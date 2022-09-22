ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Indonesia's rising palm oil stocks to weigh on prices- analyst Fry

AGRA, India, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Palm oil stockpiles that have built in top producer Indonesia because of export restrictions imposed earlier this year could weigh on prices, leading analyst James Fry said on Thursday. "The oils market, led by palm as always, is wrestling with the indigestion caused by...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Brazil's wheat crop estimate revised to 10.9 mln T, a record

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian wheat production should total 10.935 million tonnes in 2022 as four states are likely to increase output in what will be a record season for local farmers, according to agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado on Wednesday. The new estimate represents an increase from...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Thailand downgrades COVID-19 threat, lifts emergency decree

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government will lift an emergency decree it imposed in March 2020 to battle the coronavirus, officials said Friday, as it relaxes most pandemic restrictions. From Oct. 1, foreign visitors will no longer be required to show proof of being vaccinated, and people found to be infected will no longer need to quarantine. The emergency decree, which has been renewed repeatedly despite opposition, will not be extended at the end of this month, officials said. The decree, which allowed the government to take actions such as curtail movements, limit crowd sizes and close private establishments, was also used against anti-government protesters. “The overall trend globally of the COVID situation is improving. The number of new cases is in decline and the number of deaths is falling,” said Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration. He said the center will also halt operations and be dissolved.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice#Linus Business#Business Economics#Hanoi#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Vietnamese
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
UPI News

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
INDIA
AFP

Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island

Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Ukraine starts 2022 corn harvest, ministry says

KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have started the 2022 corn harvest, threshing 92,200 tonnes of the commodity from 0.5% of the sown area, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said in a statement that the corn yield stood at 4.41 tonnes per hectare. The ministry has...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat down 3%, joining broad commods weakness on recession fears

CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell about 3% on Friday, joining a broad sell-off in commodity and equity markets tied to fears of an economic downturn that would dent demand, analysts said. Corn and soybean futures joined the weaker trend, pressured by recession fears and the expanding...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

India's top palm oil buyer expects 23% jump in imports

AGRA, India, Sept 23 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in 2022/23 could jump 23% from a year earlier to 9.5 million tonnes, the highest in eight years, as a rebound in consumption and competitive prices prompts refiners to increase purchases, the country's top palm oil buyer said. "Palm is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Agriculture Online

Malaysian palm prices seen tumbling to 2,500 rgt by year-end -analyst Mistry

AGRA, India, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil prices will plunge to 2,500 ringgit ($547.29) by the end of December, weighed down by improving production, demand destruction and a slowdown in major economies, leading analyst Dorab Mistry said on Friday. Malaysia's benchmark crude palm oil prices will decline to...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

South American soy output, area to hit record high - Datagro

SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South American soybean production will hit a record high in the season that is now being planted, agribusiness consultancy Datagro said on Friday, citing an expected area expansion to an all-time high. South American farmers will reap an estimated 219.34 million tonnes in the...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy