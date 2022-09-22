ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Branch, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycanyonlake.com

Two Fishing Tournaments Planned at Canyon Lake Saturday

Two fishing tournaments are scheduled at Canyon Lake Saturday. Registration for Texas Fishing League’s South Division Fall Team Trail at Canyon Lake competition begins at 6 a.m at Boat Ramp #17 (Little Jacob’s). Scales close at 4 p.m. Students from dozens of Hill Country schools also are expected...
CANYON LAKE, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Sept. 22 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 9:27 a.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 71 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
CANYON LAKE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Branch, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Spring, TX
seguintoday.com

City’s Fall Clean-Up Day set for this Saturday

(Seguin) – The city of Seguin is hoping that the cooler temperatures and/or the desire to spruce up before the holidays will have families cleaning up their homes and yards this weekend. Saturday is the bi-annual Clean-Up Day for the city of Seguin. Citizens who reside in the Seguin city limits will have the chance to bring a variety of unwanted items to the Seguin Coliseum parking lot for disposal on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
SEGUIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Deer Hunting
seguintoday.com

2022 Guadalupe County Fair Guide now available

(Seguin) — The countdown to this year’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo begins with the arrival of the new Guadalupe County Fair Guide. The Guadalupe County Fair Association and Seguin Radio KWED/Seguin Daily News have again teamed up to bring the community the one and only official fair catalog.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Pets
devinenews.com

DEVINE HOMETOWN HISTORY:Devine Historical Committee:Downtown Historic Buildings – College Street – The TEXAS MARKET

Solving a mystery & finding history can be a simple as looking at an ad in the back of a 1949 Devine Corral yearbook! The TEXAS MARKET was a popular store in downtown Devine in the 1930s-1950s, along with Loggins & Lilly, and Schott’s Red & White, – all on the same street! In fact, the building it was in is still standing and being remodeled on the historical downtown College Street!
DEVINE, TX
NewsTalk 1290

With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest

Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
SAN MARCOS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy