ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Child returned to father after parental abduction in Colorado

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A child was safely returned to his father on Wednesday after allegedly being kidnapped by his mother and taken across state lines. Brian Dean reported to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday that his ex-wife, Rebecca Perkins, had taken their nine-year-old son and was potentially fleeing to Mexico with her current boyfriend.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state

WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills

MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
MACK, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel

Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Jefferson County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
State
Utah State
County
Jefferson County, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Former San Luis Valley District Attorney disbarred from practicing law in Colorado

SAN LUIS VALLEY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Former 12th Judicial District Attorney Alonzo Payne is disbarred from practicing law in the state of Colorado. The order was approved by the Office of the Presiding Disciplinary Judge - a branch of the Colorado Supreme Court - on Wednesday. According to the order, both the Office of Attorney The post Former San Luis Valley District Attorney disbarred from practicing law in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#The Colorado State Patrol
K99

Whataburger To Open Second Colorado Location Next Week

Whataburger lovers, this one's for you. Fans of the famed Texas-based burger chain were delighted to find out on Thursday (Sept. 22) that a new Whataburger location is set to open just before the end of the month here in Colorado. Back in February - on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's winter traction law is active! Here's how to avoid a $650-plus fine

Even though fall might be on everyone's minds, Colorado's winter Traction Law has already been activated. In 2019, Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 19-1207 into law, which mandated Colorado's Traction Law be activated from September 1 to May 31 on the stretch of I-70 from Dotsero to Morrison. There's no exception to this during that time frame, even if it's 90 degrees and the skies are clear.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Westword

Inside Boulder's Repeat Jail Horror Show

Two days after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office agreed to pay $400,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who'd been tased while under restraint, a sergeant with the department jolted Travis Cole under extremely similar circumstances. Now Cole is pressing his own suit, which is accompanied by a...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Driver killed in crash on I-25 north of Denver

THORNTON, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash at Interstate 25 and 84th Avenue Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Troopers said it involved a Honda Accord and a tanker that was hauling liquid nitrogen. Firefighters said the driver...
THORNTON, CO
FOX31 Denver

Colorado law punishes people caught swatting

It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
9NEWS

FBI identifies suspect in several Denver metro bank robberies

DENVER — The FBI has identified a suspect who authorities believe is the "Empty Promise Bandit," responsible for several bank robberies and an attempted robbery in the Denver metro area. Authorities are looking for the suspect, Jack Jordan McMullen, 33, described as about 5-foot-11 with a thin build and...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy