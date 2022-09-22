Read full article on original website
newslj.com
Custer meet gets cut short
In a drought-ridden agricultural region, it really feels wrong to complain about moisture, but when it comes to outdoor sports, rain really throws a wrench into the works, and that was exactly what happened last Thursday as the Newcastle Cross Country team went to Custer for its weekly competition. “It...
KEVN
Hammon’s high school coach chats about her big accomplishments
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Before Becky Hammon was a WNBA star and a championship winning coach she was a standout at Stevens high school. We caught up with her high school coach Ron Riherd to chat about her accomplishments and what it was like coaching a young Hammon.
KEVN
Swarm Week at Black Hills State University
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills State University celebrates Swarm Week as the homecoming brings students and athletes together. This year it runs from September 19th through Saturday the 24th, with BHSU football team taking on Colorado Mesa Saturday to cap the week’s celebrations. The atmosphere around the...
KEVN
South Dakota Mines celebrates M-Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The M above Rapid City has been around for more than 100 years and this year’s M-Day allowed the public to view the renovated landmark. To close out their Rocker Days, South Dakota Mines students, alumni, faculty, and staff enjoy a time-honored tradition of whitewashing the M and sliding down the hill. This year’s event featured a ribbon cutting for the newly-poured concrete M that sits on the hill above Rapid City.
KEVN
Douglas showcases high school winter projects
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Students at Douglas High School put the finishing touches on an art project that was presented at this afternoon’s homecoming parade out at Douglas. Douglas High and Middle school art students were given an opportunity to showcase their artwork with the “Paint the Plow”...
KEVN
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.
KEVN
Oglala Sioux VP signs partnership resolution with national non-profit
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A national non-profit is partnering with the Oglala Sioux Tribe to help area indigenous youth. Friends of the Children, based out of Portland, Oregon, pairs children in poverty- and crime-stricken neighborhoods with adult mentors to help be a guiding force. Oglala Sioux Nation Vice President...
KEVN
Project 437 hits the pavement for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Project 437 is a reminder for mental health and Suicide Prevention Month. Runners will run 437 miles across South Dakota, beginning in Belle Fourche on September 23 and ending in Sioux Falls on September 25. Running in 8 to 10-mile legs, Sioux Falls Mayor, Paul TenHaken took the first leg.
KEVN
Suicide awareness messages written for South Dakota Mines students
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Mines students held a suicide awareness event Thursday with several booths and inspirational messages on the paths for students to see on their way to class. With September being Suicide Prevention Month, South Dakota Mines counselors wanted to make sure the student community...
newscenter1.tv
Five Below at Rushmore Crossing will hold grand opening
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Five Below, one of the new stores opening at Rushmore Crossing, will have its grand opening Sept. 30. The store is also hiring, and anyone interested can apply at fivebelow.com. The store opening comes alongside many changes to Rushmore Crossing, including the opening or planned-opening...
KEVN
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s medical journey
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You’ve all heard the rhyme: “first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage.” Most parents have nine months to prepare to bring a bundle of joy into the world. But the reality for some is clouded by unknowns.
KEVN
Hold on to your hats, it is going to be windy!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The wind will be sustained at 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Some places could see wind gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. So, if you are driving a high-profile vehicle this afternoon make sure you take it slow. Highs today will range from the upper 60s to low 70s with gradually clearing skies later this afternoon. For tomorrow we will continue to see windy conditions with highs in the upper 60s to low 80s.
newscenter1.tv
The Black Hills Powwow is back in October. Here are 5 things to know about the event.
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After a two-year break, one of the biggest events in Rapid City is returning this October. Here are five things to know about the Black Hills Powwow:. The Black Hills Powwow will take place at the Monument on October 7, 8, and 9 of this year which will feature performers from across the nation and even Canada. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the most well-known events in the country. Last held in 2019, the event drew more than 4,500 out-of-town attendees to Rapid City and generated over $4,000,000 in revenue.
newscenter1.tv
Central High School student Rowan Hibbard to audition on NBC’s The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Area Schools announced that Central High School student Rowan Hibbard will be auditioning on NBC’s The Voice. Episodes of The Voice will air on Monday and Tuesday, and they will be available for streaming on Peacock TV. NewsCenter1 wishes Rowan good luck...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man identified in fatal Spearfish crash
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have confirmed the death of a 43-year-old man following a crash near Spearfish on September 17. Austin Prudich, of Rapid City, was travelling west on Highway 14A on his 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he rounded a curve and left the roadway. Prudich, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a Spearfish hospital where he died.
KEVN
Draining of Canyon Lake Park ponds begins
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week the stone wall replacement project will begin for the ponds at Canyon Lake Park. The project will replace the rock walls and improve fish habitat. As a result of this project, people may see water levels lowered in the ponds around the park and the fish population may be impacted.
drgnews.com
Man from Rapid City killed in Saturday afternoon motorcycle accident near Spearfish
A 43 year old man from Rapid City has been identified as the person who died Saturday afternoon (Sept. 17, 2022, 2:04pm) in a motorcycle crash five miles south of Spearfish. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates Austin Prudich was riding a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left. Prudich was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a Spearfish hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.
KEVN
Black Hills Energy celebrates National Drive Electric Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today marks the first day of Drive Electric Week and Black Hills Energy is spotlighting the benefits they say come with making the switch to an electric vehicle. National Drive Electric Week is a celebration to raise awareness about the benefits of driving an EV,...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Rapid City teen found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say a teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe. Journey Two Bulls was last seen in the unit block of Waterloo Street wearing a blue hoodie, black cargo pants, multi-colored shoes and glasses.
KEVN
The wildfire that burned in northwestern Black Hills had some benefits
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The western part of the U.S. is known to have wildfires, and our region certainly isn’t immune; as evidenced by the Fish Wildfire that burned in Sundance, Wyo., in the late summer of this year. Numerous groups and agencies are still working together to...
