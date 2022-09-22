ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Son of a bitch, Nathaniel Rateliff's Monday show in St. Pete is sold-out

By Josh Bradley
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWVUu_0i5NWmKU00
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Well, son of a bitch. Soul and Americana superstar Nathaniel Rateliff and his seven-piece, the trusty Night Sweats, are about to play their second Bay area show this year.

In March, the group opened for The Lumineers at Innings Festival, and got through the majority of its latest album The Future .


This gig will most likely be the same setlist, more or less, but Rateliff's St. Petersburg show set for Monday, Sept. 25 at Jannus Live is sold-out to the gills (just like the last time Rateliff played there ), so there’s (literally) no room to complain about anything. [event-1]

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Entertainment
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
995qyk.com

Country Star’s New Bar Set To Open In Downtown St Pete

Raise ’em up because this Country star’s new bar is set to open in downtown Saint Petersburg. Welcome to the Farm (better known as WTF) is scheduled to open on Friday, October 7 at the location formerly occupied by MacDinton’s. WTF is owned by Forward Hospitality Group,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Bitch#The Future
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
273
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy