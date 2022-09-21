Indians win bruiser, remain unbeaten

Peebles head coach Mike McDonald always stresses that the most important group on his team is his offensive line and on Saturday night, that group did their job admirably in a 48-28 win over Southern Buckeye. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A bruising battle it was at Patriot Field in Peebles on Saturday night. The gridiron Indians played host to the Southern Buckeye Warriors in Southern Ohio Independent League action in a contest that turned out to be very physical and very emotional on both sides. The Indians had not been challenged thus far this season in winning their first three outings but they faced a tough task on Saturday, seeing an early lead shrink to just two points in the second half before they turned up the jets again and pulled away for a 48-28 win over the visiting Warriors.

The Indians wasted no time in taking an early advantage, scoring on their first possession on a bit 73-yard touchdown run by Jayce West. The two-point try failed but the Indians were up early 6-0. The second Southern Buckeye possession of the night resulted in an interception by Peebles’ Zane Knechtly and the Indians capitalized on the turnover, getting a 37-yard scoring pass from Knechtly to West and another failed conversion left the score 12-0 with 2:11 left in the opening period.

A very tough and strong Peebles defense forced another turnover on the ensuing Warrior possession, a recovered fumble that led to another Peebles score. Early in the second quarter, it was Knechtly taking it in from 4 yards out to make it 18-0 after yet another missed two-point try. After a Southern Buckeye turnover on downs, the Indian domination continued as Wyatt Stepp, affectionately known to his teammates as “Pinball”, took a handoff and ran it in from a yard out to make it 24-0 after the Tribe missed their fourth consecutive two-point conversion attempt.

The tone of the game changed on the next Warrior possession when the visitors got on the board with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Zander Marlow and a two-point conversion that made it 24-8 with 5:47 left in the first half. Later in the half, a Knechtly pass was picked off by Marlow and this time the Warriors took advantage with a 25-yard scoring pass from quarterback Jordan Blevins to Marlow. Marlow ran it in on the two-point try and at the half, Southern Buckeye had sliced the Peebles lead down to 24-16.

Early in the third quarter, the two teams swapped interceptions, Hunter Meade picking one off for the Indians and Devonte Williams doing the same for the Warriors.It was the visitors who made good use of the turnover, getting a 630yard scoring run from Blevins that narrowed the Peebles margin to 24-22 as the visitors began to sniff an upset.

Those upset ideas died when the Indians woke up and exploded for 24 points in the final period, starting with a 2-yard QB sneak by Knechtly, who also pushed across the conversion to make it 32-22. After a second Meade interception, the home team struck again and again it was a TD run by Knechtly, who also threw a pass to Michael Hudgel on the two-point try and just like that, the Indians had extended their advantage to 40-22.

The Warriors temporarily recovered when Williams returned the ensuing kickoff for a score that made it 40-28, but with under a minute to play, the Indians sealed the deal on a touchdown run by West and the two-point conversion made the final score 48-28 in favor of the still undefeated home team.

With teh victory, Peebles reamins unbeaten at 4-0 and remains on top of the SOIL standings. In a little change of pace, the Indians will travle to Northwest High School on Saturday night to face off with the JV squad of the Mohawks.

Southern Buckeye

0 16 6 6 —28

Peebles

12 12 0 24 —48