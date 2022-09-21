Snell takes no-hitter into seventh, Padres secure series win over Cardinals

Padres pitcher Blake Snell is congratulated in the dugout after finishing the seventh inning against the Cardinals on Wednesday. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

There was virtually no question Blake Snell was not going to finish Wednesday night’s game.

Albert Pujols’ single with two outs in the seventh inning just made it easier on Bob Melvin.

“It got a little uncomfortable,” the Padres manager said. “I don't want to say I'm glad somebody got a hit. But I'm not gonna let (Snell) throw 135 pitches this time of year, and that's probably what it would have taken to get through it.”

No manager wants to stand in the way of history. But the Padres have other, bigger history to chase. Their first championship would mean more than their second no-hitter.

“It's not about a milestone at this point in the year,” Melvin said. “It’s about winning a baseball game.”

A 1-0 victory over the Cardinals on Wednesday got the Padres one incremental step closer to the former. The latter didn’t even seem all that important to the guy who made it 6 2/3 innings before Pujols’ grounder rolled through a hole on the right side of the infield.

“I had 99,” Snell said of a pitch he threw past Pujols for a strikeout in the second inning at 98.6 mph, the fastest pitch of his career. “… And then in the sixth inning I was like, ‘Oh wow, I got a no-no going.’ But I was so hyped up about 99.”

Snell, who became the fourth Padres pitcher this season to throw at least six hitless innings, was almost too good for his own good. His pitches piled up in large part because he tied a career high with 13 strikeouts.

“I thought if I got a quick inning there, I could have gone into the eighth,” Snell said of his thoughts after having thrown 92 pitches through six innings. “Who knows? … With 13 strikeouts, it's gonna be really tough to go nine without throwing like 140, 150 pitches.”

So from the Padres’ perspective, Pujols’ single through the hole created by the defense being in a shift was not important for the fact it kept Snell from joining Joe Musgrove in Padres annals. What it did was make a tense game even more so, and that tension was ratcheted up when Juan Yepez followed with a single.

“Now all of a sudden a base hit can tie the game,” Melvin said.

With Robert Suarez warming up, Melvin stuck with Snell. The left-hander's 117th pitch of the night, a 97.9 mph fastball, sailed past Paul Dejong’s swing for the inning's final out.

Suarez and Josh Hader pitched an inning apiece to finish off the Padres' fifth consecutive victory, which earned a series win over the team they could face in the first round of the postseason.

The Padres lowered their magic number to clinch a playoff spot to nine, meaning any combination of their victories and Brewers losses will have the Padres in a the playoffs for the first time since 2006 in a 162-game season.

Snell’s performance extended the scoreless streak by Padres starting pitchers to 27 2/3 innings, the longest such streak in the major leagues this season and the franchise’s longest since a 29-inning stretch in 1994. The team record is 33 1/3 innings, set in 1984.

The Cardinals, who lead the NL Central by 7½ games over the Brewers, were shut out for the third straight game and the second time in two days by the Padres.

“There's certain nights you tip your cap, and tonight was one of them,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “It's hard to evaluate exactly how our at-bats went based off how well he pitched. … There were certain at-bats against Snell that were OK, and then he overpowered some guys.”

The game’s lone run came in the second inning.

With one out, Josh Bell grounded a ball to Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman, the La Jolla Country Day alumnus who won the NL Gold Glove at his position last season. Edman lost the ball as he attempted to transfer it to his bare hand and was unable to even attempt a throw to get Bell.

Ha-Seong Kim followed with a single that moved Bell to third. And after Bell was thrown out at home trying to score on Wil Myers’ grounder to DeJong at shortstop, Austin Nola lined a single to center field that scored Kim.

Aside from the result, the Padres got another sort of win Wednesday — that of late-season Snell continuing to be the one pitching for them as they move closer to being able to utilize postseason Snell.

As unpredictable as any pitcher in the first few months of most seasons, Snell becomes all but a sure thing beginning in July (or sometimes August).

His final seven starts of 2021 saw him post a 1.75 ERA and strike out 65 batters in 43 2/3 innings. Within that run last year was an Aug. 31 game at Arizona in which Snell was removed after seven hitless innings having thrown 107 pitches. That was because he had thrown a career-high 122 pitches six days earlier.

He entered Wednesday’s game with a 2.70 ERA in his previous 11 starts, during which he struck out 80 batters in 60 innings. With his second straight seven-inning outing, Snell’s ERA dropped to a season-low 3.62 as he improved to 8-9 in 22 starts.

Over his career, which includes his winning the 2018 American League Cy Young award while with Tampa Bay, Snell has a 4.05 ERA before the All-Star break and a 2.79 ERA afterward.

In 35 postseason innings, he has a 2.83 ERA. That includes his allowing the Dodgers three runs in 10 innings in the 2020 World Series.

Snell, who has become flustered by circumstances beyond his control in the past, was unflappable Wednesday.

He got squeezed by umpire Brennan Miller a couple times in the second inning, the first time helping Nolan Arenado to a leadoff walk.

The second time Miller called a clear strike ball came during Pujols’ at-bat, for which many in the crowd stood and many others held their phones aloft to record the moment. The Cardinals’ designated hitter has 698 career home runs, two shy of joining Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) as the only players in major league history to hit 700.

To end that at-bat, Snell blew the 98.6 mph fastball past Pujols' swing. After getting Yepez on a fly ball to center field, Snell struck out DeJong with a 98.3 mph fastball, the second-fastest pitch he has thrown this season.

Snell got 12 misses on 32 swings against his fastball, which averaged a season-high 97 mph. He finished off five of his strikeouts with the pitch. His slider ended seven strikeouts and got 15 misses on 23 swings. His other strikeout ended with a curveball.

“Controlled the fastball well,” Snell said. “It was coming out good. The slider was really nasty early on. Just really good mixing and going in and out throughout the game. So definitely happy about that.”

