Fatal Roll-Over Crash Involving Two Vehicle Sunday Morning On Interstate 10 In Fontana

FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver was killed who was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol, Victorville Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving a red Infiniti G35 coupe with major damage after it rolled over, and a white F-250 pickup truck. The crash took place at about 3:15am September 25, 2022 on westbound I-10 just before the Sierra Avenue exit.
FONTANA, CA
paininthepass.info

Driver Ejected From Car After Rollover Crash On NB I-15 In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver is in unknown condition after they were ejected from their vehicle following a rollover crash early Monday morning. The crash happened at about 12:21am Monday September 26, 2022. The location was on northbound Interstate 15 between Main Street and Bear Valley Road. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving a white unknown sedan.
HESPERIA, CA
paininthepass.info

Rider Injured In A Motorcycle Crash On Northbound I-15 In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A male motorcyclist was injured in an crash on northbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia Saturday night. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the incident. The vehicles involved in the crash were a white sedan unknown make and model and a orange/black Harley-Davidson Street Bob motorcycle. The crash was reported about 8:27pm, Saturday September 24, 2022 on northbound Interstate 15 just before Main Street exit.
HESPERIA, CA
paininthepass.info

Fire Crews Extinguish A Jeep Fire On Southbound I-15

APPLE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A Jeep caught fire on southbound Interstate 15 jammed the Sunday afternoon commute. California Highway Patrol and Apple Valley Fire Department were getting calls of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee on fire. The vehicle was located on southbound I-15 about a mile before the Stoddard Wells Road/Bell Mountain Rd. exit, at about 1:25pm on Sunday September 25, 2022.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
