ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

16th annual Legislative Town Hall: Services for those with disabilities

By Rachel Saurer
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAPhB_0i5NZAah00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Lawmakers and city councilmembers from southern Colorado gathered for a panel on Wednesday to answer some concerns from the community.

The 16th annual Legislative Town Hall — hosted by The Arc Pikes Peak Region , The Resource Exchange , Cheyenne Village , and Dungarvin — dedicated most of the time to housing and transportation concerns.

Many living in El Paso County know the struggles of finding a place to live.

“We have to work monthly and weekly in order to try and find housing for everybody,” said Tom Strand, councilmember for the City of Colorado Springs. “But, clearly those that need accessible housing that are in the ADA area and we’re very sensitive to that.”

This issue for the disabled community in Colorado Springs was a hot topic at the legislative town hall.

“We need more housing, not how do we make housing affordable,” said Senator Dennis Hisey (R) State Senate District 2. “Until we do have more, the prices aren’t going to go down.”

Lawmakers said government gets in the way of more affordable communities being built in El Paso County.

“It took three rounds, three years, for us to get some senior affordable housing in Fountain,” said Sharon Thompson, Fountain Mayor. “And the developer said ‘I can’t wait another three years. I want to continue to build in Colorado, but I can’t because I can’t wait another three years.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEXMB_0i5NZAah00
Lawmakers discuss plans for housing and transportation.

They said they’re going to work with developers to make the process more streamlined, while also coming up with incentives to build.

“When we create incentives for those builders, they will come to the table to do that,” said Bob Gardner (R) State Senate District 12. “If you tell them what they must do, it will become more expensive for them and they will go to the next city over.”

Another concern among the disabled community came in the form of transporation.

“It was six-and-a-half hours from Fountain because we actually put a city employee on it to ride our bus up to the transfer station at Pikes Peak Community College and ride it up there, spend an hour at Garden of the Gods and ride back,” said Thompson. “And he said: ‘oh my gosh I’d quit if you’d ever make me do that again.'”

For now, lawmakers said they’re encouraging people to use services they provide.

“If you see services offered, please try to use them, because we can’t keep them going if they’re not being used,” Thompson said.

Lawmakers said the best way to help is to attend city council meetings and voice your concerns.

Colorado Springs city council meetings can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO

Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state

WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fees waived for National Public Lands Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sept. 24 is National Public Lands Day, and in an effort to encourage Coloradans to get outside and enjoy our wonderful natural landscape, the U.S. Forest Service said day-use fees will be waived at many Forest Service sites. The fee waiver includes many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Fountain, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Fountain, CO
Local
Colorado Government
El Paso County, CO
Government
KXRM

Colorado Springs artist selected to design recovery greeting card

COLORADO SPRINGS — September is National Recovery Month and Colorado Behavioral Health Administration is spotlighting several organizations that are helping people on the road to recovery. “I have some information from the Colorado Health Access Survey that more than 95,000 people in Colorado, 18 years and older reported that they did not get needed substance […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city. In our initial report, 13 Investigates showed drone footage obtained by a citizen showing several people in The post Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Fort Carson will conduct prescribed burns during the fall months

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson will be conducting prescribed burns to reduce heavy vegetation and warns that smoke will be seen in the area. Fort Carson said the burns are critical in reducing the potential for wildland fires and are done to reduce heavy vegetation that could lead to and fuel wildfires. According to […]
FORT CARSON, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado to improve food stamp customer service with $500,000 federal grant

The Colorado Department of Human Services was awarded $517,961 on Thursday to improve efficiency in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, provides monthly benefits to help low-income households purchase food. With this grant, Colorado plans to build an interactive voice response system that SNAP customers can talk to via call or text to provide personalized information and answer general frequently asked questions.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#City Council#Nexstar#The Resource Exchange#Ada
KRDO News Channel 13

Former San Luis Valley District Attorney disbarred from practicing law in Colorado

SAN LUIS VALLEY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Former 12th Judicial District Attorney Alonzo Payne is disbarred from practicing law in the state of Colorado. The order was approved by the Office of the Presiding Disciplinary Judge - a branch of the Colorado Supreme Court - on Wednesday. According to the order, both the Office of Attorney The post Former San Luis Valley District Attorney disbarred from practicing law in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

CPW discovers greenback cutthroat trout naturally reproducing in wild

DENVER — Colorado’s state fish, the greenback cutthroat trout, is gradually being brought back from the brink of extinction after more than a decade of intensive efforts by Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). The Greenback Cutthroat was discovered to be naturally reproducing in Herman Gulch, one of the first places CPW stocked the trout in […]
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Child returned to father after parental abduction in Colorado

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A child was safely returned to his father on Wednesday after allegedly being kidnapped by his mother and taken across state lines. Brian Dean reported to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday that his ex-wife, Rebecca Perkins, had taken their nine-year-old son and was potentially fleeing to Mexico with her current boyfriend.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KXRM

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity celebrates home dedication

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity will host a home dedication celebration on Saturday for a woman recovering from being hospitalized for COVID-19. On Saturday, Sept. 24, Judith will receive the keys to her brand new home in the Ridge at Sand Creek neighborhood. Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHFH) said Judith’s previous […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's winter traction law is active! Here's how to avoid a $650-plus fine

Even though fall might be on everyone's minds, Colorado's winter Traction Law has already been activated. In 2019, Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 19-1207 into law, which mandated Colorado's Traction Law be activated from September 1 to May 31 on the stretch of I-70 from Dotsero to Morrison. There's no exception to this during that time frame, even if it's 90 degrees and the skies are clear.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

State budget writers fear consequences of Colorado voters approving affordable housing ballot measure

The state lawmakers who write Colorado’s budget are raising red flags about how two measures on the November ballot — one that would reduce the income tax rate and another that would set aside about $300 million annually for affordable housing — could combine to hamstring the legislature’s future finances, namely by eating into education funding.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Suicide prevention group hosting a workshop for faith leaders

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County is hosting Soul Shop, a workshop to help faith-based leaders train their congregations. The workshop is on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Calvary. The Collaborative says the workshop is designed to help faith community leaders and […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy