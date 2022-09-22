Read full article on original website
String of residential burglaries can remind students how to protect themselves off-campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
AROUSE student radio to host Welcome Back Show Saturday, spotlighting Columbus bandsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Writers’ Block poetry open mic at Kafe Kerouac to end in December, participants speak on its impactThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Ohio State’s “Rocky” defense goes from rags to richesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Top 10 targets at Ohio State this weekend and Buckeyes’ chances with each
Ryan Day, Mark Pantoni and the Ohio State staff have been assembling an outstanding 2023 recruiting class and it is not finished yet. But the Buckeyes are also working ahead on their 2024 class. Some of the Buckeyes’ top targets in each class will be in Ohio Stadium tonight for the Ohio State - Wisconsin Big Ten 2022 season opener for each team.
Another Buckeye target confirmed for Ohio State - Wisconsin game
Bucknuts has confirmed another Buckeye target will be attendance at the Ohio State - Wisconsin game.
Ten Pressing Questions: Buckeyes figuring for physical match-up with Wisconsin
No. 3 Ohio State will host Wisconsin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern tonight. The game will be televised nationally by ABC. Ohio State is urging fans to “Wear Black” and the team will be sporting black alternate jerseys. As always, we have our Ten Pressing Questions feature to prepare...
Eleven Warriors
Jake Wheelock Will Likely Pull the Trigger “Pretty Quickly” if He Gets an Ohio State Offer, Four-star 2024 OT Brandon Baker is Offered by the Buckeyes
Ohio 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock had the experience to remember while on his visit during Ohio State’s 77-21 victory last weekend against Toledo. Wheelock had been to an Ohio State game before, attending contests against Akron and Penn State a season ago, but Saturday stood out the most to the Stebbins High School product.
Preview: Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- Wisconsin (2-1) heads to No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) looking for their first win in this series since 2010. The Badgers have dropped eight-straight games in this series and haven't won in Columbus since 2004. OSU holds a commanding 61-18-5 mark against UW, including a 31-7 record at home.
Immediately following Ohio State-Wisconsin game, join us for the What We Learned Live podcast
Immediately following Ohio State-Wisconsin game, join us for the What We Learned Live podcast. You can watch live on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube, and we will post the replay of the show here to the site as soon as possible after the show ends. Dave Biddle will host the show and he will be joined within the first 15 minutes by Bill Kurelic who will wrap up the big day/night of recruiting for the Buckeyes. Then after the postgame press conference ends, Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagen will hop on live from the Horseshoe.
Eleven Warriors
Taking a Look at the Four Biggest Recruiting Storylines Surrounding Ohio State's Big Ten Opener Against Wisconsin
From a recruiting standpoint, Ohio State’s season-opening weekend against Notre Dame was insane. More than 60 highly-touted prospects made their way to Columbus for the Buckeyes’ season opener and that will likely be OSU’s largest recruiting weekend of the year. But that doesn’t mean Notre Dame was the only big recruiting weekend this fall.
Following the future includes Ohio State commitment on national TV
Most of the Buckeye commitments are in action again this weekend as high school football is in full swing in Ohio and across the country. And you can follow how the Ohio State verbal commitments are doing in action all weekend on our Front Row message board thread. The prep season is well underway and most of the Ohio State commitments are in action this weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt details 'prove it' game against Wisconsin for Ohio State in Week 4
Joel Klatt is very excited to see how Ohio State does against Wisconsin in its B1G opener. He spoke about the game on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’. Klatt thinks that this will be a good test for the Ohio State offense, as...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State continues to add names to this weekend’s guest list, Basket-Bucks stay active on the trail
It may sometimes get overlooked on the basketball front at least, but Ohio State is doing a big time job on the recruiting trail in both football and basketball. The majority of the headlines surrounding recruiting tend to come with the football program, but Ohio State’s mens hoops team is doing a solid job in their own right building multiple classes in a row that should keep the Buckeyes in great position not only in the Big Ten, but in the NCAA Tournament as well.
Ohio State football recruiting: Momentum building for OSU to land 5-star recruit
As it sits right now, the Ohio State football team has the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 class. They have 20 recruits committed to the program. That leaves room for about five more prospects. There are still plenty of good uncommitted guys who are taking a look at the Buckeyes right now.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State offensive linemen show off custom black suits to be debuted in Week 4
Ohio State’s offensive linemen have some new threads, and the big guys up front will be showing off those threads prior to the Week 4 blackout against Wisconsin. Thursday evening, Pursuit clothing brand put out a video of 18 Buckeye linemen donning brand new customized black suits. Per the release, the linemen will be donning the Pursuit suits, black shoes and more details for their outfits heading to the stadium.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line
There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Week 6 highlights and scores for high school football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Passing the halfway point of the high school football season, teams are starting to come into form as fall arrives. You can watch Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. featuring the following games. Week 6 schedule Bishop Ready vs. Harvest Prep Dublin Coffman vs. Olentangy Liberty Dublin Scioto vs. […]
offtackleempire.com
Where, When, Why, How and On What TV Channel Does Ohio State Football Play Wisconsin?
Is the time and channel you need to find the Ohio State football game against Wisconsin. Where: Ohio Stadium, which is not where Ohio plays. When: 7:30 PM Eastern, or 6:30 Central. Relative to the Iowa - Rutgers game, it starts 30 minutes later than that one. Why: When this...
kciiradio.com
Columbus Closing in on 5-0 in Football
The “Columbus Crew” is growing. Columbus Community Wildcats football is on fire as they enter Week Five, unbeaten heading into a trip to Pekin tomorrow night. And the rest of the state might be starting to notice. After a 49-20 win over Lisbon, Columbus received votes in the...
Chophouse 614 completes conversion from Urban’s Chophouse, opening private lounge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The restaurant may be called Chophouse 614, but 305 is the area code that inspires the Short North spot’s new owner. The former Urban’s Chophouse at 1079 N. High St. and two other bars in the Luxe 23 building were acquired earlier this year by the 614 Hospitality Group. […]
4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable. Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, […]
spectrumnews1.com
1,800 Ohio Army National Guard soldiers preparing to deploy overseas
DAYTON, Ohio — Ohio Army National Guard troops across the state are saying their goodbyes this week. 1,800 soldiers are being sent off in a series of deployment ceremonies across the state this week. The soldiers from are from the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and will be headed...
247Sports
