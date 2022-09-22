ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE SmackDown (9/23/22)

WWE will broadcast SmackDown from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City this Friday. According to WrestleTix, 6,079 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (9/20/22), leaving 659 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,738. Here is the...
ewrestlingnews.com

The Latest On Upcoming Hearing In MLW vs. WWE Lawsuit

Earlier this year, MLW filed an anti-trust lawsuit that alleges WWE interfered with potential MLW deals with VICE TV and the Tubi streaming service. In the lawsuit, MLW claimed they had a deal with Tubi in place, but WWE pressured them to drop it or they would pull SmackDown from FOX since FOX owns Tubi. MLW claimed WWE SVP Susan Levison called VICE executives to have the deal, reached in May to air archival footage, nixed because Vince McMahon was “pissed” about VICE airing MLW programming.
411mania.com

AEW News: Saraya Gets Upper Deck Trading Card, Brody King Jokes About Back After Table Bump, Mark Sterling Comments on ‘Assault’ During Rampage

– Upper Deck released a new AEW Arrivals trading card for Saraya after her AEW debut on Dynamite earlier this week:. – It appears Brody King is recovering well enough from his match on last Wednesday’s Dynamite Grand Slam to joke about it on Twitter. Both King and Darby Allin took a nasty spill through a table off the entrance stage. King posted a gif that reads, “Doctor says I need a backiotomy.” You can see his tweet and the clip of the table bump below:
wrestlingrumors.net

Multiple Title Changes Take Place At AEW Grand Slam

That’s how the big shows go. Titles are what matter the most in wrestling and that has been the case for a very long time now. Fans understand that the wrestlers who hold championships are some of the most important stars in the promotion and a title change means a lot. That was the case this week, as multiple titles changed hands on one of the biggest nights of the year.
Yardbarker

Pro wrestling legend makes surprise appearance at AEW Rampage Grand Slam taping

The following contains spoilers for Friday's AEW Rampage Grand Slam. The Great Muta appeared during Wednesday’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam tapings. Muta aided Sting and Darby Allin during their match against Buddy Matthews and Brody King, which will air this Friday. Matthews was about to attack a handcuffed Sting with a baseball bat when Muta arrived, spitting mist in the face of Matthews. This caused Matthews to bump into Julia Hart, who went through a table. Sting picked up the win for his team. After the match, Sting hugged Muta.
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Had Huge Main Event Planned For All Out

They had an idea. AEW has been in the middle of all kinds of changes in recent months and things are only starting to settle down. This has included things behind the scenes as well as in front of the camera, some of which have impacted the other. The company had to make some changes and rewrite some of its original plans. Now we know what one of those original plans was going to be.
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Champion Reportedly Injured During Rampage Tapings (Contains Mild Spoilers)

It can happen to anyone. An injury is the kind of thing that can take any wrestler out of action in the blink of an eye. You never want to see someone get hurt but no matter how well trained a wrestler may be, there is always the chance that someone is going to be injured. That might have taken place this week in a show that has yet to actually air on television.
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Executive Explains “Up Or Out” Rule Regarding NXT Releases

That’s their policy. There are some incredibly talented stars in NXT, which is an important destination for several wrestlers. It is the official developmental territory for WWE and being there means that a wrestler is on their way to the main roster. That is in theory at least as some wrestlers never quite make it. Now a WWE executive is explaining the process behind making it or not.
