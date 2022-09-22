ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Jake Wheelock Will Likely Pull the Trigger "Pretty Quickly" if He Gets an Ohio State Offer, Four-star 2024 OT Brandon Baker is Offered by the Buckeyes

Ohio 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock had the experience to remember while on his visit during Ohio State’s 77-21 victory last weekend against Toledo. Wheelock had been to an Ohio State game before, attending contests against Akron and Penn State a season ago, but Saturday stood out the most to the Stebbins High School product.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Preview: Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- Wisconsin (2-1) heads to No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) looking for their first win in this series since 2010. The Badgers have dropped eight-straight games in this series and haven't won in Columbus since 2004. OSU holds a commanding 61-18-5 mark against UW, including a 31-7 record at home.
247Sports

Immediately following Ohio State-Wisconsin game, join us for the What We Learned Live podcast

Immediately following Ohio State-Wisconsin game, join us for the What We Learned Live podcast. You can watch live on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube, and we will post the replay of the show here to the site as soon as possible after the show ends. Dave Biddle will host the show and he will be joined within the first 15 minutes by Bill Kurelic who will wrap up the big day/night of recruiting for the Buckeyes. Then after the postgame press conference ends, Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagen will hop on live from the Horseshoe.
Eleven Warriors

Taking a Look at the Four Biggest Recruiting Storylines Surrounding Ohio State's Big Ten Opener Against Wisconsin

From a recruiting standpoint, Ohio State’s season-opening weekend against Notre Dame was insane. More than 60 highly-touted prospects made their way to Columbus for the Buckeyes’ season opener and that will likely be OSU’s largest recruiting weekend of the year. But that doesn’t mean Notre Dame was the only big recruiting weekend this fall.
247Sports

Following the future includes Ohio State commitment on national TV

Most of the Buckeye commitments are in action again this weekend as high school football is in full swing in Ohio and across the country. And you can follow how the Ohio State verbal commitments are doing in action all weekend on our Front Row message board thread. The prep season is well underway and most of the Ohio State commitments are in action this weekend.
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State continues to add names to this weekend's guest list, Basket-Bucks stay active on the trail

It may sometimes get overlooked on the basketball front at least, but Ohio State is doing a big time job on the recruiting trail in both football and basketball. The majority of the headlines surrounding recruiting tend to come with the football program, but Ohio State’s mens hoops team is doing a solid job in their own right building multiple classes in a row that should keep the Buckeyes in great position not only in the Big Ten, but in the NCAA Tournament as well.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State offensive linemen show off custom black suits to be debuted in Week 4

Ohio State’s offensive linemen have some new threads, and the big guys up front will be showing off those threads prior to the Week 4 blackout against Wisconsin. Thursday evening, Pursuit clothing brand put out a video of 18 Buckeye linemen donning brand new customized black suits. Per the release, the linemen will be donning the Pursuit suits, black shoes and more details for their outfits heading to the stadium.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line

There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
NBC4 Columbus

Week 6 highlights and scores for high school football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Passing the halfway point of the high school football season, teams are starting to come into form as fall arrives. You can watch Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. featuring the following games. Week 6 schedule Bishop Ready vs. Harvest Prep Dublin Coffman vs. Olentangy Liberty Dublin Scioto vs. […]
kciiradio.com

Columbus Closing in on 5-0 in Football

The “Columbus Crew” is growing. Columbus Community Wildcats football is on fire as they enter Week Five, unbeaten heading into a trip to Pekin tomorrow night. And the rest of the state might be starting to notice. After a 49-20 win over Lisbon, Columbus received votes in the...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
spectrumnews1.com

1,800 Ohio Army National Guard soldiers preparing to deploy overseas

DAYTON, Ohio — Ohio Army National Guard troops across the state are saying their goodbyes this week. 1,800 soldiers are being sent off in a series of deployment ceremonies across the state this week. The soldiers from are from the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and will be headed...
247Sports

247Sports

