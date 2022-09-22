ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ESPN

Bieber wins again as Guardians beat White Sox 4-2 for sweep

CHICAGO -- — Shane Bieber pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Thursday night for a three-game series sweep. Cleveland opened a seven-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central with its 15th win in 18 games. The...
CHICAGO, IL
HeySoCal

Albert Pujols reaches 700 homer club with 2 against Dodgers

Albert Pujols on Friday evening became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 home runs, hitting two in the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Pujols hit Andrew Heaney’s four-seam fastball 434 feet into the left-center field stands in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Adam Engel starting in center field for White Sox on Friday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Engel will operate in center field after AJ Pollock was moved to left field, Andrew Vaughn was shifted to right, and Gavin Sheets was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, our models...
CHICAGO, IL
