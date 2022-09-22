ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

kosu.org

Oklahoma State Board of Education backs Hofmeister's teacher pay raise plan

Oklahoma’s State Board of Education approved a more than $3.5 billion budget proposal Thursday morning. The proposal includes a $5,000 raise for Oklahoma teachers that has been championed by state schools superintendent and Democratic candidate for Governor Joy Hofmeister. Board member Estela Hernandez said the plan was sound. “I...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

North Carolina elections offices contend with avalanche of records requests from 2020 elections

In the past year, elections offices across North Carolina — and the country — have been inundated by waves of requests for records from the 2020 presidential election — a surge that has grown significantly since July. The requests are part of a concerted effort by conservatives who maintain the baseless claim that former President Donald Trump won the presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kosu.org

Headlines: Recreational marijuana, Copper theft & cooler weather

Recreational marijuana fails to make it on the November ballot. (KOSU) Oklahoma authorities say “rainbow fentanyl” hasn’t been an issue yet. (NewsOK) Copper theft is rising. (Tulsa World) Tulsa’s pre-k program highlighted in 20-year research report. (Tulsa World) Young professionals give mixed reaction over Biden’s student...
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma State

