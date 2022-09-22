ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Migrant says he was paid to recruit migrants for Florida’s controversial Martha’s Vineyard flights

More details are emerging about how nearly 50 migrants, many of them from Venezuela, ended up on a pair of surprise flights that the state of Florida sent to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy vacation island in Massachusetts, in a widely criticised political stunt.Migrants say they were promised work papers, jobs and even paid to board the flight and encouraged others to join them.A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Emmanuel told San Antonio Report that a woman named Perla gave him $200 from “an anonymous benefactor” to recruit fellow asylum-seekers outside a city-run migrant centre in San Antonio, Texas, where the...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Hopeless’ Migrants Left Stranded at a Motel After Canceled Flight to Delaware

Just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in a sick political stunt that left officials scrambling, another group of asylum-seekers in Texas that were promised a better life—this time in Delaware—were stranded at a motel Tuesday after their flight was abruptly canceled.Instead of boarding a plane, a bus was sent on Tuesday to the La Quinta where Florida operatives tied to DeSantis had stuck the group from Venezuela as they waited for their flight that never was. The bus arrived without warning, whisking some of the asylum-seekers back to a San Antonio migrant...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing

The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
DEL RIO, TX
The Independent

Two babies aged four and 18 months old are found abandoned in Arizona desert by border patrol agents

Two children aged four and eighteen months were found alone in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert by border patrol officials. The shocking discovery came on Friday not far from the US-Mexico border, according to John R Modlin, chief patrol agent of the US Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector.Mr Modlin said the younger child was unresponsive and had to be revived after being left in the desert “to die”. “This is cruelty,” he tweeted. “And it is gut-wrenching. I commend our agents for their quick response to this dreadful incident and to every incident in which migrant lives are at stake.”A group of...
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

1 student loan bill you might not know ready for Biden's signature

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - While student loan debt relief has divided politicians in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, one student loan bill that has garnered bipartisan support is the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas).
EDUCATION

