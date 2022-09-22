Read full article on original website
New York State Man’s Brutal Obituary Written By Son Goes Viral
I think its fair to say at some point in life, we all wonder what our obituaries will say. Were we successful? Were we kind? Did we lead a life worth remembering? For one New York State man, the answer to the first two are hard noes, but he may be remembered most for his viral obituary.
The man who slapped Rudy Giuliani on the back at a Staten Island ShopRite to have assault charge dropped on condition of good behavior
Back in June, Giuliani claimed that getting slapped on the back felt like being "shot," and alleged that he could have "cracked" his skull and "died."
Doing This Horrible Thing to Any Cat in New York State Is Illegal
Do you have a cat that is a treasured member of your family? Or maybe you have a few cats that visit the back door of your home? They visit long enough to get some food and say, "Meow," only to disappear when the food is gone, and return the next day?
Michael Cohen believes Trump is likely keeping copies of top-secret documents at his children's homes, Bedminster, and Trump Tower
Michael Cohen thinks Trump could have copies of the top-secret files found at Mar-a-Lago. Cohen said Trump might have stashed the documents at his homes in Bedminster and New York. Cohen also suggested that these files might also be in the homes of Trump's children. Michael Cohen, who was once...
Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker
Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
Judge Orders Fox News to Start Turning Over Files from a Pool of Millions of Documents to Smartmatic in Billion-Dollar Lawsuit
On the heels of a ruling advancing Smartmatic’s multibillion-dollar lawsuit against Fox News months earlier, a Manhattan judge on Tuesday ordered the conservative network to start turning over files from a pool of millions of documents that the voting machine company demanded. More than a year has passed since...
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
A woman who bought a $19 million penthouse in NYC is suing a real-estate agency after she says they tricked her into thinking the building had a full-time doorman
According to a new lawsuit, The Corcoran Group hid the fact the building had a part-time doorman and a virtual doorman in the evenings.
Gang of seven thieves calmly walk out of Lululemon in NYC with $30k worth of goods while security does NOTHING - as high-end stores in SoHo and West Village come under siege from looters
New York City's high-end stores have become a target for looters as a gang of thieves stole $30,000 worth of clothing from upmarket sportwear brand Lululemon while a security guard stood by. Seven thieves, believed to be aged from 30 to 50-years-old, entered the store on 14th Street and 9th...
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst 'since Great Depression'
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
American Airlines passenger detained by FBI after allegedly assaulting attendant on flight
An American Airlines passenger was detained by the FBI after allegedly assaulting an attendant on a flight from San José del Cabo, Mexico, to Los Angeles on Wednesday, officials said. Law enforcement were waiting for American Airlines flight 377 when it landed in L.A. “due to an unruly passenger...
Illegal immigrant who stabbed, shot NYPD officers sentenced to 30 years in prison, deportation
A Bosnian citizen who assaulted several New York City police officers in 2020 has been sentenced in federal court to 30 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner sentenced Dzenan Camovic on Wednesday after prosecutors argued he stabbed an NYPD officer in the neck, robbed them of their firearm, then used the weapon to fire on other officers.
White woman who called 911 on Black bird-watcher in Central Park loses her lawsuit against her former employer
A white woman who called 911 and falsely accused a Black bird-watcher of threatening her in New York City's Central Park in a 2020 incident that went viral has lost a lawsuit accusing her former employer of illegally firing her and making her out to be a racist. U.S. District...
Black artist sues Manhattan hotel staff for calling him homeless in ‘traumatic’ case of racial profiling
A Black artist has accused a Manhattan hotel of subjecting him to racial profiling and verbal abuse while he was a guest there. In a complaint to the New York State Division of Human Rights filed on Monday, artist Kahlil Robert Irving said he was staying at New York’s High Line Hotel on 22 January when a manager and another member of the staff barged into his room and started abusing him, reported Hyperallergic, a publication that focuses on art and culture.“To state the obvious: As a twenty-nine year old Black man, it was highly traumatic to be confronted...
‘Unhinged’ Rudy Giuliani behaved in drunken and Islamophobic manner at law firm dinner, book claims
Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, reportedly went on “unhinged” rants about Muslim people at a dinner party he attended in 2016 at the same time when he was being considered by his former boss to head a commission on “radical Islamic terrorism”, according to a new book.The former mayor of New York was attending a law firm dinner where Geoffrey Berman, a former US attorney for the southern district of New York (SDNY) and author of a forthcoming memoir about his legal battles with the Trump administration, described Mr Giuliani as behaving erratically towards people...
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Former NY official who exposed Biden's secret migrant flights calls out liberals' 'meltdown' over the border
Former Westchester County, New York Executive Rob Astorino joined "Brian Kilmeade Radio" to take on the left's hypocrisy over migrant flights, one year after he helped expose the Biden administration's nighttime flights of illegal immigrants into New York. ROB ASTORINO: I don't know how to spell the word, but I...
The woman who called 911 on a Black bird watcher wasn't wrongfully fired, judge rules
Amy Cooper, a white woman, lost her job as a portfolio manager at a New York investment firm after she called the police on a Black man who asked her to put her dog on a leash.
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Wins Significant Legal Victory in Racial Discrimination-Based Lawsuit Against McDonald’s Corporation in U.S. Federal Court
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) divisions Entertainment Studios Networks, Inc. (“Entertainment Studios”) and Weather Group, LLC (“Weather Group”) won a significant legal victory in federal court on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The AMG lawsuit initially filed on May 20, 2021 against McDonald’s Corporation (“McDonald’s”)...
