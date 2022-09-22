At the start of his senior year of high school, New Jersey native Shane Farley sat beside his father and a high stack of essays while he laced up his sneakers to go play basketball. He watched his father, a high school teacher, flip through the papers and almost effortlessly grade each one. This was the first time Farley ever questioned the way thoughts and ideas were judged.

RAMAPO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO