Read full article on original website
Related
Gerard Pique and Shakira seen leaving Barcelona law firm together as couple look to finalise split
FOOTBALLER Gerard Pique and pop star Shakira were seen leaving a renowned law firm in Barcelona, as the couple look to finalise their split. According to El Periodico and the 'Mamarazzis', the pair met with their lawyers last Thursday to try and reach an agreement on their separation and the custody of children, Sasha and Milan.
Shakira Breaks Her Silence on ‘Incredibly Difficult’ Gerard Pique Split, Slams ‘Fictional’ Tax Evasion Claims
Setting the record straight. Shakira broke her silence on her split from ex Gerard Piqué — and addressed her ongoing tax evasion case in Spain. "This is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview," the "She Wolf" songstress, 45, explained in […]
Shakira Addresses ‘Fictional’ Tax Fraud Allegations: ‘This is Probably the Darkest Hour of My Life’
In 2018 the Spanish government accused Shakira of tax evasion, with authorities seeking an eight-year prison sentence for the singer, who has adamantly denied the accusations instead of seeking a settlement. Shakira spoke at length about the charges for the first time in a new Elle cover story, calling them “false accusations” and claiming she has paid what she owes. Posed with the court’s argument that she was a resident of Spain for tax purposes from 2011 to 2014, Shakira refuted the point and said she “was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world,” and affirmed, “as of...
toofab.com
Shakira Opens Up About Shocking Gerard Pique Split, Custody Battle and Tax Fraud Allegations
"This is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I've ever addressed this situation in an interview ..." Shakira just got extremely candid about going through "one of the most difficult, darkest hours" of her life in a new interview with Elle. The interview...
RELATED PEOPLE
Clara Chia Marti: 5 Things To Know About Woman Seen With Gerard Pique After Shakira Split
Gerard Pique has been spending a lot of time with Clara Chia Marti since he and Shakira announced their breakup at the beginning of June. The musician, 45, and her husband, 35, released a joint statement revealing that they were separating while asking for privacy. Since splitting from the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, Gerard has been spotted kissing Clara, 23, and it appears that the two are getting to know each other very well. Find out more about Clara here!
Ricky Martin filed a $30 million lawsuit against his nephew after he claimed they had a romantic relationship
Martin's cousin had obtained a protective order against him, which the lawsuit says "irretrievably stained" the singer's reputation.
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin have reportedly reconciled a month after she filed for divorce
Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are reportedly back together, one month after the former model filed for divorce from her husband of 25 years. On Friday, Page Six reported that a representative for the 76-year-old actor said that he and Flavin have rekindled their relationship and were very “happy”.
Divorce Lawyer Urges Behati Prinsloo to Not Let 'Judgement' Ruin Marriage
A celebrity divorce lawyer recently urged Behati Prinsloo to hold her head high as the world scrutinizes her husband Adam Levine, who is at the center of a cheating scandal. Five women have now claimed that the Maroon 5 frontman sent them inappropriate messages in the days after a 23-year-old Instagram model claimed she had a year-long affair with the musician, who is married to Victoria's Secret model Prinsloo, 34.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shakira Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion, "I Have to Stand Up For What I Believe"
Latin singer, Shakira, has finally broken her silence on her ongoing tax evasion court battle in Spain. The "La Tortura" singer is facing a tax trial in the European nation after rejecting prosecutors' deal in July.
disneydining.com
IT’S TRUE! Johnny Depp is Dating Former Lawyer (and She’s Married)!
The rumors are TRUE! Johnny Depp is dating Joelle Rich, a married lawyer who represented him in his U.K. defamation trial. Rumors of the coupling have persisted for months but have never been confirmed until now. Despite losing that trial, Depp doesn’t seem to hold a grudge. Rich, a...
Shakira Spills Details About Tax Fraud Trial
Facing up to eight years in prison for tax evasion, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is denying any wrongdoing and saying “I have to fight for what I believe.”
Johnny Depp and lawyer Joelle Rich are dating but not exclusive: report
His date in court. Johnny Depp isn’t exclusive with his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich, per TMZ. Rich and a rep for Depp did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment. It came out this week that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star has been romantically involved with Rich, one of the defense attorneys who represented him in his 2018 libel lawsuit against the Sun. That trial — wherein Depp’s legal team sought to prove the tabloid defamed the star by characterizing him as a “wife beater” — ended in late 2020, with a ruling in the Sun’s favor. The judge presiding over the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her gigs after abuse claim
Following a notice of dismissal filed by the plaintiffs for a lawsuit involving allegations of molestation against comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears, Haddish says the suit has cost her work. The "Girls Trip" star talked to TMZ about the aftermath of her and Spears being accused of having "groomed and molested" two then-minor siblings years ago in a lawsuit originally filed earlier this month in Los Angeles Superior Court. "I lost everything," she told a TMZ photographer when she was questioned at LAX airport on Wednesday. "All my gigs are gone." The complainants were referred to as "Jane Doe"...
Comments / 3