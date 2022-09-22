The Factory's 'End of Summer' party brings DJ Rich Medina to St. Pete on Sunday
There’s a little less sweat in our underwear these days, and to celebrate The Factory —which fired off a string of interesting social media posts over the last couple days—is having a party.
The maestro will be Rich Media, who’s recently jumped into the listening bar game as Music Director for Austin, Texas’s branch of Miami’s famous Dante’s Hi-Fi. As a child, Medina came up in both the Baptist church and hip-hop, and as an archivist, storyteller, educator, and “ambassador for Black excellence” he brings the totality of his tastes to the turntables.
Medina's St. Pete set on Sunday, Sept. 25 is supposed to wrap at 11 p.m., so don’t be surprised if he stops into Crowbar in Ybor City to say hello to his old friends at Ol’ Dirty Sundays. [event-1]
