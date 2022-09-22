Read full article on original website
Best Burger In PasadenaPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Gerlach's Liquor StorePeter DillsPasadena, CA
The Mai Tai ... How and wherePeter DillsPasadena, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekendDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
Man, 26, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Rosemead
A 26-year-old man with depression was reported missing after last being seen in Rosemead Thursday. Jaime Liborio Del Razo was last seen about 4 p.m. in the 7500 block of Hellman Avenue, near the San Bernardino (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Del Razo is...
Alleged Purse Thief Arrested in La Quinta
Authorities said Saturday that a man arrested for allegedly stealing someone’s purse in La Quinta is suspected of other purse thefts as well. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a robbery at a business in the 79200 block of Highway 111 at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Man Fatally Shot in Carson Identified
A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Video shows suspects stealing 200 gallons of gasoline from high desert gas station, authorities say
Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from two high desert gas stations this week.
Transient Suspected of Igniting Fires Adjacent to Interstate 215
A homeless man is suspected of igniting two small blazes, one of which was witnessed by fire crews, adjacent to Interstate 215 in Riverside Friday, culminating in police detaining him. The first blaze was reported about 4:15 p.m near the Blaine Street exit from northbound I-215, and the second fire...
Police seek 2 persons of interest in brutal Boyle Heights hit-and-run caught on camera
Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department asked for the public’s help Friday in locating two people in connection with a brutal felony hit-and-run in Boyle Heights that left the victim seriously injured. The incident occurred on Aug. 27 at Fickett and Boulder Streets and was captured on security video. In the footage, a […]
Police Investigating Shooting Near Inglewood as Gang-Related
A man who was shot near an unincorporated area east of Inglewood is near death and sheriff's homicide detectives Friday are investigating his shooting in Los Angeles as gang-related.
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: Court documents reveal she was tipped off before raid
LOS ANGELES - New details continue to emerge in the investigation involving Los Angeles County Supervisor Shelia Kuehl amid a corruption probe. On Friday, FOX 11 obtained court documents that allege Supervisor Kuehl was tipped off by her staff prior to her Santa Monica home being raided on Sept. 14.
2 killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Wilmington
Two people were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Wilmington Thursday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
VIDEO: LAPD asking public's help identifying suspect in hit-and-run
The LAPD is seeking help from the public to identify the driver involved in a felony hit and run that resulted in severe injury to the victim.
Firefighters extricate man’s arm from elevator
A man was freed from an elevator Wednesday afternoon after his arm got stuck between the doors, according to emergency responders. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call for a technical rescue for a man whose arm got trapped in an elevator at 26357 McBean Parkway at approximately 2:51 p.m., according to Craig Little, spokesman for the Fire Department.
High-Profile LA Prosecutor Alleges Transfer is Retaliation
A high-profile deputy district attorney who successfully prosecuted the man who killed rapper Nipsey Hussle said Friday he is being transferred from the office’s elite Major Crimes Division to supervise misdemeanor cases in East Los Angeles in what he believes is retaliation for his criticism of Los Angeles County District Attorney George GascÃ³n and his policies.
Three arrested in connection with robbery at Beverly Hills jewelry store
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Two men and a juvenile were arrested Wednesday in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a store in Beverly Hills in which about $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen. Beverly Hills Police Department and FBI tactical teams conducted simultaneous warrant services at three locations...
One Person Dies In Car Fire In Costa Mesa
A woman died Friday in a car fire in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa firefighters responded to a fire at 5:21 a.m. in a grassy area on Newport Boulevard just off of 17th Street, said Roxi Fyad, a spokeswoman for the Costa Mesa Police Department. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw a vehicle engulfed in flames in a drainage ditch on the west side of Newport Boulevard, Fyad said.
Armed Suspect Arrested After 3-Hour Standoff in South LA
An armed suspect was taken into custody early Friday after being shot an officer and subsequently barricading himself following a pursuit in South Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department on patrol came into contact with the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Imperial Highway and Success Avenue, and after determining that he was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon pursued him after he failed to stop, LAPD Officer Hernandez told City News Service.
1 dead in eight-vehicle pileup on 105 freeway
Emergency crews responded to the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person was killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 a.m. […]
Andres Guardado: Lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in fatal shooting of man by LASD deputy
LOS ANGELES - Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near the 400...
Aliso Viejo Phlebotomist Accused of Assaults on Customers
Orange County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help Thursday tracking down potential victims of a phlebotomist in a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo accused of touching customers in a sexual way. Jose Farias, 29, of San Juan Capistrano, was booked Wednesday on suspicion of battery and was...
Torrance Hospital Seeks Public Help in Identifying Man Found by Paramedics
Officials Thursday are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man brought to a Torrance hospital. The unidentified man was found Sept. 13 at 1858 Del Amo Blvd. by paramedics and was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, according to a hospital news statement. The man is alert but unable...
