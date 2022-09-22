ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mynewsla.com

Man, 26, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Rosemead

A 26-year-old man with depression was reported missing after last being seen in Rosemead Thursday. Jaime Liborio Del Razo was last seen about 4 p.m. in the 7500 block of Hellman Avenue, near the San Bernardino (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Del Razo is...
ROSEMEAD, CA
mynewsla.com

Alleged Purse Thief Arrested in La Quinta

Authorities said Saturday that a man arrested for allegedly stealing someone’s purse in La Quinta is suspected of other purse thefts as well. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a robbery at a business in the 79200 block of Highway 111 at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
LA QUINTA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Carson Identified

A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
mynewsla.com

Transient Suspected of Igniting Fires Adjacent to Interstate 215

A homeless man is suspected of igniting two small blazes, one of which was witnessed by fire crews, adjacent to Interstate 215 in Riverside Friday, culminating in police detaining him. The first blaze was reported about 4:15 p.m near the Blaine Street exit from northbound I-215, and the second fire...
RIVERSIDE, CA
signalscv.com

Firefighters extricate man’s arm from elevator

A man was freed from an elevator Wednesday afternoon after his arm got stuck between the doors, according to emergency responders. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call for a technical rescue for a man whose arm got trapped in an elevator at 26357 McBean Parkway at approximately 2:51 p.m., according to Craig Little, spokesman for the Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

High-Profile LA Prosecutor Alleges Transfer is Retaliation

A high-profile deputy district attorney who successfully prosecuted the man who killed rapper Nipsey Hussle said Friday he is being transferred from the office’s elite Major Crimes Division to supervise misdemeanor cases in East Los Angeles in what he believes is retaliation for his criticism of Los Angeles County District Attorney George GascÃ³n and his policies.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

One Person Dies In Car Fire In Costa Mesa

A woman died Friday in a car fire in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa firefighters responded to a fire at 5:21 a.m. in a grassy area on Newport Boulevard just off of 17th Street, said Roxi Fyad, a spokeswoman for the Costa Mesa Police Department. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw a vehicle engulfed in flames in a drainage ditch on the west side of Newport Boulevard, Fyad said.
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Armed Suspect Arrested After 3-Hour Standoff in South LA

An armed suspect was taken into custody early Friday after being shot an officer and subsequently barricading himself following a pursuit in South Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department on patrol came into contact with the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Imperial Highway and Success Avenue, and after determining that he was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon pursued him after he failed to stop, LAPD Officer Hernandez told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead in eight-vehicle pileup on 105 freeway

Emergency crews responded to the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person was killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 a.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Aliso Viejo Phlebotomist Accused of Assaults on Customers

Orange County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help Thursday tracking down potential victims of a phlebotomist in a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo accused of touching customers in a sexual way. Jose Farias, 29, of San Juan Capistrano, was booked Wednesday on suspicion of battery and was...
ALISO VIEJO, CA

