Georgia secretary of state plans to replace voting equipment in county where data was breached
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Friday that his office is replacing the voting equipment in Coffee County following "unauthorized access" of its election system after the 2020 presidential election.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Georgia Democrats running 8 women in statewide elections, Republicans running 0
In November, Georgians who vote Democrat have the opportunity to elect eight women in statewide positions, including governor (Stacey Abrams), attorney general (Sen. Jen Jordan), and secretary of state (Rep. Bee Nguyen). Republican voters will have zero chances to vote for women in those same positions, not one, zero. According...
Albany Herald
New poll: Kemp leads Abrams; Warnock, Walker tied
ATLANTA — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has opened a seven-point lead on Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, while U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is tied with GOP challenger Herschel Walker, according to a new poll. The survey, conducted by the progressive think tank and polling firm Data for Progress, shows...
WRDW-TV
Ga. county’s election equipment being replaced after breach
ATLANTA - Georgia’s elections chief said Friday he’s replacing election equipment in Coffee County because former election officials allowed unauthorized access to it in violation of state laws. “To allay the fears being stoked by perennial election deniers and conspiracy theorists, we’re replacing Coffee County’s election machines,” Georgia...
CBS 46
Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
How to find sample ballots for the November 2022 election in Georgia
If you’re not sure who is on the ballot for the 2022 November election in Georgia — or if you would like to do more research into the candidates — sample ballots are now available to voters. Voters in all 159 Georgia counties can now view their...
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even after spending $28.6 billion in state taxes and fees in the 2022 budget year. Total state general fund receipts rose a whopping 22%. Even after filling its rainy day fund to the legal maximum, Georgia has $6.58 billion in “unreserved, undesignated” surplus — cash that leaders can spend however they want. Some money is already spoken for, with the state likely to transfer more than $1 billion to pay for roads, bridges and other transportation projects. That would make up for the state’s decision in March to waive its gasoline tax of 29.1 cents per gallon and its diesel tax of 32.6 cents per gallon. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly extended the tax breaks since then, a move lawmakers must ratify when they return in January.
US News and World Report
Florida Officials Urge Residents to Prepare for Coming Storm Ian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials in Florida urged residents of vulnerable coastal regions to prepare for the expected arrival of a potentially dangerous storm named Ian, but no evacuations have been ordered. Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for 24 counties in Ian's...
CBS 46
‘Your white fragility is showing’ | Crime-themed billboards dot Atlanta ahead of midterms
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With less than two months before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterms, commuters in metro Atlanta are seeing a new series of conservative-themed billboards designed to parody many progressive, left-leaning beliefs and ideologies. The billboards are financed by Citizens for Sanity, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization whose...
fox5atlanta.com
Hundreds of Emory students register to vote ahead of midterm elections
ATLANTA - With just 7 weeks before the November election, some 200 Emory University students registered to vote during the National Voter Registration Day Celebration at the Atlanta campus Tuesday. "We've got an incoming class that is about 2000 students, and they want to register to vote now that they...
WJCL
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
Essence
3 Times Stacey Abrams Matched Atlanta’s Energy
From “Goonica” to Gucci Mane, Georgia's gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams proves she is dedicated to meeting every voter where they are. Distrust for politicians within the Black community comes from disingenuity. Far too often the community only sees politicians during the campaign trail when it is time to secure our vote. And that pandering can be patronizing, like in 2016, when Hilary Clinton told the Breakfast Club she carried hot sauce in her bag–an obvious reference to Beyonce’s hit song “Formation.” Or, when Joe Biden also told Charlamagne Tha God of the Breakfast Club that he “ain’t Black” he didn’t vote for him. Only in the last 60 or so years has the community seen candidates that not only look like us, but are truly for us. Stacey Abrams is the latest addition to the list.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Georgia Law Firm Cannella Snyder Reaches Two $5M Settlements
DECATUR, GA – It’s been a busy year for Cannella Snyder. The Decatur law firm hasn’t celebrated its first anniversary yet, but since opening its doors, the firm has filed new qui tam, products liability, premises liability, and road wreck cases. Even better, the firm is already celebrating major successes.
CBS 46
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has solid lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams in new poll
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new poll released Tuesday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows GOP incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp holding a solid lead in his bid for reelection over Democrat Stacey Abrams. The poll, which also shows leads for Republicans in the race for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and...
BET
Wisconsin U.S. Senate Candidate Mandela Barnes Removes Two Law Enforcement Endorsements
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes removed the names of two law enforcement officers from his Democratic U.S. Senate campaign’s list of endorsements after one denied endorsing him and the other said he was unaware that his name and occupation would appear on the list, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Forsyth County Republican Party sees large turnout at fundraiser for Governor Kemp
(Forsyth County, GA) Crowds gathered at the Reid Barn on Majors Road on the evening of Monday, September 19, for a barbecue and fundraiser for Brian Kemp, the incumbent Republican candidate for Georgia’s governor. Approximately 400 people, including many former and current elected officials from local and state offices, attended the event to show their support.
WRDW-TV
Voting in Georgia: Here’s everything you need to know
ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia’s general election is less than 50 days away, but before voters can cast their ballot, they must be registered to vote. Here’s everything you need to know before Nov. 8. How can I register to vote?. The last day to register to vote is...
Secretary of State investigating sheriff for allegedly promoting Boebert
The Garfield County Sheriff is facing some possible campaign violations due to issues with state campaign finance laws.The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Monday claiming there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office to promote Lauren Boebert in June."The Complaint alleges that since 2018 Respondents have improperly used the office, equipment, email, resources, and Facebook page of the Garfield County Sheriff's Department," the letter reads, in part. "The Complaint also alleges Respondents used those official resources to support a congressional candidate, deride the candidate's...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gov. Brian Kemp awards additional $30 million to address housing insecurity
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the award of $30 million in COVID relief funds to organizations working to address housing insecurity in Georgia. The funds will be distributed among eight organizations.
The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
MACON, Ga. (AP) — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous land. The...
