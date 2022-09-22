ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Craig honors his James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli at the 2022 Pioneer Dinner

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

While Daniel Craig left his James Bond character behind in 2021's No Time To Die, he donned a tuxedo once again to honor producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Craig, 54, was all smiles while posing with Wilson, 80, and Broccoli, 62, who have produced the James Bond movies since 1995, at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's 2022 Pioneer Dinner, held at the Beverly Hilton.

Craig was joined by Michelle Yeoh, who starred in the 1997 Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and Sam Smith, who sang the Spectre theme song Writing's On the Wall.

Honored: While Daniel Craig left his James Bond character behind in 2021's No Time To Die, he donned a tuxedo once again to honor producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli

Craig stepped out in a tuxedo befitting 007 himself, complete with a cream-colored double-breasted suit coat.

He donned a crisp white dress shirt with a classic black bowtie, with an elegant watch peeking out from his coat.

The iconic actor completed his look with black pants and shiny black dress shoes.

Joined: Craig was joined by Michelle Yeoh, who starred in the 1997 Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and Sam Smith, who sang the Spectre theme song Writing's On the Wall
Daniel's look: Craig stepped out in a tuxedo befitting 007 himself, complete with a cream-colored double-breasted suit coat
Red carpet ready: The iconic actor completed his look with black pants and shiny black dress shoes

The Pioneer of the Year award honors, 'leaders in the motion picture industry whose career achievements and commitment to philanthropy is exemplary,' according to The Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.

The event benefits WRMPPF’s Pioneers Assistance Fund which provides financial assistance to individuals in the motion picture distribution and exhibition community who are encountering an illness, injury, or life-changing event.

Other recipients of the Pioneer of the Year Award include Tom Cruise, Elizabeth Banks, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Kathleen Kennedy, to name a few.

Benefit: The event benefits WRMPPF’s Pioneers Assistance Fund which provides financial assistance to individuals in the motion picture distribution and exhibition community who are encountering an illness, injury, or life-changing event
Pioneers: The Pioneer of the Year award honors, 'leaders in the motion picture industry whose career achievements and commitment to philanthropy is exemplary,' according to The Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation
Swuave: Daniel gave a speech in praise of Barbara and Michael on stage 
Stars: Daniel cut a dapper figure as he posed for a snap with actor Christoph Waltz

Broccoli is the daughter of original James Bond producer Albert Broccoli and Wilson is her half-brother.

The half-siblings were handed the reins to Albert Broccoli's famed Eon Productions in 1995, a year before he passed away at 87 years of age.

Broccoli and Wilson have been in charge of the 007 franchise ever since, casting both Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig through their Bond runs.

Event: Barbara, who donned a black florla dress, posed for a snap with Daniel and Michelle 
Career: Daniel appeared in five Bond films before confirming No Time To Die would be his last
History: The actor first took on the role of Bond in Casino Royale in 2006
Half-siblings: The half-siblings were handed the reins to Albert Broccoli's famed Eon Productions in 1995, a year before he passed away at 87 years of age

Wilson also had a hand in writing several Bond movies, with writing credits on For Your Eyes Only, A View To a Kill, The Living Daylights and License to Kill in the 1980s.

They are also both producing the upcoming Remote Control, based on Mark Brunell's novel.

The project stars Gerard Butler as a British corporate intelligence analyst finds himself tangled up in a a conspiracy to destabilize the Chinese economy.

Writer: Wilson also had a hand in writing several Bond movies, with writing credits on For Your Eyes Only, A View To a Kill, The Living Daylights and License to Kill in the 1980s
Coming soon: They are also both producing the upcoming Remote Control, based on Mark Brunell's novel
Michelle steps out: Michelle Yeoh rocks an elegant black gown to honor Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson
Sam's look: Singer Sam Smith rocks a classic black tuxedo to honor Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson
Focused: Sam performed at the dinner that took place on Wednesday

