Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio River Authority giving away 100 native trees this Saturday
The tree giveaway will start at 9 a.m., and the event also will include an educational workshop and outdoor activities.
$7M Kerrville lakefront ranch offers multitude of possibilities
The 72-acre property could be your future home.
mycanyonlake.com
Two Fishing Tournaments Planned at Canyon Lake Saturday
Two fishing tournaments are scheduled at Canyon Lake Saturday. Registration for Texas Fishing League’s South Division Fall Team Trail at Canyon Lake competition begins at 6 a.m at Boat Ramp #17 (Little Jacob’s). Scales close at 4 p.m. Students from dozens of Hill Country schools also are expected...
mycanyonlake.com
Sept. 22 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 9:27 a.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 71 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seguintoday.com
City’s Fall Clean-Up Day set for this Saturday
(Seguin) – The city of Seguin is hoping that the cooler temperatures and/or the desire to spruce up before the holidays will have families cleaning up their homes and yards this weekend. Saturday is the bi-annual Clean-Up Day for the city of Seguin. Citizens who reside in the Seguin city limits will have the chance to bring a variety of unwanted items to the Seguin Coliseum parking lot for disposal on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
KSAT 12
Otterly amazing! River otter spotted in Spring Branch is ‘fairly rare’
SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Some otterly amazing animal news — river otters have been spotted in Spring Branch, something Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials call “fairly rare.”. Several Spring Branch residents have spotted at least one otter in a local waterway. “Otter sightings that far west...
mycanyonlake.com
Comal Schools, County Offices Close Friday for Biggest County Fair in Central Texas
All Comal County schools, county and City of New Braunfels offices will close Friday in observance of the Comal County Fair Day holiday. The fair parade winds its way through New Braunfels beginning at 9 a.m. The route runs from S. Seguin Avenue. to Main Plaza then on to E....
Historic East San Antonio structure to be demolished to make way for food truck park
The landmark Achtzehn House was extensively damaged by a fire in March of this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Pilot residential parking restrictions could be headed to a San Antonio neighborhood near you
San Antonio – The Tobin Hill community is set to be the first in San Antonio to get a pilot program that would limit residential parking through permits as part of an ongoing effort to find common ground between neighbors and late-night entertainment venues. Tobin Hill area residents and...
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Road closure announced for Goodwin Lane and FM 306 northwest frontage road
Vehicular traffic will be impacted by sectional road closures while the project is in progress. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A section of Goodwin Lane will close from Sept. 27-29 at the Goodwin Lane and FM 306 northwest bound frontage road intersection to install new water lines. “The FM 306 Pump Station...
seguintoday.com
2022 Guadalupe County Fair Guide now available
(Seguin) — The countdown to this year’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo begins with the arrival of the new Guadalupe County Fair Guide. The Guadalupe County Fair Association and Seguin Radio KWED/Seguin Daily News have again teamed up to bring the community the one and only official fair catalog.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'A direct, deliberate attack': Business owners furious over proposed parking permit program
SAN ANTONIO — For years, Tobin Hill residents voiced their concerns about the crime, noise and parking problems in their neighborhood. They claim it all stems from bars and restaurants along the St. Mary's Strip. Bar owners say they're frustrated, too. Now, a new proposed pilot program to solve...
Brackenridge Park wants to bring back the massive herd of grazing goats
Poison ivy is their caviar.
$3.4 million wine tasting rooms to begin construction in Fredericksburg
A two-story wine tasting room to begin construction this year.
devinenews.com
DEVINE HOMETOWN HISTORY:Devine Historical Committee:Downtown Historic Buildings – College Street – The TEXAS MARKET
Solving a mystery & finding history can be a simple as looking at an ad in the back of a 1949 Devine Corral yearbook! The TEXAS MARKET was a popular store in downtown Devine in the 1930s-1950s, along with Loggins & Lilly, and Schott’s Red & White, – all on the same street! In fact, the building it was in is still standing and being remodeled on the historical downtown College Street!
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures.
12 of the most festive pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area this fall
Fall is finally here.
With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest
Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
Comments / 1