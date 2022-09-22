Read full article on original website
Child returned to father after parental abduction in Colorado
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A child was safely returned to his father on Wednesday after allegedly being kidnapped by his mother and taken across state lines. Brian Dean reported to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday that his ex-wife, Rebecca Perkins, had taken their nine-year-old son and was potentially fleeing to Mexico with her current boyfriend.
Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state
WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills
MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
An improper turn and deadly crash, but who’s at fault?
Family members of a man who died in a crash are questioning why the other driver involved, a police officer who made an improper turn, was not cited or ticketed.
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Driver Dead After Vehicle Rollover on I-70
KREX received confirmation from the Colorado State Patrol that there had been a single-party vehicle rollover at milepost 67 of I-70.
Former San Luis Valley District Attorney disbarred from practicing law in Colorado
SAN LUIS VALLEY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Former 12th Judicial District Attorney Alonzo Payne is disbarred from practicing law in the state of Colorado. The order was approved by the Office of the Presiding Disciplinary Judge - a branch of the Colorado Supreme Court - on Wednesday. According to the order, both the Office of Attorney The post Former San Luis Valley District Attorney disbarred from practicing law in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Whataburger To Open Second Colorado Location Next Week
Whataburger lovers, this one's for you. Fans of the famed Texas-based burger chain were delighted to find out on Thursday (Sept. 22) that a new Whataburger location is set to open just before the end of the month here in Colorado. Back in February - on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at...
Former southern Colorado district attorney disbarred after controversy
DENVER — The state Supreme Court ordered this week that the former district attorney for the 12th Judicial District be disbarred from practicing law in Colorado. Alonzo Payne resigned as district attorney in the San Luis Valley in July, after he became the focus of a state investigation for violations of the Victim Rights Act.
Colorado's winter traction law is active! Here's how to avoid a $650-plus fine
Even though fall might be on everyone's minds, Colorado's winter Traction Law has already been activated. In 2019, Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 19-1207 into law, which mandated Colorado's Traction Law be activated from September 1 to May 31 on the stretch of I-70 from Dotsero to Morrison. There's no exception to this during that time frame, even if it's 90 degrees and the skies are clear.
'I hate that it was my gun,' says former Denver cop whose AK-47 was used in murder
DENVER — A former Denver Police officer whose AK-47 was used in a fatal 2020 shooting said he believes the now-convicted shooter took the gun from his personal closet months before the crime, according to a deposition he gave earlier this year. The videotaped deposition, obtained by 9Wants to...
Inside Boulder's Repeat Jail Horror Show
Two days after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office agreed to pay $400,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who'd been tased while under restraint, a sergeant with the department jolted Travis Cole under extremely similar circumstances. Now Cole is pressing his own suit, which is accompanied by a...
WATCH: Video of apparent aircraft east of Colorado Springs 9/20/22
Driver killed in crash on I-25 north of Denver
THORNTON, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash at Interstate 25 and 84th Avenue Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Troopers said it involved a Honda Accord and a tanker that was hauling liquid nitrogen. Firefighters said the driver...
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
How much rain did Colorado see Wednesday, Thursday?
Colorado picked up a decent amount of moisture thanks to a late summer, early fall storm system on Wednesday and Thursday.
FBI identifies suspect in several Denver metro bank robberies
DENVER — The FBI has identified a suspect who authorities believe is the "Empty Promise Bandit," responsible for several bank robberies and an attempted robbery in the Denver metro area. Authorities are looking for the suspect, Jack Jordan McMullen, 33, described as about 5-foot-11 with a thin build and...
2 Colorado recreational trails make national top 10
Coloradans near and far do not suffer long when searching for a trail to hike in their neck of the woods. The state holds a seemingly endless caring capacity for trails and now, USA Today has named two of those Centennial State trails to their 2022 best-of list.
Colorado Police Messed Up Big Time: Patrol Car Hit By Train with Woman Inside
Ignorance of the law is not an excuse for breaking it, but we'll see if the same standard applies when it comes to one Colorado officer. According to a report from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, an investigation has been opened after a Colorado officer's squad car was hit by a train with a woman who had been recently detained still inside.
