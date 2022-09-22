ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowville, NY

Lowville, NY
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment

A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

Gang of seven thieves calmly walk out of Lululemon in NYC with $30k worth of goods while security does NOTHING - as high-end stores in SoHo and West Village come under siege from looters

New York City's high-end stores have become a target for looters as a gang of thieves stole $30,000 worth of clothing from upmarket sportwear brand Lululemon while a security guard stood by. Seven thieves, believed to be aged from 30 to 50-years-old, entered the store on 14th Street and 9th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Black artist sues Manhattan hotel staff for calling him homeless in ‘traumatic’ case of racial profiling

A Black artist has accused a Manhattan hotel of subjecting him to racial profiling and verbal abuse while he was a guest there. In a complaint to the New York State Division of Human Rights filed on Monday, artist Kahlil Robert Irving said he was staying at New York’s High Line Hotel on 22 January when a manager and another member of the staff barged into his room and started abusing him, reported Hyperallergic, a publication that focuses on art and culture.“To state the obvious: As a twenty-nine year old Black man, it was highly traumatic to be confronted...
HOMELESS
The Independent

‘Unhinged’ Rudy Giuliani behaved in drunken and Islamophobic manner at law firm dinner, book claims

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, reportedly went on “unhinged” rants about Muslim people at a dinner party he attended in 2016 at the same time when he was being considered by his former boss to head a commission on “radical Islamic terrorism”, according to a new book.The former mayor of New York was attending a law firm dinner where Geoffrey Berman, a former US attorney for the southern district of New York (SDNY) and author of a forthcoming memoir about his legal battles with the Trump administration, described Mr Giuliani as behaving erratically towards people...
POTUS
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Wins Significant Legal Victory in Racial Discrimination-Based Lawsuit Against McDonald’s Corporation in U.S. Federal Court

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) divisions Entertainment Studios Networks, Inc. (“Entertainment Studios”) and Weather Group, LLC (“Weather Group”) won a significant legal victory in federal court on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The AMG lawsuit initially filed on May 20, 2021 against McDonald’s Corporation (“McDonald’s”)...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

