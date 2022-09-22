Son of a bitch, Nathaniel Rateliff's Monday show in St. Pete is sold-out
Well, son of a bitch. Soul and Americana superstar Nathaniel Rateliff and his seven-piece, the trusty Night Sweats, are about to play their second Bay area show this year.
In March, the group opened for The Lumineers at Innings Festival, and got through the majority of its latest album The Future .
This gig will most likely be the same setlist, more or less, but Rateliff's St. Petersburg show set for Monday, Sept. 25 at Jannus Live is sold-out to the gills (just like the last time Rateliff played there ), so there’s (literally) no room to complain about anything. [event-1]
