Read full article on original website
Related
Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year
Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
Texas Republican Blasts Abbott for Sending Migrants to Kamala Harris' House
Abbott has already sent out dozens of buses with migrants to Democratic cities since April protesting the Biden administration's immigration policies.
Migrants flood border town to take advantage of US immigration exception
CNN’s Rosa Flores reports from Reynosa, Mexico, where an increasing number of migrants from multiple countries are arriving there in hopes of crossing into the US legally under the Trump-era pandemic rule allowing exceptions to Title 42.
Frustrated Haitian migrants causing uproar as time drags on in Mexican shelters, nun says
Haitian migrants who are frustrated after months, and sometimes years, of trying to cross into South Texas from Reynosa, Mexico, are acting out at area shelters and protesting, Border Report has learned.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Migrant says he was paid to recruit migrants for Florida’s controversial Martha’s Vineyard flights
More details are emerging about how nearly 50 migrants, many of them from Venezuela, ended up on a pair of surprise flights that the state of Florida sent to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy vacation island in Massachusetts, in a widely criticised political stunt.Migrants say they were promised work papers, jobs and even paid to board the flight and encouraged others to join them.A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Emmanuel told San Antonio Report that a woman named Perla gave him $200 from “an anonymous benefactor” to recruit fellow asylum-seekers outside a city-run migrant centre in San Antonio, Texas, where the...
After arriving in the United States, thousands of Cuban migrants face new legal hurdles
Thousands of Cubans are arriving in the United States every month in one of the largest migrations from the island in decades, but a sometimes overlooked policy change during the Obama era is making it harder and more expensive for many of them to obtain legal immigration status.
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
Migrant crisis stretching resources thin in Mexican border cities
Juarez business leader suggests a massive temporary work visa program in the U.S. might be the way out in crisis forcing cities on both sides of border to deal with migrant influx
‘Hopeless’ Migrants Left Stranded at a Motel After Canceled Flight to Delaware
Just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in a sick political stunt that left officials scrambling, another group of asylum-seekers in Texas that were promised a better life—this time in Delaware—were stranded at a motel Tuesday after their flight was abruptly canceled.Instead of boarding a plane, a bus was sent on Tuesday to the La Quinta where Florida operatives tied to DeSantis had stuck the group from Venezuela as they waited for their flight that never was. The bus arrived without warning, whisking some of the asylum-seekers back to a San Antonio migrant...
Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing
The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Venezuelans’ reactions to DeSantis’ migrant flights reflect diverse immigration views
Venezuelans in South Florida are experiencing a duality of political positions regarding the measure taken by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to unexpectedly fly some 50 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
El Paso mayor, residents react to migrant crisis as thousands cross border
EL PASO, Texas – The recent surge of migrants across the southern border has strained city resources and homeless shelters in El Paso, but residents Fox News spoke with were split on whether the increase is cause for concern. "I think it's great that Joe Biden let everybody in,"...
Thousands of Migrants Are Arriving in El Paso. They Have Nowhere to Sleep.
EL PASO, Texas — For the last couple of days, the lonely corner of Overland Avenue and Santa Fe Street in El Paso, Texas, has become home for Luis Cubillan, 41, and his family after leaving Venezuela over a month ago. “Welcome to our home,” Cubillan comically told VICE...
‘Easy pickings’: In Texas town where Martha’s Vineyard ordeal began, few options for migrants
The journey to Martha’s Vineyard began in Eagle Pass.
Two babies aged four and 18 months old are found abandoned in Arizona desert by border patrol agents
Two children aged four and eighteen months were found alone in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert by border patrol officials. The shocking discovery came on Friday not far from the US-Mexico border, according to John R Modlin, chief patrol agent of the US Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector.Mr Modlin said the younger child was unresponsive and had to be revived after being left in the desert “to die”. “This is cruelty,” he tweeted. “And it is gut-wrenching. I commend our agents for their quick response to this dreadful incident and to every incident in which migrant lives are at stake.”A group of...
msn.com
1 student loan bill you might not know ready for Biden's signature
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - While student loan debt relief has divided politicians in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, one student loan bill that has garnered bipartisan support is the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas).
Surge in Venezuelan nationals without U.S. sponsors driving migrant releases in El Paso
A sudden surge in encounters with Venezuelan nationals who have no U.S. sponsors – and the lack of nonprofit shelter space – has prompted the U.S. Border Patrol to release nearly 500 migrants in Downtown El Paso in the last two days.
Border lawmakers weigh in on El Paso’s 47% rise in migrant apprehensions
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border agents in West Texas and Southern New Mexico have come across 47 percent more unauthorized migrants in the past 11 months compared to a year ago, newly released federal data shows.
Comments / 0