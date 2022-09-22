FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver was killed who was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol, Victorville Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving a red Infiniti G35 coupe with major damage after it rolled over, and a white F-250 pickup truck. The crash took place at about 3:15am September 25, 2022 on westbound I-10 just before the Sierra Avenue exit.

FONTANA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO