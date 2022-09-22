Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
laloyolan.com
'LMU is a hockey school' — building on recent success is key for future of hockey program
When it comes to sports in California, hockey probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. LMU ice hockey is trying to change that, and for good reason. Last year’s season was historic — the team finished with a 19-7-1 record, was named the West Coast Hockey Conference (WCHC) champions, made the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) regional tournament for the first time since 2015 and won a game at Regionals for the first time in team history.
laloyolan.com
LMU is better off as an open campus
While I was leaving the library around 10 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2022, I overheard a girl showing a group of students a video she had just taken in Sunken Gardens. I joined in to view the video, which showed a woman shouting inaudibly as she was followed around by Campus Safety Services officers. I was unable to get any further information on this particular incident given that only a select number of students were in the area at that time to witness this interaction take place. However, I received confirmation that an incident had occurred a little while later at 11:33 a.m. in the form of an LMU Alert that stated briefly: “LAPD & LAFD was on the Westchester campus all clear.”
laloyolan.com
Students attend kickoff party for Latine Heritage Month
On the evening of Sept. 15, Chicano Latino Student Services (CLSS) hosted Latine Heritage Month Bienvenida, a social event kicking off the celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. LMU students, staff and alumni assembled on the left side of Palm North courtyard, painting clay animals, playing Jenga and checking out organizations tabling the event. Attendees indulged in tamales and traditional Mexican horchata, a sweet beverage with cinnamon beverage, their vibrant voices chatting while Reggaetón music reverberated throughout the courtyard.
laloyolan.com
Campus safety questions arise as LMU attracts unexpected visitors
The Den is a student-run coffee shop at LMU. It’s considered a safe space, where upon entering, you can hear pencils clicking, students chatting and music playing over the speakers. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, this was not the case. Olivia Pomranka, a senior psychology major, was working at the...
laloyolan.com
‘She was just getting started here’: Remembering Kathryn Mazzolini, class of 2024
Kathryn Mazzolini, known by her friends and loved ones as Katie, was only an LMU Lion for a few short weeks before tragically passing away in the early hours of Wednesday, Sept. 14. Still, she touched the lives of many during her brief window of time on the Bluff, impacting her fellow students and staff in remarkable ways.
laloyolan.com
'Cool' kids: Unpacking the spike in child drug use
Last Thursday, 15-year-old student Melanie Ramos died of a fentanyl-related drug overdose on the Helen Bernstein High School campus. Following the arrest of two students suspected of selling fentanyl-laced pills, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and campuses nationwide grapple with the larger question of how to respond to the rise of fentanyl-related deaths.
