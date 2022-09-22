ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Virginia at Syracuse odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (2-1) travel north to the Carrier Dome to take on the Syracuse Orange (3-0) with Friday’s kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around Virginia Cavaliers at Syracuse Orange odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

The Cavaliers haven’t gotten the results from redshirt senior QB Brennan Armstrong that they had expected following his standout junior season. He had a 31-10 TD-INT ratio and is at 2-3 through 3 games.

Virginia took down Sun Belt side Old Dominion 16-14 last weekend after a 24-3 loss to Illinois and a 34-17 win over the Richmond Spiders.

Syracuse comes in as strong favorites, having yet to lose. The Orange destroyed Louisville 31-7 to start the season and followed that up with a 48-14 win over UConn. It topped it all off with a 32-29 win over Purdue.

Virginia at Syracuse odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 12:18 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Virginia +270 (bet $100 to win $270) | Syracuse -340 (bet $340 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Virginia +9.5 (-112) | Syracuse -9.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 54.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Virginia at Syracuse picks and predictions

Prediction

Syracuse 30, Virginia 24

PASS.

The only value here is for Virginia to win, but I won’t predict the upset. I’d rather play the spread regardless.

BET VIRGINIA +9.5 (-112).

The Cavaliers have struggled to figure it out this season, and that can best be shown by their 0-3 ATS record. Much of their struggles can be put on Armstrong, who must shoulder some of the blame. He hasn’t played nearly up to par, but the talent is there.

He threw for 4,449 yards a season ago. His early-season struggles could partially be on the offensive line as they have 2 redshirt freshmen and a transfer. They should settle in as the season progresses.

While Syracuse is 3-0 ATS, the betting market doesn’t seem to be favoring it as the Orange have 81% of the tickets but just 61% of the money per pregame.com. The line has also moved, per pregame, from -9.5 at the open to -9, giving Tipico’s line value and showing some reverse line movement.

Given that trend and how Armstrong has shown he can compete in the past, I’ll back VIRGINIA +9.5 (-112) here.

LEAN UNDER 54.5 (-115).

Virginia hasn’t scored much this season, totaling just 19 points against its to FBS opponents. It is 0-3 O/U this season.

Syracuse scored 32 points against Purdue, but allowed 29. QB Garrett Shrader had 3 TDs on 181 passing yards. Its rush game wasn’t overly impressive either. The Orange got good positioning and took advantage, but those same favors may not be paid Friday.

Virginia, on the other hand, has shown little, and even if Armstrong plays well, it may not find the end zone more than a handful of times.

Couple it all, and I’ll back the UNDER 54.5 (-115).

Related
jerryratcliffe.com

Scattershooting: Another commit could vault UVA basketball’s recruiting class; Bronco wants to coach again; lots of golden nuggets

Scattershooting around Virginia’s athletic program before kickoff with Syracuse …. Should the Cavaliers land the nation’s No. 4 point guard, Elmark Jackson, he would be the highest-ranked player during the Tony Bennett era, if not before, since the “star” rankings and position rankings became a thing. Presently, that honor goes to current commitment, Elijah Gertrude, a shooting guard from Jersey City, N.J., who is rated the No. 36 overall player in the nation by various recruiting services. Gertrude edges out former Cavalier Kyle Guy, who was No. 37.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
FanSided

After visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with 4-star guard

Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Varsity News, Week 3

UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Week 3 of the high school football season brought many teams who competed in Syracuse last week back home. It was a successful week for many, every game covered by Eyewitness Sports had a Utica-area winner. Highlights included: Cato-Meridian 8, Mount Markham 33; Carthage 15,...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Common Councilor arrested; plus, historic landmark for sale (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 44. Breezy and cooler with showers. The 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE COUNCILOR ARRESTED: Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers, shown in a city courtroom Wednesday night, is accused of choking a woman in a city apartment. Gethers was arraigned and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The woman, who told police she was his ex-girlfriend, said he had choked her on two different days, according to her statement filed in Syracuse City Court. (Fernando Alba photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
