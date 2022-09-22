Read full article on original website
Related
ramaponews.com
Jebb reflects in State of the College Address
Ramapo College President Cindy Jebb took the floor in Friends Hall on Sept. 21 to the sounds of Jimmy Cliff’s “I Can See Clearly Now” for her third State of the College Address. Jebb reflected on her first full year at Ramapo College, suggesting that she can “see clearly now” as she enters her second school year with gratitude.
ramaponews.com
Ramapo commences Latinx Heritage Month
President Cindy Jebb and the Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Compliance (EDIC) held the opening proclamation for Latinx Heritage Month on Sept. 19 at the Arch. The month officially lasts from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. “It is my honor and privilege to welcome you to the kickoff of...
ramaponews.com
Lakewood Township minimizes homelessness crisis
Lakewood Township, located in Ocean County, New Jersey, made an executive decision to cut down trees to dissuade the homeless from gathering. “[Homeless people] were harassing people, defecating between the cars, and residents were complaining,” Mayor Raymond Coles said, according to the New York Post. The town received numerous...
ramaponews.com
Ramapo alum returns to share experiences in the TV industry
At the start of his senior year of high school, New Jersey native Shane Farley sat beside his father and a high stack of essays while he laced up his sneakers to go play basketball. He watched his father, a high school teacher, flip through the papers and almost effortlessly grade each one. This was the first time Farley ever questioned the way thoughts and ideas were judged.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ramaponews.com
Women’s volleyball once bitten, twice victorious
The Ramapo College women’s volleyball team had a successful week, winning two of three matches, including a pair of 3-0 victories at a tri-match at Albertus Magnus College on Saturday afternoon. The Roadrunners’ first win came against Sarah Lawrence College. It was won in convincing fashion with scores of...
ramaponews.com
Vassar snaps Roadrunners’ field hockey win streak
The Ramapo College field hockey team lost to Vassar College on Saturday by a final score of 3-1. The loss put an end to the Roadrunners’ four-game win streak, which included victories against Lasell University, Albertus Magnus College, FDU-Florham and Western Connecticut State University. The loss moves Ramapo to a 4-2 record on the season and raises Vassar’s record to 5-2.
ramaponews.com
Women’s soccer records shutout against Neumann Knights
The Ramapo College women’s soccer team won 4-0 on the road this past Saturday against Neumann University. The first goal for Ramapo was unassisted and scored by Shayna Kenduck in the 23rd minute of the play. The Roadrunners scored another goal in the first half by Emma Piskaldo, which was assisted by Sam Ingannamorte. The goals scored by Kenduck and Piskaldo were both their first goals of the season.
Comments / 0