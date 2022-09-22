ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Minnesota at Michigan State odds, picks, and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
 2 days ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-0) burrow into East Lansing to take on the 21st-ranked Michigan State Spartans (2-1) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Minnesota vs. Michigan State odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

Sixth-year QB Tanner Morgan has the Golden Gophers off to great start to open the season. However, the wins have come against some of the worst teams in college football (Colorado, Western Illinois and New Mexico State). Michigan State, despite losing last Saturday to Washington, is quite different from those teams.

The Spartans are coming off a devastating 39-28 loss to Washington in a game which many expected the Spartans to win.

The pass defense of Michigan State, which ranked 130th in FBS last season, is still a concern, ranking 103rd after 3 games. If Morgan can take advantage of this, Minnesota has a great chance to walk out of Spartan Stadium victorious.

Minnesota at Michigan State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 12:04 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Minnesota -150 (bet $150 to win $100) | Michigan State +125 (bet $100 to win $125)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Minnesota -2.5 (-125) | Michigan State +2.5 (+102)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -103 | U: -117)

Minnesota at Michigan State picks and predictions

Prediction

Michigan State 24 Minnesota 21

BET MICHIGAN STATE +150.

Minnesota has played no one this season. In their 1st game against a tough opponent on the road, they will get a wake-up call against a Spartans team smarting after losing to Washington last Saturday.

Divvy up your full ML bet with SPARTANS +2.5 (+102).

This line looks like it will move even higher to +3. If it does, I would jump on it again. Even if it stays at +2.5, it is my favorite play of this game.

NO PLAY … but Under 51.5 (-117) would be the lean.

Minnesota has put up 38, 69 and 49 in their 3 matchups. The Spartans are aware of the potent offense and will counter it by rushing the ball. By keeping Morgan and the Gophers off the field, the game should hit the Under. But with the porous pass defense of the Spartans being a worry, 1 play could ruin this bet. So, I would stay away.

