Eastern Florida State Volleyball’s Emma Kiser Named NJCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Year
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College women’s volleyball player Emma Kiser was named the NJCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. The freshman from Cumming, Georgia is the first Titans player to be named NJCAA Division I player of the...
Eastern Florida State College Men’s Tennis Team to Compete at ITA Regionals in Georgia
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s tennis team will compete in the ITA Regionals in Tifton, Georgia this weekend. A couple of freshmen begin the tournament with byes as Eric Tripathi is the No. 2 seed, Jett Leong is the No. 5 seed and also has a bye while Colin Tavares and Jack Dixon also have a bye.
Eastern Florida State College Women’s Cross Country Team Ranks No. 20 in First National Poll
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College women’s cross country team is ranked No. 20 in the first U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll released on Wednesday. The Titans made history on Wednesday, becoming nationally ranked in their first season. The team...
WATCH REPLAY: Undefeated Eau Gallie Commodores Hosts the Harmony Longhorns on Space Coast Daily TV
ABOVE VIDEO: Undefeated Eau Gallie Commodores to Host the Harmony Longhorns on Space Coast Daily TV. BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The undefeated Eau Gallie Commodores are set to host the Harmony Longhorns on Space Coast Daily TV Friday evening. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Space...
Eastern Florida State College to Highlight Bachelor’s Degrees Programs at Upcoming Expo October 27
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College will highlight its Bachelor’s Degrees at a special event on Thursday, October 27. The EFSC Bachelor’s EXPO will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Melbourne Campus in the Student Union, Bldg. 16, second-floor Multi-Purpose Room.
2022 Sunshine State Games and International Beach Games Set for Saturday and Sunday in Brevard
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The 2022 Sunshine State Games, presented by Amazon, International Beach Games, returns for the first time since 2019. Included in the SSG International Beach Games are three sports never contested in the 43 years of the State of Florida’s Olympic Style Sports Festival. While...
Florida Tech Alumna Martha K. Williams to Be Inducted into the NASA Inventors Hall of Fame
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – There are many scientists and engineers at Kennedy Space Center (KSC), but only about 40 are also designated as NASA inventors. Among that already elite group, only four have been inducted into the NASA Inventors Hall of Fame—an exclusive list that now includes Martha K. Williams ’03 Ph.D. and her 20 NASA-issued patents and more than 43 published patents or patent applications. And Florida Tech calls her one of its own.
Kiwanis Club of Melbourne Donates $9,720 to Sled Hockey Program at Space Coast IcePlex in Rockledge
Kiwanis Club of Melbourne provides funding for the installation of handicap-accessible door mechanisms at the Space Coast IcePlex on behalf of the Space Coast Sled Hockey organization. BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA — Children and adults of the Space Coast Sled Hockey Team, along with visitors and members of the...
Brevard County Announces Additional Sandbag Distribution Sites to Open Sunday as Hurricane Threatens Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Due to significant rain in North Merritt Island over the past few weeks and in anticipation of potential impacts from Tropical Depression #9, free sandbags will be available to residents. Brevard County officials announced additional sandbag distribution locations opening at 8 a.m. on Sunday in...
Florida Tech Panther Battalion Commissions Cadet Regina Gaglione as New Army Second Lieutenant
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Florida Institute of Technology ROTC Panther Battalion commissioned the newest Second Lieutenant in the United States Army during ceremonies at the Florida Tech All Faiths Center on Sept. 2. Cadet Regina Gaglione took the oath of office and was pinned on the rank of...
Brevard County Sandbag Distribution List Announced Amid Potential Major Hurricane Impact on Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now, most of our community has started to monitor the storm system that is forming in the Atlantic with the potential to impact the state of Florida in the coming week. As a result, our agency along with our Public Safety partners are working...
Family and Locally Owned Fitness Club Merritt Island Longest-Running Fitness Center in Central Brevard
WATCH: Personal Trainer Kirsi Obermeier at Fitness Club Merritt Island provides a testimonial about the great services at the locally owned and operated facility. Members will find a bounty of classes and amenities at the newly expanded facility, including an array of brand-new modern high-performance Hammer Strength training equipment, an on-site childcare area and a protein and juice bar.
Melbourne Yacht Club to Host 3-Bridge Fiasco on the Indian River Set for October 8
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Melbourne Yacht Club is inviting the community to an event on Saturday, October 8 to watch the 3-Bridge Fiasco on the Indian River. The Fiasco starts at 1 p.m. just north of the Eau Gallie Bridge and will conclude at 4 p.m. This event continues...
Arrests In Brevard County: September 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Brevard County Commission Presents Abigail Wright Chamberlin Chapter with Resolution Proclamation
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Commission presented Lisa Waters of the Abigail Wright Chamberlin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution with a proclamation. Waters attended the Brevard County Commission meeting on Sept. 13 and was presented with a resolution proclaiming Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Sunny Skies, High Near 91 for Brevard On Friday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Friday call for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. with sunny skies and a high near 91. West northwest winds will be 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. ■ Friday Night: A...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for 24 Counties Including Brevard, Urges Floridians to Prepare
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will make...
Health First Trauma Surgeon Dr. Scott Zenoni Thanks Foundation for Lifelike ‘Trauma HAL’, Delivers Life-Saving Lessons During Disaster Drill
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Running toward a fiery or gristly accident takes valor, but saving a life takes training, and such a scenario is hard to simulate. Now, with the help of a large grant from the Health First Foundation, exercises such as the one at Space Coast Regional Airport last year have gotten a bit more lifelike.
Health First Trauma Surgeon Dr. Scott Zenoni: ‘Let’s Curb Pedestrian Traffic Deaths’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A triathlete who often trains outside in the early morning hours, Health First Trauma Surgeon Dr. Scott Zenoni admits simply seeing runners and cyclists can be a challenge. That’s why his message for those most vulnerable when they share the road with motorists is: “Be seen, be safe.”
Health First Trauma Surgeon Dr. Scott Zenoni Provides Free Bicycle Helmets for Cycling Kids
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Would we hop in a car today without buckling up? Probably not. We shouldn’t climb on a bicycle without helmets either, says Health First Trauma Surgeon Dr. Scott Zenoni. To raise awareness, Dr. Zenoni joined fellow Health First trauma clinicians from Holmes Regional Medical...
