ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Experts discuss how extreme heat disproportionately impacts Latino community

By Jessica De Nova via
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAsnY_0i5NUDYl00

Scientists, along with leaders at the community, state and federal level came together Tuesday to discuss research showing how extreme heat disproportionately impacts Latinos.

Dr. Michael Mendez, the assistant professor of environmental policy and planning at UC Irvine, moderated the panel.

Mendez said drought, heat waves, hazardous air quality and wildfires impact the Latino community, as they are some of the hardest hit group of people impacted by these climate-induced disasters.

"Here in California we're experiencing a major climate-change crisis. There's disparate impacts to the populations that are the most marginalized and stigmatized, like Latino neighborhoods and undocumented migrants as well," Mendez said.

During a heat wave at the start of September, Eyewitness News brought you the voices of street vendors, painters, landscapers and farmworkers making a living in triple-digit temperatures -- all of them Latino immigrants.

Rodolfo Benjamin Gramajo was painting a building when he spoke to Eyewitness News. He told Eyewitness News in Spanish that he had to look for creative ways to avoid working all day in the sun, because at the end of the day it takes a toll.

During a webinar Tuesday hosted by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute, scientists, community leaders and policy makers discussed research available on these inequities.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat-related deaths among farm workers are 20 times greater than among U.S. civilian workers.

In Los Angeles, Marta Segura, director of the Climate Emergency Mobilization Office, said they're investing in infrastructure to protect those living in neighborhoods mostly made up of roadways and rooftops -- which absorb and emit more heat than natural surfaces.

Low-income Latino immigrants usually suffering from pre-existing medical conditions tend to reside in these communities known as "urban heat islands".

Segura said extreme heat waves "sends more people to the hospital and sends more people to a premature death."

Mendez urged it's time to turn scientific data into action.

"This data can't just sit on the book shelf," he said. "It has to be done in partnership with community groups, worker groups that are on the front lines of these climate change impacts, like heat waves and wildfires."

Mendez said the effects of extreme heat on marginalized communities were likely underreported because of language barriers and fear of retaliation.

Comments / 12

i_identify_as_fedup
2d ago

It’s weather…the heat affects everyone. People willingly choose their professions. The real issue is government officials in California spend way more on welfare than education. Maybe people should be outraged at that. If you don’t like working outside, find another job.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Society
City
Irvine, CA
Irvine, CA
Society
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
DOWNEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Latinos#Racism#Uc Irvine#Eyewitness News
kgoradio.com

Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake

Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
POLITICO

Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

City Announces Updated Masking Requirements will begin Today

LONG BEACH, CA – On Sept. 20, 2022, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the updated Guidance for the Use of Face Masks, to take effect Sept. 23, shifting from a strong recommendation to wear face coverings in all indoor settings to a more nuanced approach to masking recommendations that is based on the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels. COVID-19 Community Levels are established levels of impact based on hospitalization rates, hospital bed occupancy and COVID-19 case rates. Since Sept. 1, Long Beach has been in the Low COVID-19 Community Level. The City of Long Beach will align with the new CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Masks.
LONG BEACH, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
139K+
Followers
15K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy