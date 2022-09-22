UWKC hosting free resume workshop in partnership with Citizens Business Bank

United Way of Kern County has partnered with Citizens Business Bank to host a free resume-building workshop at the UWKC office on Thursday, September 22nd.

The workshop is meant to help job applicants learn how to highlight their qualifications, target employers, and develop an eye-catching resume that will help them stand out to hiring managers.

In the resume workshop, participants will learn about drafting and creating their resume, general guidelines for how to present their qualifications, the key elements of a resume, and the proper language and formatting for a resume. Participants will also have the opportunity to practice their skills with a mock interview.

Gabriel Adame, Director of Marketing and Development for UWKC, extended thanks to Citizens Business Bank for continuing to sponsor the resume workshop, and says UWKC is always seeking partnerships with local businesses to improve the lives of the Kern County community.

“Professional development is key for our community’s future, and Untied Way of Kern County is dedicated to helping our future leaders,” Adame said in a statement.

The resume-building workshop is free to attend and will be held at 4:00 pm in the United Way of Kern County office on the third floor of 1707 Eye Street in downtown Bakersfield. Participants are welcome to bring a copy of their current resume, if they have one.