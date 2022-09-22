Read full article on original website
Low COVID-19 Community Level in Athens-Clarke County Discontinues Mask Requirement
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lowered Athens-Clarke County's COVID-19 Community Level from "Medium" to "Low" in its latest data report on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The report, which is updated weekly on Thursday nights, had previously classified Athens-Clarke County's COVID-19 Community Level as Medium since Thursday, September 9.
