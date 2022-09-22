Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Indonesia's rising palm oil stocks to weigh on prices- analyst Fry
AGRA, India, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Palm oil stockpiles that have built in top producer Indonesia because of export restrictions imposed earlier this year could weigh on prices, leading analyst James Fry said on Thursday. "The oils market, led by palm as always, is wrestling with the indigestion caused by...
CNBC
India's rice export ban: The Asian countries set to be hit hard — and those that’ll profit
In a bid to control domestic prices, the Indian government banned exports of broken rice and slapped a 20% export tax on several varieties of rice starting Sept. 9. The Philippines and Indonesia will be most vulnerable to the ban, according to Nomura. India accounts for approximately 40% of global...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's wheat crop estimate revised to 10.9 mln T, a record
SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian wheat production should total 10.935 million tonnes in 2022 as four states are likely to increase output in what will be a record season for local farmers, according to agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado on Wednesday. The new estimate represents an increase from...
Thailand downgrades COVID-19 threat, lifts emergency decree
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government will lift an emergency decree it imposed in March 2020 to battle the coronavirus, officials said Friday, as it relaxes most pandemic restrictions. From Oct. 1, foreign visitors will no longer be required to show proof of being vaccinated, and people found to be infected will no longer need to quarantine. The emergency decree, which has been renewed repeatedly despite opposition, will not be extended at the end of this month, officials said. The decree, which allowed the government to take actions such as curtail movements, limit crowd sizes and close private establishments, was also used against anti-government protesters. “The overall trend globally of the COVID situation is improving. The number of new cases is in decline and the number of deaths is falling,” said Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration. He said the center will also halt operations and be dissolved.
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
Japan's biggest city gas supplier signs a deal with Russian firm for long-term natural gas contract
Tokyo Gas, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, signed a new long-term LNG contract with Russia's Sakhalin. Sakhalin recently offered revised contracts to Asian clients, asking them to pay in currency other than US dollars. Countries who don't sign risk having to source LNG elsewhere, exacerbating a global supply crunch. Tokyo...
Russia will strike back at US-led oil price caps by shipping more crude to Asia, its energy minster says: report
If a US-led oil price cap is imposed, Russia will ship more crude to Asia, its energy minister said. G7 ministers have agreed to back a price cap on Russian oil to limit Moscow's energy revenues. Russia's oil exports have stayed strong despite sanctions thanks to a pivot to India...
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island
Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
China Hints at Own Special Military Operation for Taiwan
China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, said he wouldn't use the word "invasion" to describe a forceful takeover of Taiwan.
China's Recent Plan to Expand Naval Site Raises Eyebrows of Locals Who Fear That China Has Already Swallowed the Area Up
In June, Cambodia announced that Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville would soon be expanding. Ream Naval Base is undergoing a modernization project described by Cambodian government spokesperson Phay Siphan as a "cooperation between China and Cambodia," and not a hosting of a foreign military power." [i]
Agriculture Online
Ukraine starts 2022 corn harvest, ministry says
KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have started the 2022 corn harvest, threshing 92,200 tonnes of the commodity from 0.5% of the sown area, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said in a statement that the corn yield stood at 4.41 tonnes per hectare. The ministry has...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat reaches 2-month high on Ukraine worries; corn firm, soy eases
CHICAGO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures set fresh two-month highs on Thursday, buoyed by risks of a deepening conflict in Ukraine and dry weather in crop areas of Argentina and the U.S. Plains, traders said. Commodity funds hold a net short position in Chicago Board of Trade wheat...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat down 3%, joining broad commods weakness on recession fears
CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell about 3% on Friday, joining a broad sell-off in commodity and equity markets tied to fears of an economic downturn that would dent demand, analysts said. Corn and soybean futures joined the weaker trend, pressured by recession fears and the expanding...
Agriculture Online
India's top palm oil buyer expects 23% jump in imports
AGRA, India, Sept 23 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in 2022/23 could jump 23% from a year earlier to 9.5 million tonnes, the highest in eight years, as a rebound in consumption and competitive prices prompts refiners to increase purchases, the country's top palm oil buyer said. "Palm is...
Agriculture Online
Malaysian palm prices seen tumbling to 2,500 rgt by year-end -analyst Mistry
AGRA, India, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil prices will plunge to 2,500 ringgit ($547.29) by the end of December, weighed down by improving production, demand destruction and a slowdown in major economies, leading analyst Dorab Mistry said on Friday. Malaysia's benchmark crude palm oil prices will decline to...
Agriculture Online
South American soy output, area to hit record high - Datagro
SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South American soybean production will hit a record high in the season that is now being planted, agribusiness consultancy Datagro said on Friday, citing an expected area expansion to an all-time high. South American farmers will reap an estimated 219.34 million tonnes in the...
