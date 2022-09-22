His date in court. Johnny Depp isn’t exclusive with his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich, per TMZ. Rich and a rep for Depp did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment. It came out this week that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star has been romantically involved with Rich, one of the defense attorneys who represented him in his 2018 libel lawsuit against the Sun. That trial — wherein Depp’s legal team sought to prove the tabloid defamed the star by characterizing him as a “wife beater” — ended in late 2020, with a ruling in the Sun’s favor. The judge presiding over the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO