch with two outs in the fourth. Cron exited in the sixth but X-rays on his hand were negative.

Webb struck out the first batter in the sixth before Bouchard lined a single to center. Webb, who struck out five, was replaced by Alex Young right after the hit.

Pederson and Villar had RBI singles in the ninth to make it 6-0. Montero homered leading off the bottom of the inning for the Rockies’ only run. It was his sixth of the season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Denver, CO
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Austin Wynns
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Logan Webb
thecomeback.com

Bill Parcells has blunt take on NFL owners’ diversity problem

When Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and various teams over discriminatory practices, it reactivated a long-running discussion about the way the league has failed to create an environment that increases the number of Black head coaches despite the Rooney Rule. As of right...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#German
numberfire.com

San Diego's Josh Bell resting on Friday night

San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Bell will watch from the bench after Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's designated hitter and Wil Myers was started at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 438 batted balls this season,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10

DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night. Randal Grichuk homered and Yonathan Daza added a two-run triple for the last-place Rockies, who started six rookies, including an all-rookie infield. “We’re fiery and we’re energetic and we just want to come up here and produce,” Trejo said. Colorado improved to 7-1 against the Padres at Coors Field and has won 14 of the past 15 meetings in Denver over the past two seasons.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

77K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy