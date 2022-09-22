ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Albany Herald

New poll: Kemp leads Abrams; Warnock, Walker tied

ATLANTA — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has opened a seven-point lead on Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, while U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is tied with GOP challenger Herschel Walker, according to a new poll. The survey, conducted by the progressive think tank and polling firm Data for Progress, shows...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Ga. county’s election equipment being replaced after breach

ATLANTA - Georgia’s elections chief said Friday he’s replacing election equipment in Coffee County because former election officials allowed unauthorized access to it in violation of state laws. “To allay the fears being stoked by perennial election deniers and conspiracy theorists, we’re replacing Coffee County’s election machines,” Georgia...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
CBS 46

Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even after spending $28.6 billion in state taxes and fees in the 2022 budget year. Total state general fund receipts rose a whopping 22%. Even after filling its rainy day fund to the legal maximum, Georgia has $6.58 billion in “unreserved, undesignated” surplus — cash that leaders can spend however they want. Some money is already spoken for, with the state likely to transfer more than $1 billion to pay for roads, bridges and other transportation projects. That would make up for the state’s decision in March to waive its gasoline tax of 29.1 cents per gallon and its diesel tax of 32.6 cents per gallon. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly extended the tax breaks since then, a move lawmakers must ratify when they return in January.
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Florida Officials Urge Residents to Prepare for Coming Storm Ian

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials in Florida urged residents of vulnerable coastal regions to prepare for the expected arrival of a potentially dangerous storm named Ian, but no evacuations have been ordered. Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for 24 counties in Ian's...
FLORIDA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Hundreds of Emory students register to vote ahead of midterm elections

ATLANTA - With just 7 weeks before the November election, some 200 Emory University students registered to vote during the National Voter Registration Day Celebration at the Atlanta campus Tuesday. "We've got an incoming class that is about 2000 students, and they want to register to vote now that they...
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
SAVANNAH, GA
Essence

3 Times Stacey Abrams Matched Atlanta’s Energy

From “Goonica” to Gucci Mane, Georgia's gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams proves she is dedicated to meeting every voter where they are. Distrust for politicians within the Black community comes from disingenuity. Far too often the community only sees politicians during the campaign trail when it is time to secure our vote. And that pandering can be patronizing, like in 2016, when Hilary Clinton told the Breakfast Club she carried hot sauce in her bag–an obvious reference to Beyonce’s hit song “Formation.” Or, when Joe Biden also told Charlamagne Tha God of the Breakfast Club that he “ain’t Black” he didn’t vote for him. Only in the last 60 or so years has the community seen candidates that not only look like us, but are truly for us. Stacey Abrams is the latest addition to the list.
GEORGIA STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Georgia Law Firm Cannella Snyder Reaches Two $5M Settlements

DECATUR, GA – It’s been a busy year for Cannella Snyder. The Decatur law firm hasn’t celebrated its first anniversary yet, but since opening its doors, the firm has filed new qui tam, products liability, premises liability, and road wreck cases. Even better, the firm is already celebrating major successes.
DECATUR, GA
WRDW-TV

Voting in Georgia: Here’s everything you need to know

ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia’s general election is less than 50 days away, but before voters can cast their ballot, they must be registered to vote. Here’s everything you need to know before Nov. 8. How can I register to vote?. The last day to register to vote is...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Denver

Secretary of State investigating sheriff for allegedly promoting Boebert

The Garfield County Sheriff is facing some possible campaign violations due to issues with state campaign finance laws.The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Monday claiming there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office to promote Lauren Boebert in June."The Complaint alleges that since 2018 Respondents have improperly used the office, equipment, email, resources, and Facebook page of the Garfield County Sheriff's Department," the letter reads, in part. "The Complaint also alleges Respondents used those official resources to support a congressional candidate, deride the candidate's...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO

